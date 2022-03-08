SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Written Exam on 20th March 2022 (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream). Check Phase-2 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for English (Descriptive Test), General Stream, Legal & Official Stream, Research Stream.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Exam on 20th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-1 Exam will be called for the Phase-2 Exam. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Admit Card is available for candidates to download from 8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for English (Descriptive Test), General Stream, Legal & Official Stream, Research Stream.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Admit Card 8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II online exams and Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each and the Phase II online exam consists of two papers of 100 marks each. Candidates who clear the Phase II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I online screening exam will be held on 20th February 2022 and the Phase II online exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam

Papers Streams/ Subjects Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Weightage Paper 1 All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills 100 60 minutes 30% 1/3rd Paper 2* General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics. 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream. 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python) 100 180 minutes 40% 2/3rd Aggregate Cut off 50%

* Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream shall be held separately on April 03, 2022 for which separate call letters shall be issued to candidates.

NOTE:

Candidates shortlisted for Phase II will be issued new Hall Tickets. For candidates who have applied in multiple streams, Paper 2 will be conducted in various shifts, the timings of which will be intimated in the Hall Ticket. Paper 2 of IT stream shall be held separately on April 03, 2022. There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 2 in Phase II (except IT stream). There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase II. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper as mentioned at (iv) above as well as aggregate cut-off marks of 50% in Phase II exam (weightage of 1/3rd for Paper 1 and 2/3rd for Paper 2) to be shortlisted for Phase III. Subject to the criteria mentioned at (v) above, candidates equaling 3 times the number of vacancies shall be shortlisted, in order of merit, for Phase III i.e. the Interview.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Important Topics

Phase 2 Paper 1 Important Topics

Paper-I All streams Important Topics English (Descriptive Test) 1. Reading Comprehension 2. Precis Writing 3. Essay Writing NOTE: Candidates will be assessed for their drafting skills.

Phase 2 Paper 2 Important Topics (Except for Paper 2 of IT Stream)

Paper-II Important Topics General Stream (Multiple choice questions on subjects Costing, Commerce & Accountancy, Finance, Management, Companies Act, and Economics) Costing 1. Lean Systems 2. Overview of cost accounting & management accounting 3. Material & Labour Costing 4. CVP Analysis 5. Variance Analysis 6. Budget and budgetary control 7. Methods of Costing: Contract Costing, Job Costing, Service Costing, Process Costing, Activity based Costing, Unit / output costing, Overheads Costing, Absorption and marginal costing, Standard and variance costing Commerce & Accountancy 1. Valuation of Inventories 2. Revenue from Contracts with Customers 3. Property, Plant and Equipment 4. Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates 5. Investment Property 6. Cash Flow 7. Ratio Analysis 8. Share Capital: Redemption, Forfeiture, Capital Reserve 9. Debentures 10. ESOP 11. Financial Statements Finance 1. Money Market, Bond Market, Forex Market, Derivatives 2. PPP 3. GST 4. Financial Inclusion 5. Finance Commission & FRBM 6. Numerical Questions on Bonds, Capital Budgeting, Equity Valuation, CAPM, Leverage Analysis 7. ETF, Depository Receipt, REITs, Stock Index, Stock Exchange, Margin 8. SEBI Regulations Management 1. Theories of Motivation & Morale 2. Functions of Management: Planning, Organizing, Controlling 3. Communication 4. Leadership Theories 5. Role and Skills of Manager 6. HRM and HRD Companies Act 1. IEPF, Declaration of Dividend, Unpaid Dividend A/C 2. Types of Prospectus, Liability for Mis-statement, Allotment of Securities, Pvt. Placement 3. Variation of Shareholder’s Rights, Application of SPR, Payment of Dividend in Proportions to Paid-up Capital, Prohibition of Issue of Shares at Discount (Exceptions), Redemption of Preference Shares, CRR, Bonus Shares, Reserve Capital, Reduction of Share Capital, Debenture, Penalties 4. First & Subsequent Auditors, Term of Auditor, Cooling-Off Period, Removal & Resignation, Eligibility, Supplementary Audit, Auditor to Report Fraud, NFRA, Penalty for Auditor, Director & Company, Cost Audit 5. Composition of Board, Independent Directors (Term & Cooling-off), Small Shareholders, Retire by Rotation, DIN, Notice for Directorship, Additional, Alternate & Nominal, Disqualifications, Vacation, Removal, No. of Directorships, Penalty 6. Meetings of BOD (OPC, etc), Resolution by Circulation, Committees, Powers of BOD, Bona-fide & Charitable Fund, Disclosure of Interest, Loan to Directors, Loan & Inv. by Co., RPT, Contract by OPC 7. NCLT, NCLAT, Constitution, Qualification, Selection, Term, Resignation, Removal, Principal Bench, Appeals, Disposal, Assistance of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Economics 1. National Income 2. Monetary & Fiscal Police 3. Business Cycle 4. Inflation & Phillips Curve 5. Multiplier & Accelerator 6. Consumption, Investment & Saving Functions 7. Classical vs Keynesian Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream. Legal Stream S.No. Subject Weightage* 1. Constitution of India – Preamble, Part I, Part III, Part IV, Part IVA, Part V, Part VI, Part VIII, Part IXA, Part IXB, Part XI, Part XII, Part XIII, Part XIV,Part XIVA, Part XX. 10% 2. Law of Contracts – Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Chapters VIII to X), Indian Partnership Act, 1932, Specific Relief Act, 1963 10% 3. Criminal Law – Indian Penal Code, 1860 (Chapters I, II, III, IV, V, VA, VI, IX, XVII, XXI, XXII, XXIII); Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. 10% 4. Law of Evidence – Indian Evidence Act, 1872. 5. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 – Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VII, Schedule I. 6. Administrative Law and Principles of Natural Justice 10% 7. Jurisprudence and Interpretation of Statutes 8. Important Latin terms and maxims 9. Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Act, 2019 15% 10. Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 – Part I, Part III, Part IV. 11. Transfer of Property Act, 1882 – Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V. 11. Law of Trusts – Parties to a Trust Deed and Duties of Trustees. 12. Corporate Law – Companies Act, 2013 (Chapter I, Chapter II, Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V, Chapter VII, Chapter VIII, Chapter IX, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, Chapter XIII, Chapter XV, Chapter XVI, Chapter XXVII, Chapter XXVIII, Chapter XXIX); Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Part I, Part II) 20% 13. Taxation – General principles, Capital Gains Tax, Securities Transaction Tax 5% 14. Securities Laws – SEBI Act, 1992, SC(R) Act, 1956, Depositories Act, 1996 20% Official Language Stream Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. Subject Topics Economics Demand and Supply, Market Structures, National Income, Determination of output and employment, Investment Function, Multiplier and Accelerator, Demand and Supply for Money, IS – LM, Inflation and Phillips Curve, Business Cycles, Inflation, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, Non-banking Financial Institutions. Public Economics Public Goods, Tax & Non-Tax Revenue, Direct & Indirect Taxes, Progressive and non- Progressive Taxation, Incidence and Effects of Taxation, Public expenditure , Public Debt, Public Budget and Budget Multiplier. Statistics and Econometrics Measures of Central tendency & dispersions, Correlation, Sampling methods, Sampling Distribution, Statistical Inferences, Hypothesis testing, Regression Analysis. International Economics Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets, Role of International Financial Institutions: BIS, IOSCO, IMF & World Bank. Financial Markets Asymmetric Information, Market Model, Market Efficiency, Primary Market, Secondary Market, Commodity Markets, Mutual Funds, Stock Exchanges, Depositories, Clearing Corporations, Credit Rating Agencies, Corporate Debt Market. Forwards, Futures, Options, Hedging, Speculation and Arbitrage.

