Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Exam: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 8393 Vacancies

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Exam: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for Punjab Pre-Primary (NTT) Teacher 2021 Exam in detail for the recruitment of 8393 Vacancies.

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Exam: The School Education Department, Government of Punjab will conduct a written exam for the recruitment of 8393 Vacancies under the post of Pre-Primary NTT Teacher. Below are the important dates for Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 NTT Recruitment:

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 13th September 2021 Online Registration Opening Date 14th September 2021 Online Registration Closing Date 11th October 2021 Direct Link to fill the application form Application Fee Payment Last Date (Fee: Gen-1000 Rs., SC/ST-500 Rs., ExSM-Nil) 11th October 2021 (Till 5:00 PM) Punjab Pre Primary Teacher 2021 Written Exam Date To be notified later

Check Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Selection Process

The selection process for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher 2021 Recruitment will consist of:

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Selection Process Selection Process Written Exam 100 Marks Objective Multiple Choice Type Questions Professional Degree Marks Weightage Graduation First Division - 5 Marks Graduation Second Division - 3 Marks Graduation Third Division - 2 Marks

Resolution of Tie Cases

- Candidates with higher age will be shortlisted in case one or more candidates score the same marks in the written test.

- Candidates with a higher percentage of marks in Professional Degree will be shortlisted if more than one candidates score the same marks in Written Test and have the same age also.

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Written Exam Pattern Mode/ Type of Questions Subject Number of Marks Offline Written Exam/ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) General Knowledge and Current Affairs 15 Marks Mental Ability and Reasoning 10 Marks Language Proficiency 15 Marks Child Development and Psychology 20 Marks Policies and Programs related to Pre-Primary Education 15 Marks Curriculum of Pre Primary Education and Teaching Learning process 25 Marks Total 100 Marks

Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Syllabus

The detailed syllabus has been shared by Punjab Pre-Primary NTT Teacher 2021 Exam Subject-wise:

General Knowledge and Current Affairs – 15 Marks Current Affairs Social Science (up to Matric Level) History, Geography, Pol. Science, Civics & Economics General Science (up to MatricLevel) Sports, Famous Books and Authors, Famous Days and Dates, Festivals and Folk dances, Countries & states of India and Capitals, Indian & Punjab Culture, Famous places in India & Punjab, Punjabi folk stories, riddles and traditional games

Mental Ability and Reasoning – 10 Marks Arithmetical Reasoning, Number Series, Relationship Concepts, Tables, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Puzzles, Statement & conclusion and Logical Problems

Language Proficiency – 15 Marks Punjabi – (up to Matric Level) 5 marks English – (up to Matric Level) 5 Marks Hindi – (up to Matric Level) 5 Marks

Child Development and Psychology – 20 Marks Growth and development of the child (0-6 year) – Physical, Cognitive, emotional, social, language (linguistic) etc. Child care and child development Organizations of child care services Role of play in child development Development of children with Special Needs (CWSN) Role of parents and society in the development of the child (0-6 year) Early childhood deformities Vaccination Nutrition and Health Child rights and related Acts like POCSO

Policies and Programs related to Pre-Primary Education – 15 Marks History and philosophy of Pre-Primary Education Policies and Practices regarding Pre Primary Education ( Especially Practices done through the Education Department, Punjab) Pre-Primary education in New National policy on education 2020 Knowledge of Services and Programs for children 0-6 years old

The curriculum of Pre Primary Education and Teaching Learning process – 25 Marks Knowledge about Pre-Primary curriculum Knowledge and skill in Pre- Primary teaching methodology Learning and Teaching ICT in Pre-Primary education Classroom Management Learning outcomes

CCE (assessment in Pre-Primary) Inclusive Education Art education Hygiene and cleanliness Environmental awareness Value Education Moral Education and Good habits Role of parents/society in Pre Primary education.

Final Merit List

The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Test + Higher Academics Marks Weightage. Shortlisted candidates will be placed in Punjab Government Schools with a pay scale of Rs. 25,500.