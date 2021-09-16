Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Exam: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 8393 Vacancies

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Exam: The School Education Department, Government of Punjab will conduct a written exam for the recruitment of 8393 Vacancies under the post of Pre-Primary NTT Teacher. Below are the important dates for Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment:
Important Dates
Notification Release Date
13th September 2021
Online Registration Opening Date
14th September 2021
Online Registration Closing Date
11th October 2021
Application Fee Payment Last Date
(Fee: Gen-1000 Rs., SC/ST-500 Rs., ExSM-Nil)
11th October 2021 (Till 5:00 PM)
Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 Written Exam Date
To be notified later
Check Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Selection Process
The selection process for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher 2021 Recruitment will consist of:
Selection Process
Written Exam
100 Marks Objective Multiple Choice Type Questions
Professional Degree Marks Weightage
Graduation First Division - 5 Marks
Graduation Second Division - 3 Marks
Graduation Third Division - 2 Marks
Resolution of Tie Cases
- Candidates with higher age will be shortlisted in case one or more candidates score the same marks in the written test.
- Candidates with a higher percentage of marks in Professional Degree will be shortlisted if more than one candidates score the same marks in Written Test and have the same age also.
Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Written Exam Pattern
Mode/ Type of Questions
Subject
Number of Marks
Offline Written Exam/
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
General Knowledge and Current Affairs
15 Marks
Mental Ability and Reasoning
10 Marks
Language Proficiency
15 Marks
Child Development and Psychology
20 Marks
Policies and Programs related to Pre-Primary Education
15 Marks
Curriculum of Pre Primary Education and Teaching Learning process
25 Marks
Total
100 Marks
Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Syllabus
The detailed syllabus has been shared by Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Exam Subject-wise:
General Knowledge and Current Affairs – 15 Marks
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning – 10 Marks
|
Language Proficiency – 15 Marks
|
Child Development and Psychology – 20 Marks
|
Policies and Programs related to Pre-Primary Education – 15 Marks
|
The curriculum of Pre Primary Education and Teaching Learning process – 25 Marks
|
CCE (assessment in Pre-Primary)
Final Merit List
The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Test + Higher Academics Marks Weightage. Shortlisted candidates will be placed in Punjab Government Schools with a pay scale of Rs. 25,500.