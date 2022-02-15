JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam on 20th February 2022. Check Phase-1 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for Quant, Reasoning, English, GA, Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics.

Created On: Feb 15, 2022 22:44 IST
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2)
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2)

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Topics: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam on 20th February 2022 for the eligible Indian citizens to fill up 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. SEBI Grade A 2022 Admit Card is available to download from 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for Quant, Reasoning, English, GA, Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date

5th January 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date

24th January 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 

8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

20th February 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)

20th March 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)

3rd April 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview

To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each and the Phase II online exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each. Candidates who clear the Phase II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam will be held on 20th February 2022 and the Phase II online exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

 

Papers

 

Streams/ Subjects

Maximum

Marks

Duration

Cut off

 Paper 1

 All Streams: Multiple choice questions on the subjects viz. General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Test of Reasoning.

100

60 minutes

30%

Paper 2

General  Stream:  Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics.

100

40 minutes

40%

Legal, Information  Technology & Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.

100

40 minutes

40%

Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance, and Commerce.

 Aggregate Cut off

 

 

 40%

NOTE:

  1. There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.
  2. There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I.
  3. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper as mentioned at (ii) above as well as aggregate cut-off marks of 40% in Phase I exam to be shortlisted for Phase II. Marks obtained in Phase I shall be used only for shortlisting the candidates for Phase II examination process and will not be counted for final selection of the candidates.
  4. Subject to the criteria mentioned at (iii) above, all the candidates who clear Phase I shall be shortlisted for Phase II.
SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Related Links

SEBI Grade A 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Dates, Selection Process, Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022 Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Important Topics

Phase 1 Paper 1 Important Topics

Paper-I

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

1. Data Interpretation (Percentage, Ratios),
2. Quadratic Equations,
3. Wrong Number Series & Missing Number Series
4. Problems on Ages, CI, Mensuration, Simplification, Partnerships

Reasoning

1. Direction Sense,
2. Blood Relations,
3. Syllogisms,
4. Miscellaneous topics (Alphabetical Series), Inequality

English

1. Reading Comprehension,
2. Cloze Test,
3. Find the error (A/B/C type, correct the highlighted part),
4. Jumbled sentences

General Awareness (including some questions on the Financial Sector)

1. Current Affairs Topics like Sports, Awards, Summits & Conferences
2. Static GK: Headquarters for example financial awareness

Phase 1 Paper 2 Important Topics

 

 

 

 

 

Paper-II


 

 

 

 

 

Important Topics

Commerce & Accountancy

Accounting Standards (Basic Definitions), Ratio Analysis, Bonus Shares, Right Shares, ESOP and Buy-back

Management

Leadership Styles; Leadership Theories; Motivation, Morale and Incentives; Human Resource Development: Concept of HRD; Goals of HRD; Communication Process: Types and Models

Finance

Basic of Finance; Primary & Secondary Markets, Derivatives, Fiscal Policy, GST, Finance Commission (15th FC Report – study notes & topic wise tests), About SEBI (Basics), Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends.

Costing

Lean System and Innovation, Methods of Costing, Costing Techniques

Companies Act

The Companies Act, 2013 – Specific reference to Chapter VIII, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, and Chapter XXVII

Economics

Growth & Development + National Income, Monetary Policy – Refer Current Affairs, BoP, Demand & Supply, Theory of Production, Markets, IS-LM Curve

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 

 

