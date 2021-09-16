Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Exam: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 8393 Vacancies

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 18:42 IST
Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Exam: The School Education Department, Government of Punjab will conduct a written exam for the recruitment of 8393 Vacancies under the post of Pre-Primary NTT Teacher. Below are the important dates for Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment:

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

13th September 2021

Online Registration Opening Date

14th September 2021

Online Registration Closing Date

11th October 2021

Direct Link to fill the application form

Application Fee Payment Last Date

(Fee: Gen-1000 Rs., SC/ST-500 Rs., ExSM-Nil)

11th October 2021 (Till 5:00 PM)

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 Written Exam Date

To be notified later

Check Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Selection Process

The selection process for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher 2021 Recruitment will consist of:

Selection Process

Written Exam

100 Marks Objective Multiple Choice Type Questions

Professional Degree Marks Weightage

Graduation First Division - 5 Marks

Graduation Second Division - 3 Marks

Graduation Third Division - 2 Marks

Resolution of Tie Cases

- Candidates with higher age will be shortlisted in case one or more candidates score the same marks in the written test.

- Candidates with a higher percentage of marks in Professional Degree will be shortlisted if more than one candidates score the same marks in Written Test and have the same age also.

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Mode/ Type of Questions

Subject

Number of Marks

Offline Written Exam/

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

15 Marks

Mental Ability and Reasoning

10 Marks

Language Proficiency

15 Marks

Child Development and Psychology

20 Marks

Policies and Programs related to Pre-Primary Education

15 Marks

Curriculum of Pre Primary Education and Teaching Learning process

25 Marks

Total

100 Marks

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Syllabus

The detailed syllabus has been shared by Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Exam Subject-wise:

General Knowledge and Current Affairs – 15 Marks
  1. Current Affairs
  2. Social Science (up to Matric Level)
  3. History, Geography, Pol. Science, Civics & Economics
  4. General Science (up to MatricLevel)
  5. Sports,
  6. Famous Books and Authors, Famous Days and Dates,
  7. Festivals and Folk dances,
  8. Countries & states of India and Capitals, Indian & Punjab Culture,
  9. Famous places in India & Punjab,
  10. Punjabi folk stories, riddles and traditional games

Mental Ability and Reasoning – 10 Marks
  1. Arithmetical Reasoning,
  2. Number Series,
  3. Relationship Concepts,
  4. Tables,
  5. Visual Memory,
  6. Similarities and Differences,
  7. Puzzles,
  8. Statement & conclusion and Logical Problems

Language Proficiency – 15 Marks
  1. Punjabi – (up to Matric Level) 5 marks
  2. English – (up to Matric Level) 5 Marks
  3. Hindi – (up to Matric Level) 5 Marks

Child Development and Psychology – 20 Marks
  1. Growth and development of the child (0-6 year) – Physical, Cognitive, emotional, social, language (linguistic) etc.
  2. Child care and child development
  3. Organizations of child care services
  4. Role of play in child development
  5. Development of children with Special Needs (CWSN)
  6. Role of parents and society in the development of the child (0-6 year)
  7. Early childhood deformities
  8. Vaccination
  9. Nutrition and Health
  10. Child rights and related Acts like POCSO

Policies and Programs related to Pre-Primary Education – 15 Marks
  1. History and philosophy of Pre-Primary Education
  2. Policies and Practices regarding Pre Primary Education ( Especially Practices done through the Education Department, Punjab)
  3. Pre-Primary education in New National policy on education 2020
  4. Knowledge of Services and Programs for children 0-6 years old

The curriculum of Pre Primary Education and Teaching Learning process – 25 Marks
  1. Knowledge about Pre-Primary curriculum
  2. Knowledge and skill in Pre- Primary teaching methodology
  3. Learning and Teaching
  4. ICT in Pre-Primary education
  5. Classroom Management
  6. Learning outcomes

CCE (assessment in Pre-Primary)
  1. Inclusive Education
  2. Art education
  3. Hygiene and cleanliness
  4. Environmental awareness
  5. Value Education
  6. Moral Education and Good habits
  7. Role of parents/society in Pre Primary education.

Final Merit List

The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Test + Higher Academics Marks Weightage. Shortlisted candidates will be placed in Punjab Government Schools with a pay scale of Rs. 25,500.

FAQ

What is the Exam Pattern for Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment?

The selection of the candidates will be done via their performance in the written exam which will be conducted by the School Education Department, Government of Punjab.

How many Vacancies have been announced for Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment?

8393 Vacancies
