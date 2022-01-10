SEBI Grade A 2022 Eligibility Detailed for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

NOTE: @ Candidates belonging to OBC category but coming in the 'Creamy Layer' are not entitled to OBC reservation. $ Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs): Reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in recruitment is governed by Office Memorandum No.36039/1/2019-Est (Res) dated 31.01.2019 of Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India. Disclaimer: “EWSs vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of Government of India and outcome of any litigation. The appointment is provisional and is subject to the Income & Asset certificate being verified through proper channels”. The benefit of reservation under the EWSs category can be availed upon production of an ‘Income and Asset Certificate’ valid for Financial Year 2021-22 issued by a Competent Authority on the basis of the gross annual income of FY 2020-21 in the format prescribed by the Government of India. Candidates may please note that they should be in possession of “Income and Assets Certificate” as mentioned above issued on or after 1st April 2021 and before the date of document verification at the time of interview. ‘Income and Asset Certificate’ shall be submitted by such candidates at the time of interview (if called for interview). No request for extension of time for the production of ‘Income & Asset Certificate’ beyond the said date shall be entertained. Candidates qualifying for Phase III i.e interview under the EWS category would be required to submit an EWS certificate, as mentioned in the advertisement, at the time of interview. In case candidates fail to produce the same at the time of the interview, they will not be allowed to appear for an interview. Further, their request for an interview under the General category will also not be entertained. ** Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): PwBD candidates may belong to any category (i.e. GEN/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWSs) and they will be eligible for age relaxations. Reservation for PwBD is horizontal and within the overall vacancies for the posts. With respect to backlog vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), if a suitable person with the benchmark disability for which the vacancy is reserved is not available, it may be filled by interchange among the other categories of benchmark disabilities, subject to the posts having been identified suitable for such disabilities. In case no suitable person with benchmark disability is available for filling up the reserved vacancy, SEBI may fill up the vacancy by a person other than a Person with Benchmark Disability.