SEBI Grade A 2022: Check Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

Check SEBI Grade A 2022 Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern. Online Application started on 5 th January 2022. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I online exam will be held on 20 th February 2022 for 120 Officer (Assistant Manager) Vacancies.

SEBI Grade A 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, is inviting applications from Indian citizens for 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Candidates can fill the SEBI Grade A 2022 online application from 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022. The SEBI Grade A 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise and Latest Exam Pattern for Phase I & Phase II online exams.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Call Letter (Admit Card) Will be intimated by email/SMS SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each and the Phase II online exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each. Candidates who clear the Phase II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam will be held on 20th February 2022 and the Phase II online exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

Papers Streams/ Subjects Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Paper 1 All Streams: Multiple choice questions on the subjects viz. General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 100 60 minutes 30% Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics. 100 40 minutes 40% Legal, Information Technology & Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 100 40 minutes 40% Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. Aggregate Cut off 40%

NOTE:

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I. There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper as mentioned at (ii) above as well as aggregate cut-off marks of 40% in Phase I exam to be shortlisted for Phase II. Marks obtained in Phase I shall be used only for shortlisting the candidates for Phase II examination process and will not be counted for final selection of the candidates. Subject to the criteria mentioned at (iii) above, all the candidates who clear Phase I shall be shortlisted for Phase II.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam

Papers Streams/ Subjects Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Weightage Paper 1 All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills 100 60 minutes 30% 1/3rd Paper 2* General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act and Economics. 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python) 100 180 minutes 40% 2/3rd Aggregate Cut off 50%

* Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream shall be held separately on April 03, 2022 for which separate call letters shall be issued to candidates.

NOTE:

Candidates shortlisted for Phase II will be issued new Hall Tickets. For candidates who have applied in multiple streams, Paper 2 will be conducted in various shifts, the timings of which will be intimated in the Hall Ticket. Paper 2 of IT stream shall be held separately on April 03, 2022. There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 2 in Phase II (except IT stream). There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase II. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper as mentioned at (iv) above as well as aggregate cut-off marks of 50% in Phase II exam (weightage of 1/3rd for Paper 1 and 2/3rd for Paper 2) to be shortlisted for Phase III. Subject to the criteria mentioned at (v) above, candidates equaling 3 times the number of vacancies shall be shortlisted, in order of merit, for Phase III i.e. the Interview.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview

Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for Phase III Interview. Candidate may opt for interview either in Hindi or English. Weightage of marks obtained in Phase II will be 85 per cent while marks obtained in interview shall be given a weightage of 15 per cent.

NOTE: Application fee shall not be refunded to the candidates not shortlisted for Phase II and Interview.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Syllabus

Candidates can check below the SEBI Grade A 2022 Syllabus for:

(i) English Writing Skills (Descriptive Test) (For All Streams) Syllabus for Paper 1 of Phase II,

(ii) General Stream (Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act and Economics) Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I & Phase II,

(iii) Legal Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II,

(iv) Information Technology Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II,

(v) Official Language Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

(vI) Research stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II.

English Writing Skills (For All Streams) Syllabus for Paper 1 of Phase II

The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic including precis writing/ essay writing/ comprehension.

General Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I & Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II (Common Syllabus for both Phases) Commerce & Accountancy a) Accounting as a financial information system, b) Accounting Standards with specific reference to Accounting for Depreciation, Inventories, Revenue Recognition, Fixed Assets, Foreign Exchange Transactions, Investments. c) Cash Flow Statement, Fund flow statement, Financial statement analysis; Ratio analysis, d) Accounting for Share Capital Transactions including Bonus Shares, Right Shares. e) Employees Stock Option and Buy-Back of Securities. f) Preparation and Presentation of Company Final Accounts. Management a) Management: its nature and scope; The Management Processes; Planning, Organization, Staffing, Directing and Controlling; b) The Role of a Manager in an Organization. Leadership: The Tasks of a Leader; c) Leadership Styles; Leadership Theories; A successful Leader versus an effective Leader. d) Human Resource Development: Concept of HRD; Goals of HRD; e) Motivation, Morale and Incentives: Theories of Motivation; How Managers Motivate; Concept of Morale; Factors determining morale; Role of Incentives in Building up Morale. f) Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology. Finance 1. Financial System a) Role and Functions of Regulatory bodies in the Financial Sector. 2. Financial Markets a) Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments. 3. General Topics a) Basics of Derivatives: Forward, Futures and Swap b) Recent Developments in the Financial Sector c) Financial Inclusion- use of technology d) Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership e) Direct and Indirect taxes; Non-tax sources of Revenue, GST, Finance Commission, Fiscal Policy, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM), f) Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends. Costing 1. Overview of Cost and Management Accounting - Introduction to Cost and Management Accounting, Objectives and Scope of Cost and Management Accounting. 2. Methods of Costing - Single Output/ Unit Costing, Job Costing, Batch Costing, Contract Costing, Process/ Operation Costing, Costing of Service Sectors. 3. Basics of Cost Control and Analysis - (i) Standard Costing, (ii) Marginal Costing, (iii) Budget and Budgetary Control. 4. Lean System and Innovation: a) Introduction to Lean System b) Just-in-Time (JIT) c) Kaizen Costing d) 5 Ss e) Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) f) Cellular Manufacturing/ One-Piece Flow Production Systems g) Six Sigma (SS) h) Introduction to Process Innovation and Business Process Re-engineering (BPR). Companies Act The Companies Act, 2013 – Specific reference to Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter VIII, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, and Chapter XXVII Economics 1. Demand and Supply, Market Structures, National Income: Concepts and Measurement, Classical & Keynesian Approach Determination of output and employment, Consumption Function, Investment Function, Multiplier and Accelerator, Demand and Supply for Money, IS-LM, Inflation and Phillips Curve, Business Cycles 2. Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets, Inflation, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, Non-banking Financial Institutions.

Legal, Information Technology & Official Language stream (Phase I and Phase II)

Legal Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I Sl. No. Subject Weightage* 1. Constitution of India – Preamble, Part I, Part III, Part IV, Part IVA, Part V, Part VI, Part VIII, Part IXA, Part IXB, Part XI. 10% 2. Law of Contracts – Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Chapters I to VI), Specific Relief Act, 1963. 10% 3. Criminal Law – Indian Penal Code, 1860 (Chapters I, II, III, IV, V, VA, VI, IX, XVII); Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. 15% 4. Law of Evidence – Indian Evidence Act, 1872. 5. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 – Part I, Part II. 6. Administrative Law and Principles of Natural Justice 10% 7. Jurisprudence and Interpretation of Statutes 10% 8. Important Latin terms and maxims 9. Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Act, 2019 5% 10. Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 – Part I 5% 11. Transfer of Property Act, 1882 – Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V. 5% 12. Companies Act, 2013 – Chapter I, Chapter II, Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V, Chapter VII, Chapter VIII, Chapter IX, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, Chapter XIII, Chapter XV, Chapter XVI. 15% 13. Securities Laws – SEBI Act, 1992, SC(R) Act, 1956, Depositories Act, 1996 15%

Paper 2 of Phase II Sl. No. Subject Weightage* 1. Constitution of India – Preamble, Part I, Part III, Part IV, Part IVA, Part V, Part VI, Part VIII, Part IXA, Part IXB, Part XI, Part XII, Part XIII, Part XIV, Part XIVA, Part XX. 10% 2. Law of Contracts – Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Chapters VIII to X), Indian Partnership Act, 1932, Specific Relief Act, 1963 10% 3. Criminal Law – Indian Penal Code, 1860 (Chapters I, II, III, IV, V, VA, VI, IX, XVII, XXI, XXII, XXIII); Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. 10% 4. Law of Evidence – Indian Evidence Act, 1872. 5. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 – Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VII, Schedule I. 6. Administrative Law and Principles of Natural Justice 10% 7. Jurisprudence and Interpretation of Statutes 8. Important Latin terms and maxims 9. Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Act, 2019 15% 10. Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 – Part I, Part III, Part IV. 11. Transfer of Property Act, 1882 – Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V. 11. Law of Trusts – Parties to a Trust Deed and Duties of Trustees. 12. Corporate Law – Companies Act, 2013 (Chapter I, Chapter II, Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V, Chapter VII, Chapter VIII, Chapter IX, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, Chapter XIII, Chapter XV, Chapter XVI, Chapter XXVII, Chapter XXVIII, Chapter XXIX); Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Part I, Part II) 20% 13. Taxation – General principles, Capital Gains Tax, Securities Transaction Tax 5% 14. Securities Laws – SEBI Act, 1992, SC(R) Act, 1956, Depositories Act, 1996 20%

Information Technology Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I & Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I Sr. No. Topic Details Weightage* 1. Database Concepts ER‐model. Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, Integrity constraints, normal forms. File organization, indexing (e.g., B and B+ trees), Transactions and concurrency control. 10 2. SQL Queries Select, view, truncate, delete, update, alter, Inner join, different types of outer joins,, use of aggregate functions, Union, intersection, except, in and exist clauses, nested queries 10 3. Programming Concepts (Java /C C++ ) Program control (iteration, recursion, Functions), Scope of variables, Binding of variables & functions, Parameter passing, Functional and Logic Programming, OOPS Concepts, Inheritance, Class and object, Constructors, Functions, Exception Handling 30 4. Data Analytics Languages (Python / R) Regex, Slicing, Data reshaping, Dataframes, Dictionaries and Sets, File Management, Classes and Functions, Data Mining, Lists, Importing and exporting data, charts and graphs 10 5. Algorithms for problem solving Tree and graph traversals, Connected components, Spanning trees, Shortest paths; hashing, Sorting, Searching; Design techniques (Greedy, Dynamic Programming, Divide-and-conquer) 10 6. Networking Concepts ISO/OSI stack, LAN Technologies (Ethernet, Token ring), TCP/UDP, IP, Basic concepts of switches, gateways, and routers, Application layer protocols (DNS, SMTP, POP, FTP, HTTP), Firewalls 10 7. Information & Cyber Security Concepts Cyber Attacks, Software Development Security, Network security, Authentication, CIA - Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability, Network Audit, Systems Audit 10 8. Data warehousing Data Extraction, Data Cleaning, Data Transformation, Data Loading, Metadata, Data Cube, Data Mart, Data Models, 5 9. Shell Programming Shell Scripting Basics, Shell Variables, Shell Script Arguments, If Statement, Loop, Return, Basic UNIX commands 5 Total 100

Paper 2 of Phase II SN Topic Concept Language used to test the concepts Weightage* 1 Algorithms Sorting, Searching, Greedy Algorithms, Dynamic Programming, Backtracking, Divide and Conquer, Pattern Searching C++/JAVA/Python 40 2 Data Structure Array, Linked List, Stack, Queue, Binary Tree, Indexing, Binary Search Tree, Heap, Hashing, Matrix C++/JAVA/Python 40 3 String Manipulation Length, Substring, Regex, Search C++/JAVA/Python 20 Total 100

Official Language stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II (Common Syllabus for both Phases) भारत सरकार की राजभाषा नीतत (Official Language Policy of the Govt. of India) से संबंतित प्रश्न तिन्दी से अंग्रेजी अनुवाद [शब्द / वाक्ांश / वाक् / Terms / Phrases / Sentences] अंग्रेजी से तिन्दी अनुवाद [शब्द / वाक्ांश / वाक् / Terms / Phrases / Sentences] तिन्दी से अंग्रेजी - तवतिक शब्दावली (Legal Terminology) तिन्दी से अंग्रेजी – प्रशासतनक / बैंतकं ग / प ंजी बाजार संबंिी शब्दावली (Administrative / Banking / Capital Market Terminology) अंग्रेजी से तिन्दी - प्रशासतनक / बैंतकं ग / प ंजी बाजार संबंिी शब्दावली (Administrative / Banking / Capital Market Terminology)

Research stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II (Common Syllabus for both Phases) Economics Demand and Supply, Market Structures, National Income, Determination of output and employment, Investment Function, Multiplier and Accelerator, Demand and Supply for Money, IS – LM, Inflation and Phillips Curve, Business Cycles, Inflation, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, Non-banking Financial Institutions. Public Economics Public Goods, Tax & Non-Tax Revenue, Direct & Indirect Taxes, Progressive and non- Progressive Taxation, Incidence and Effects of Taxation, Public expenditure , Public Debt, Public Budget and Budget Multiplier. Statistics and Econometrics Measures of Central tendency & dispersions, Correlation, Sampling methods, Sampling Distribution, Statistical Inferences, Hypothesis testing, Regression Analysis. International Economics Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets, Role of International Financial Institutions: BIS, IOSCO, IMF & World Bank. Financial Markets Asymmetric Information, Market Model, Market Efficiency, Primary Market, Secondary Market, Commodity Markets, Mutual Funds, Stock Exchanges, Depositories, Clearing Corporations, Credit Rating Agencies, Corporate Debt Market. Forwards, Futures, Options, Hedging, Speculation and Arbitrage.

SEBI Grade A Notification PDF Download

SEBI Grade A Online Application Link