SEBI Grade A 2022 Eligibility Detailed for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, is inviting applications from Indian citizens for 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Candidates can fill the SEBI Grade A 2022 online application from 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I online exam will be held on 20th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Eligibility (detailed), educational qualifications, vacancies (category-wise & for PwBD candidates), age limit, Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) Physical Requirements & Functional Classifications, and other relevant important eligibility guidelines.
SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events
|
Important Dates
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date
|
5th January 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date
|
24th January 2022
|
Online Application and Payment of Fee
|
5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Call Letter (Admit Card)
|
Will be intimated by email/SMS
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam
|
20th February 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)
|
20th March 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)
|
3rd April 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview
|
To Be Notified
SEBI Grade A 2022 Eligibility (detailed)
Candidates interested in applying for SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) should check the eligibility criteria such as vacancies, education qualifications, age limit, and other important details.
Vacancies (category-wise & for PwBD candidates)
|
Stream
|
Vacancies (Number of posts)
|
Out of which Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) **
|
UR
|
OBC @
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS $
|
Total
|
General
|
32
|
22
|
11
|
7
|
8
|
80
|
· 1 (B & LV),
· 1 (D & HH),
· 1 (Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy),
· 2 (Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness)*
|
Legal
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
1
|1
|
16
|
· 1 (Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf–blindness)
· 1 (B & LV)*
|
Information Technology
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
2*
|
1
|
2*
|
· 1 (D & HH)*
· 1 (LV)*
|
1
|
12
|
Research
|
4
|
1*
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1*
|
· 1 (D & HH)*
|
1
|
6
|
Official Language
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
· 1 (HH)*
*Indicates backlog vacancies.
|
NOTE:
@ Candidates belonging to OBC category but coming in the 'Creamy Layer' are not entitled to OBC reservation.
$ Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs): Reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in recruitment is governed by Office Memorandum No.36039/1/2019-Est (Res) dated 31.01.2019 of Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India. Disclaimer: “EWSs vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of Government of India and outcome of any litigation. The appointment is provisional and is subject to the Income & Asset certificate being verified through proper channels”. The benefit of reservation under the EWSs category can be availed upon production of an ‘Income and Asset Certificate’ valid for Financial Year 2021-22 issued by a Competent Authority on the basis of the gross annual income of FY 2020-21 in the format prescribed by the Government of India. Candidates may please note that they should be in possession of “Income and Assets Certificate” as mentioned above issued on or after 1st April 2021 and before the date of document verification at the time of interview. ‘Income and Asset Certificate’ shall be submitted by such candidates at the time of interview (if called for interview). No request for extension of time for the production of ‘Income & Asset Certificate’ beyond the said date shall be entertained.
Candidates qualifying for Phase III i.e interview under the EWS category would be required to submit an EWS certificate, as mentioned in the advertisement, at the time of interview. In case candidates fail to produce the same at the time of the interview, they will not be allowed to appear for an interview. Further, their request for an interview under the General category will also not be entertained.
** Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): PwBD candidates may belong to any category (i.e. GEN/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWSs) and they will be eligible for age relaxations. Reservation for PwBD is horizontal and within the overall vacancies for the posts. With respect to backlog vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), if a suitable person with the benchmark disability for which the vacancy is reserved is not available, it may be filled by interchange among the other categories of benchmark disabilities, subject to the posts having been identified suitable for such disabilities. In case no suitable person with benchmark disability is available for filling up the reserved vacancy, SEBI may fill up the vacancy by a person other than a Person with Benchmark Disability.
Educational qualifications
|
Stream
|
Educational Qualification
|
General
|
Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / CWA.
|
Legal
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute.
|
Information Technology
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science)
OR
Masters in Computers Application
OR
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology.
|
Research
|
Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics from a recognized University/ Institute.
|
Official Language
|
Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level
OR
Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized University/ Institute.
|
NOTE:
(i) A Post Graduate Diploma in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute will be accepted as an educational requirement for General Stream and a Post Graduate Diploma in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics from a recognized University / Institute will be accepted as an educational requirement for Research Stream, provided the same is recognized as equivalent to a Master’ Degree in that discipline by Govt. of India. The onus to provide the necessary documents in this regard shall be on the candidates.
(ii) Candidates are permitted to apply for a maximum of 2 streams only for which he/she is eligible to apply, as per their educational qualifications. A separate online application for each stream will have to be submitted and requisite fees is to be paid for each application. In case a candidate applies more than once in a Single Stream and/ or applies for more than 2 Streams, only the latest applications shall be considered valid, and the other applications shall be rejected.
