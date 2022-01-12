SEBI Grade A 2022 Check Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration till 24th January 2022. Check Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies in SEBI.

SEBI Grade A 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, is inviting applications from Indian citizens for 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Candidates can fill the SEBI Grade A 2022 online application from 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I online exam will be held on 20th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary & Allowances, Exam Centres, and How to Apply.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Call Letter (Admit Card) Will be intimated by email/SMS SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Vacancies

Stream Vacancies (Number of posts) Out of which Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) ** UR OBC @ SC ST EWS $ Total General 32 22 11 7 8 80 · 1 (B & LV), · 1 (D & HH), · 1 (Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy), · 2 (Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness)* Legal 11 2 1 1 1 16 · 1 (Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf–blindness) · 1 (B & LV)* Information Technology 5 2 3 2* 1 2* · 1 (D & HH)* · 1 (LV)* 1 12 Research 4 1* 1 0 0 1* · 1 (D & HH)* 1 6 Official Language 2 1 0 0 0 3 · 1 (HH)*

*Indicates backlog vacancies.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Eligibility

Candidates interested in applying for SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) should check the eligibility criteria such as vacancies, education qualifications, age limit, and other important details.

Educational qualifications

Stream Educational Qualification General Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA. Legal Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute. Information Technology Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology. Research Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics from a recognized University/ Institute. Official Language Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level OR Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit

As on 31st December 2021, candidates interested to apply for SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 must not have exceeded the age of 30 years. This means the candidate must have been born on or after 1st January 1992.

Age Limit Relaxation

SNo. Category Age relaxation 1. Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 Years 2. Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 Years 3. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) - PWD (SC/ ST) 15 Years - PWD (OBC) 13 Years - PWD (Gen/ EWS) 10 Years 4. Eligible Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered 5 years military service and have been released on completion of an assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from 31st December 2021) 5 Years

For Detailed Eligibility and PwBD Physical Requirements & Functional Classifications for SEBI Grade A 2022 Click Here

SEBI Grade A 2022 Selection Process

The mode of selection for SEBI Grade A 2022 will be a three-stage process. The SEBI Grade A 2022 Selection Process will include Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and Phase III (Interview).

SEBI Grade A 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

SEBI Grade A 2022 Vacancies Salary, Allowances & Probation

Pay: The pre-revised pay scale of officers in SEBI Grade A is Rs 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years).

Presently, the gross emolument including SEBI’s Contribution towards National Pension Scheme (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Family Allowance, Local Allowance, etc. at Mumbai at the minimum of this scale is approx. Rs 1,15,000/- p.m. without accommodation and Rs 80,500/- p.m. with accommodation.

Benefits: Other benefits viz., Leave Fare Concession, Medical Expenses, Eye Refraction, Education Allowance, Financial Dailies, Book Grant, Briefcase, Conveyance Expenses, House Cleaning Allowance, Staff Furnishing Scheme, Scheme for Purchasing Computers, Subsidized Lunch Facility, and all other benefits as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.

Accommodation: Residential accommodation would be provided subject to availability.

Posting: The incumbent may be posted and transferred to any location in India where SEBI has its Offices. The recruited officers may be posted to any department of SEBI, irrespective of stream.

Probation: The successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade ‘A’ shall undergo probation of two years. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Vacancies Exam Centres

The Phase I online examination will be held in the following cities:

State/UT Cities State/UT Cities Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Guntur Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Maharashtra Aurangabad(MH), Amravati, Kolhapur, Nanded, Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune Assam Guwahati, Dibrugarh Manipur Imphal Bihar Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur Meghalaya Shillong Chandigarh Chandigarh – Mohali Mizoram Aizawl Chhattisgarh Raipur, Bhilai, Bilaspur (CG) Nagaland Kohima Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu Surat Odisha Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Dhenkanal Delhi Delhi NCR Puducherry Puducherry Goa Panaji, Madgaon Punjab Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bhatinda, Patiala Gujarat Ahmedabad - Gandhi Nagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Rajasthan Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur Haryana Faridabad, Gurugram Sikkim Gangtok Himachal Pradesh Shimla, Hamirpur Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar, Jammu Telangana Hyderabad, Warangal Jharkhand Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur Tripura Agartala Karnataka Bengaluru, Mandya, Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubli - Dharwad, Kalaburagi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode Uttar Pradesh Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Sitapur, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Faizabad, Varanasi Ladakh Leh West Bengal Kolkata, Asansol, Siliguri, Kalyani

Phase II on-Line examination (except Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream) will be held at the following cities:

Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar Hyderabad/ Rangareddy Nasik Agartala Indore New Delhi-NCR Aurangabad (MH) Jaipur Panaji Bengaluru Kanpur Patna Bhubaneswar Kochi/ Ernakulam Prayagraj Chandigarh/ Mohali Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata Pune Chennai Lucknow Raipur Coimbatore Madurai Ranchi Dehradun Meerut Siliguri Guwahati Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Thane Surat Haldwani Muzzafarpur Vijayawada Hubli - Dharwad Nagpur Vishakhapatnam

Paper 2 of Phase II for Information Technology Stream shall be held separately at the following cities:

Bengaluru Mohali Patna Chennai Mumbai - Navi Mumbai Pune Hyderabad New Delhi Silchar Kolkata Noida Thiruvananthapuram

NOTE:

Candidates can provide their preference of upto THREE cities for Phase I and only ONE city for Phase II in the online application. Candidates applying for IT stream shall be required to provide city preference separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Phase II examination. Choice of city by candidates for Phase I and Phase II Examinations can be different and must be indicated in the online application.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Vacancies How to Apply

(i) Candidates are requested to apply only ONLINE through the official website of SEBI from 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022. No other mode of submission of application will be accepted by the Bank. One candidate can apply for only one post.

(ii) Open Careers section and then Recruitment notification titled ‘SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) – 2022’ and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

(iii) To register application, choose the tab CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION and enter Name, Contact details, and Email-ID. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.

(iv) Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled and validate the details. Save your application by clicking the VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS and SAVE & NEXT buttons. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo, Signature, Left Thumb impression, and handwriting declaration as per the specifications.

(v) Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, PWD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

(iii) Click on the PAYMENT Tab and proceed with payment of application fees. Click on the SUBMIT button.

NOTE: All correspondence will be made only on the email ID mentioned by the candidate in their online application form. Please keep the email ID safe and working.

Application Fee

Category of Applicant Amount of Fee (Non-refundable) Unreserved/OBC/EWSs Rs 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges SC/ ST/ PwBD Rs 100/- as intimation charges

