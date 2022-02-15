SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Topics: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam on 20th February 2022 for the eligible Indian citizens to fill up 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. SEBI Grade A 2022 Admit Card is available to download from 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for Quant, Reasoning, English, GA, Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each and the Phase II online exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each. Candidates who clear the Phase II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam will be held on 20th February 2022 and the Phase II online exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

Papers Streams/ Subjects Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Paper 1 All Streams: Multiple choice questions on the subjects viz. General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Test of Reasoning. 100 60 minutes 30% Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics. 100 40 minutes 40% Legal, Information Technology & Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 100 40 minutes 40% Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance, and Commerce. Aggregate Cut off 40%

NOTE:

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I. There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper as mentioned at (ii) above as well as aggregate cut-off marks of 40% in Phase I exam to be shortlisted for Phase II. Marks obtained in Phase I shall be used only for shortlisting the candidates for Phase II examination process and will not be counted for final selection of the candidates. Subject to the criteria mentioned at (iii) above, all the candidates who clear Phase I shall be shortlisted for Phase II.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Important Topics

Phase 1 Paper 1 Important Topics

Paper-I Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude 1. Data Interpretation (Percentage, Ratios),

2. Quadratic Equations,

3. Wrong Number Series & Missing Number Series

4. Problems on Ages, CI, Mensuration, Simplification, Partnerships Reasoning 1. Direction Sense,

2. Blood Relations,

3. Syllogisms,

4. Miscellaneous topics (Alphabetical Series), Inequality English 1. Reading Comprehension,

2. Cloze Test,

3. Find the error (A/B/C type, correct the highlighted part),

4. Jumbled sentences General Awareness (including some questions on the Financial Sector) 1. Current Affairs Topics like Sports, Awards, Summits & Conferences

2. Static GK: Headquarters for example financial awareness

Phase 1 Paper 2 Important Topics