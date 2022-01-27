SEBI Grade A 2022 Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam on 20th February 2022. SEBI Grade A 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies in General, Legal, IT, Research, and Official Language Streams.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Salary: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam for the eligible Indian citizens for 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I online exam will be held on 20th February 2022. SEBI Grade A 2022 Admit Card is yet to be released. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Admit Card Will be intimated by email/SMS SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Vacancies

Stream Vacancies (Number of posts) Out of which Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) ** UR OBC @ SC ST EWS $ Total General 32 22 11 7 8 80 · 1 (B & LV), · 1 (D & HH), · 1 (Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy), · 2 (Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness)* Legal 11 2 1 1 1 16 · 1 (Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf–blindness) · 1 (B & LV)* Information Technology 5 2 3 2* 1 2* · 1 (D & HH)* · 1 (LV)* 1 12 Research 4 1* 1 0 0 1* · 1 (D & HH)* 1 6 Official Language 2 1 0 0 0 3 · 1 (HH)*

*Indicates backlog vacancies.

SEBI Grade A Assistant Manager 2022 Job Profile

Employees in SEBI may be posted to different departments/offices and assigned work on areas ranging from intermediary registration to policy formulation, investigation, inspection, adjudication, supervision, etc. The job profile of an employee is also dependent upon the stream opted at the time of recruitment however a gist of the roles & responsibilities of SEBI Grade A Officer is as follows:

(i) Manage legal affairs, issues related to the legal framework of SEBI

(ii) Conduct investigation & listing of market securities, commodities, and Indexes, etc

(iii) Regulate venture capital funds, collective investment schemes, foreign venture capital investors, mutual funds, etc

(iv) Responsible for acquisitions & mergers of the organization

SEBI Grade A 2022 Salary, Allowances, & Probation

# Grade Existing PayScale Revised PayScale 1 Grade ‘A’ 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB-1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600(17 years) 44500-2500(4)54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150(17 years)

Revised Pay: The initial pay scale for SEBI Grade A Officer has been revised to Rs. 44,500 from Rs. 28,150. Now, a Grade A Officer in SEBI will be provided an initial basic pay of Rs 44,500/-. At the end of 5th year, the pay will be Rs 54,500 after four annual increments of Rs 2500. At the end of the 17 years of service, the pay will be Rs 89,150/- for Grade A Officers.

Pay: The pre-revised pay scale of officers in SEBI Grade A is Rs 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years).

Presently, the gross emolument including SEBI’s Contribution towards National Pension Scheme (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Family Allowance, Local Allowance, etc. at Mumbai at the minimum of this scale is approx. Rs 1,15,000/- p.m. without accommodation and Rs 80,500/- p.m. with accommodation.

Perks & Benefits

Basic Pay Rs. 44,500/- Pay Scale 44500-2500 (4)-54500-2850 (7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years) Special Pay Rs. 3300/- (after completion of 1 year) Dearness Allowance 30.38% of the basic pay Special Allowance 16.4% of basic pay (Minimum- Rs. 11,000/-) Family Allowance Rs. 2850/- per month City Compensatory Allowance 5% of basic pay (Maximum Rs 2500/- per month) Local Allowance Rs. 3450/- per month Learning Allowance Rs. 2500/- per month Personal Fixed Allowance (PFA) Rs. 3850/- per month Grade Allowance 14% of basic pay (Minimum Rs 10,400/-) Special Compensatory Allowance Rs. 500 per month for PayScale upto Rs 1,20,850/- Rs. 625 per month for PayScale above Rs 1,20,850/-

Other benefits: Leave Fare Concession, Medical Expenses, Eye Refraction, Education Allowance, Financial Dailies, Book Grant, Briefcase, Conveyance Expenses, House Cleaning Allowance, Staff Furnishing Scheme, Scheme for Purchasing Computers, Subsidized Lunch Facility, and all other benefits as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.

Accommodation: Residential accommodation would be provided subject to availability.

Posting: The incumbent may be posted and transferred to any location in India where SEBI has its Offices. The recruited officers may be posted to any department of SEBI, irrespective of stream.

Probation: The successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade ‘A’ shall undergo probation of two years. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period.

Image source: SEBI Grade A 2022 Revised Salary Notification

SEBI Grade A Assistant Manager 2022 Promotion & Career Growth

Officers at SEBI are classified as Grade A to Grade F of which Grade A is the entry-level position. An officer in a particular Grade becomes eligible for promotion to the next higher grade on completion of the minimum stipulated years of service in that Grade. Check below the career growth & promotion prospects for SEBI Grade A Officers: