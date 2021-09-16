Punjab Teacher 2021 NTT Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit/Relaxation, Educational Qualification for 8393 Pre Primary Teacher Vacancies

Punjab Teacher 2021 NTT Eligibility Criteria: Check eligibility criteria including the age limit, relaxation and educational qualification required to be fulfilled before applying for the Punjab NTT 2021 Pre Primary Teacher 8393 Vacancies.

Punjab Teacher 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The School Education Department, Government of Punjab has invited applications for the recruitment of 8393 vacancies of Pre Primary Teacher (NTT) Posts. Candidates must apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released at the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com/. Below are the important dates for Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment:

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 13th September 2021 Online Registration Opening Date 14th September 2021 Online Registration Closing Date 11th October 2021 Direct Link to fill the application form Application Fee Payment Last Date (Fee: Gen-1000 Rs., SC/ST-500 Rs., ExSM-Nil) 11th October 2021 (Till 5:00 PM) Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 Written Exam Date To be notified later

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher (NTT) 8393 Vacancy Details

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher (NTT) 8393 Vacancy Details (Salary Rs. 25,500) Category Vacancies General 3273 Schedule Caste (M & B) 840 Schedule Caste (R & O) 839 Schedule Caste (Ex-Serviceman) (M & B) 168 Schedule Caste (Ex-Serviceman) (R & O) 168 Schedule Caste (Sportsman) (M & B) 42 Schedule Caste (Sportsman (R & O) 42 Backward Classes 839 Backward Classes (Ex-Serviceman) 168 Sportsman (General) 167 Freedom Fighter 84 Ex-Serviceman (General) 588 PwD 1. Visual Impaired 84 2. Hearing Impaired 84 3. Orthopedically Disabled 84 4. Intellectual Disability( including Autism and one percent specific learning disability and mental illness Or

Multiple disability specified in serial no. I to 4 above, including deaf-blindness) 84 Economically Weaker Section for General Category 839 Total 8393 Note: 33% Reservation has been done for Women as per the Gazette Notification (21st October 2020) released by Government of Punjab, Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development (Social Security Branch)

The selection of the candidates will be done via their performance in the written exam which will be conducted by the School Education Department, Government of Punjab. The date for the written exam will be announced soon on the official website. Before applying for the Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s).

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT (As on 1st January 2021) - Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment

The minimum age limit as decided by the authority for the post of Pre Primary Teacher is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 37 years:

Age Limit for Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment Age Limit Age as on 1st January 2021 Minimum 18 Years Maximum 37 Years

Upper Age Limit Relaxation - Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment

There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Category Age Relaxation Employees working as Education Provider, Education Volunteer, Education Guarantee Scheme Volunteer (EGSV), Alternative or Innovative Education Volunteer: (AIEV), Special Training Resource Volunteer (STRV), or Inclusive Educational Volunteer (IEV) of Government-run Schools of the State of Punjab As per the notification released by Punjab Govt Education Board dated 11-11-2020 SC/ST (Belonging to Punjab) 5 years relaxation Government Ex-Employee (Central, Punjab & Other States) Maximum 45 Years Widows & Divorced Women Belonging to Punjab Maximum 42 Years PwD (Person with Disabilities) Belonging to Punjab 10 years relaxation Ex-Servicemen Belonging to Punjab 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION – Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment

The candidates who are applying for the Pre Primary Teacher posts must possess the essential qualification as mentioned in the official notification:

S. No Educational Qualification for Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment 1 Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) Certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized Board or institution with at least 45% marks 2 Diploma or Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme of the duration of not less than one year recognized by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE), Government of India; and 3 Should have three years experience either as an Education Provider, Education Volunteer, Education Guarantee Scheme Volunteer (EGSV), Alternative or Innovative Education Volunteer: (AIEV), Special Training Resource Volunteer (STRV), or Inclusive Educational Volunteer (IEV) of Government-run Schools of the State of Punjab. 4 The candidate must have passed 10th with Punjabi as a subject.

Candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment Exam.