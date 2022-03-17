SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 on 20th March 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Last Minute Tips: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Exam on 20th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-1 Exam will be called for the Phase-2 Exam. SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Admit Card is available for candidates to download from 8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Admit Card 8th March 2022 to 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Pattern

The SEBI Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 is a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Written Exam (Online) and Phase III Interview. Candidates who clear the Phase I & II exam are shortlisted for the Phase III Interview. The Phase I Written Exam (Online) consisted of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The Phase II Written Exam (Online) will consist of two papers (Paper 1 & 2) of 100 marks each. The duration for the examination is (Paper 1 – 60 Minutes and Paper 2 – 40 Minutes) 100 minutes.

The Phase I Written Exam (online) was held on 20th February 2022. The Phase II Written Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held online on 20th March 2022 while the Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream will be held on 3rd April 2022. The dates for the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview are yet to be announced.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam

Papers Streams/ Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Weightage Paper 1 All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills Essay – 30 Marks, Precis – 30 Marks & Comprehension – 40 Marks 3 100 60 minutes 30% 1/3rd Paper 2* General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics. 50 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream. 50 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python) 50 100 180 minutes 40% 2/3rd Aggregate Cut off 50%

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Written Exam will include English (Descriptive Test), General Stream, Legal & Official Stream, Research Stream. online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The duration for the examination is (Paper 1 – 60 Minutes and Paper 2 – 40 Minutes) 100 minutes. All tests except test of English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. The examination would be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer.

Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper as mentioned at (iv) above as well as aggregate cut-off marks of 50% in Phase II exam (weightage of 1/3rd for Paper 1 and 2/3rd for Paper 2) to be shortlisted for Phase III.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. All papers except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi. There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase II.

3. Check Section-wise important topics & last-minute preparation tips

As per previous years’ exam analysis for SEBI Grade A Phase 2 2021, candidates were able to make 28-32 overall good attempts. The overall difficult level of SEBI Grade A Phase 2 2021 was Moderate to Difficult. In Paper 1, the questions included Reading Comprehension on Money & its History (5 questions), Precis Writing on Behavioural Finance (1 question), Essay Writing (4 Topics Only 1 To Be Attempted). In Paper 2, the number of questions asked in Accountancy (4-5), Management (8-10), Finance (10-15), Costing (8-10), Companies Act (3-4), Economics (4-5), Commerce (5-7). IN

Topics from which questions were asked: Debenture, Tenure of Auditor, Buy Bank, Budgeting, Section 47 of Companies Act, NBFC Odd One Out, LM Curve, Maximum Duration of Deposits in NBFC, National Cost/Imputed Cost, Abnormal Loss, Out of Money, Preferential Shares, Kaizen Costing, NBFC Odd One Out, AMFI Odd One Out, President of NCLT, Lean System, Six Sigma Models, 5S Questions, Penalties on Directors if Dividend not paid, Function of Management (Directing), Multiplier, Intangible Assets, Debt Equity Ratio, Accounting Standard 18 and Accounting Standard 8.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2) for 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Vacancies

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct. SEBI Grade A Previous Years’ Question Papers come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 60 Minutes for Paper 1 and 40 Minutes for Paper 2 so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Refer to best books for SEBI Grade A Phase 2 – Recommended List

Commerce & Accountancy Finance & Management Costing Economics Indian Accounting Standards - Dolphy D’Souza IGNOU Notes for Organisational Behaviour Cost Accounting: Method & Problems - B.K. Bhar NCERT Books, Union Budget & Economic Survey Commercial's Accounting Standards - Ravi Kanth Miriyala Principles of Management – Harold Koontz Cost Accounting - N.K. Prasad & A.K. Prasad Indian Economy For UPSC Civil Services, State Services, UGC, University, College UG & PG Exams - Madhur M. Mahajan Students' Guide to Accounting Standards - Dr D.S. Rawat Indian Financial System – Bharati V Pathak Studies in Cost Management - S.N. Maheshwari Indian Economy for Civil Services, Universities and Other Examinations - Ramesh Singh Corporate Accounting - Naseem Ahmed Financial Management – Prasanna Chandra Cost Accounting – Theory & Practices - Bhabatosh Banerjee Indian Economy - Gaurav Datt and Ashwani Mahajan Organizational Behaviour - S P Robbins Principles and Practice of Cost Accounting - Asish Bhattacharya Indian Economic Development Since 1947 - Uma Kapila Principles and Practices of Management – L N Prasad Indian Economy - Mishra Puri Principles of Management -McGraw Hills Indian Economy - Principles, Policies, and Progress - Sri Ram Srirangam & Manish Kumar

6. Best Tips & Tricks to Crack SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Paper 1 Descriptive Test

Paper 1: English (Descriptive Test) in the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 will assess the candidate’s drafting skills. It is crucial to attempt all three sections of the Paper 1: Reading Comprehension, Essay Writing, Precis Writing.

Reading Comprehension: Read the questions thoroughly twice and avoid writing the same answer for more than one question. Try to rewrite the sentences if you are taking up a chunk of the passage for your answer.

Essay Writing: Select a topic that you are well aware of and have requisite concise knowledge. Avoid fluffing with words and keep the language simple free of spelling or grammatical error. Write in a well structured sequence with a captivating opening and conclusion. If you have data sets to add to your essay, you may use that to your advantage.

Precis Writing: Start with noting down the keywords or key points which you will rephrase. Do not add your personal opinion or data points. Focus on crunching the passage in a paragraph format while keeping the number of words mentioned. Most importantly, give a title to the paragraph.

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates are required to bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Please Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof for this purpose. Your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, remain calm.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 2 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Phase 2