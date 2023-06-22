SEBI Grade A 2023 Notification Out; Apply Online For Legal Officer, Check Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus

SEBI Manager Jobs 2023 Apply For Assistant Manager Legal Vacancies

SEBI Grade A Legal Officer 2023: SEBI  is recruiting for the 25 Assistant Manager Posts  for Legal section.  Check  SEBI  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has published notification  for the 25 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Legal Stream on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 09, 2023.
 
Selection for Legal Officer SEBI vacancies will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written exam in two phases. The phase 1 online examination will be tentatively held on August 05, 2023, and the phase 2 online examination will be held on September 09, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Bachelor in Law from a recognized University/Institute with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. 

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

On-Line Application and Payment of Fee On-Line June 22, 2023, to July 09, 2023
Phase 1 On-Line Examination August 05, 2023
Phase 2 On-Line Examination September 09, 2023
Phase 3 Interview Dates will be intimated

SEBI Grade A Legal Officer 2023: Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)-25

SEBI Legal Officer Exam 2023: Educational Qualification

Mandatory Educational  Qualification for Legal Officer SEBI Vacancy are:- 
Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a  recognized University / Institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

SEBI Grade A Legal Officer Age Limit (as of 31/05/2023)

Not have exceeded the age of 30 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.

SEBI Legal Officer 2023: Mode of Selection

Selection will be based on a three-stage process including.
Phase 1: (online screening  examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), 
Phase 2: (online examination consisting of two  papers of 100 marks each) and 
Phase 3: (Interview)

SEBI Grade A Legal Officer 2023: Pay Scale

Pay: The pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years).Application Fee 
Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: ₹1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST
SC/ ST/ PwBD: ₹100/- as intimation charges + 18% GST 

SEBI Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF

Steps to Apply for SEBI Grade A Legel Officer Recruitment 2023? 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–  www.sebi.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link “Careers” on the homepage.
Step 3: Now open the recruitment notification entitled “SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE -
RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) 2023 – LEGAL STREAM” 
and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.
Step 4: After that, choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" and enter 
Name, Contact details and Email-ID.
Step 5: A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and "SAVE & NEXT" buttons.
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