(iii) Candidates who have appeared for the final examinations and waiting for the results are eligible to appear for Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III of the selection process. However, the offer to join SEBI to the selected candidates shall be subject to the production of necessary documents evidencing successfully obtaining the requisite qualification.
(iv) The date of passing the eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark-sheet or provisional certificate issued by the University/ Institute. In case the result of a particular examination is posted on the website of the University/ Institute, a certificate issued by the appropriate authority of the University/ Institute indicating the date on which the result was posted on the website will be taken as the date of passing.
Age Limit
As on 31st December 2021, candidates interested to apply for SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 must not have exceeded the age of 30 years. This means the candidate must have been born on or after 1st January 1992.
|
SNo.
|
Category
|
Age relaxation
|
1.
|
Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe
|
5 Years
|
2.
|
Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
3 Years
|
3.
|
Persons with Disabilities (PWD)
|
- PWD (SC/ ST)
|
15 Years
|
- PWD (OBC)
|
13 Years
|
- PWD (Gen/ EWS)
|
10 Years
|
4.
|
Eligible Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered 5 years military service and have been released on completion of an assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from 31st December 2021)
|
5 Years
|
NOTE:
Only those candidates belonging to 'Non Creamy Layer' are eligible to apply under OBC Category. The OBC candidates who belong to 'Creamy Layer' are not entitled to apply under OBC Category.
Candidates belonging to OBC category but coming in the 'Creamy Layer' are not entitled to OBC reservation. They should indicate their category as ‘Unreserved’.
Candidates belonging to the OBC (NCL) category should be in possession of OBC (NCL) certificate issued on or after 01.04.2021 and before the date of document verification at the time of interview. OBC (NCL) certificate shall be submitted by such candidates at the time of interview (if called for interview). Candidates qualifying for Phase III i.e interview under OBC category would be required to submit OBC(NCL) certificate, as mentioned in the advertisement, at the time of interview.
Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes who are also covered under the category of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-servicemen will be eligible for grant of cumulative age-relaxation.
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) Physical Requirements & Functional Classifications
SEBI has identified the following posts as suitable for each category of PwBD along with the Physical Requirements and Functional Classifications. Only the following categories of PwBD candidates are, therefore, eligible to apply for the posts.
|
Name of the
Post
|
Categories for which
identified
|
Functional
Classification*
|
Physical Requirements**
|
Grade ‘A’ officers – General, Legal, Information Technology Research & Official Language Streams
|
Blindness and low vision
|
B
|
BN, C, H, KC, L, MF, PP, RW (in Braille/software), S, ST, W
|
LV
|
BN, C, H, KC, L, MF, PP, RW, S, ST, W
|
Deaf and hard of hearing
|
D, HH
|
BN, C, KC, L, MF, PP, RW, S, SE, ST, W
|
Locomotor disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy
|
OA, OL, Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims
|
BN, C, KC, L,H, MF,PP, RW, S, SE, ST, W
|
BL
|
C, H, L, MF, PP, RW, S, SE
|
Muscular
Dystrophy
|
C, H, MF, RW, SE, S
|
Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, and mental illness
|
A
|
ST,S,W,SE,BN,H,L,KC,MF,PP,C
|
ID
|
SLD
|
MI
|
Multiple disabilities
|
Blind, Low Vision, Deaf, Hard of Hearing, OA, OL, Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims, BL, Muscular Dystrophy, A, ID, SLD, MI (including deaf-blindness)
|
C, MF, H, S, W, RW/RW (in Braille/ software)
|
* Functional classification: OA-One Arm, OL-One Leg, BL-Both Legs but not arms, B-Blindness, LV-Low Vision, D-Deaf, and HH-Hard of Hearing.
** Physical Requirements: BN-Bending, C-Communication, H-Hearing/Speaking, KC-Kneeling & Crouching, L-Lifting, MF-Manipulation by Finger, PP-Pushing & Pulling, RW-Reading & Writing, S-Sitting, SE-Seeing, ST-Standing, and W-Walking.
|
NOTE:
(i) Reservation has been provided to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities as per Section 34 of “Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016”.
(ii) PwBD candidates should possess the latest disability certificate issued by a Competent Authority as prescribed vide The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPWD Act, 2016). Such certificate shall be subject to verification/re-verification, as may be decided by SEBI.
(iii) The PwBD candidates may belong to any category (i.e. GEN/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWSs) and they will be eligible for age relaxations. Reservation for PwBD is horizontal and within the overall vacancies for the posts.
