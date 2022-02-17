SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022 to fill up 120 vacancies of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General, Legal, IT, Research, and Official Language Stream. Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to crack the SEBI Grade A 2022 as well as Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. SEBI Grade A 2022 Admit Card is available to download from 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID guidelines.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Events Important Dates SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Start Date 5th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Registration Last Date 24th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 5th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

Paper Streams/Subjects No. of Question Maximum Marks Cut off Duration Paper 1 for All Streams: General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level) 20 25 30% 60 minutes English Language 20 25 Quantitative Aptitude 20 25 Test of Reasoning 20 25 Total 80 100 Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics. 50 100 40% 40 minutes Legal, Information Technology and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 50 100 40% 40 minutes Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. 50 100 40% 40 minutes Aggregate Cut-off 40%

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 1 Exam Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Going through the syllabus, important topics, important questions, exam patterns, cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines is crucial to avoid any mistakes. The total duration of the examination is (Paper 1 – 60 Minutes and Paper 2 – 40 Minutes) 100 minutes. All papers except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

2. In case you have registered for more than two streams

Please note that in case you have registered for more than two streams, your candidature will be considered under only the latest two. In case you have applied for two Streams, you will be appearing for Paper 2 of both Streams in the same session. (However, while issuing your call letter, only one registration number (latest) has been mentioned and only one Roll no. has been generated for administrative purposes.) Name of both the posts will be printed on the Call Letter.

3. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. All papers except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Read General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector) to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information. Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting. Candidates will be given 60 minutes for Paper-I and 40 minutes for Paper-2.

5. Check Sample Questions for GA, English, Quant, Reasoning, General, Legal, IT, Research, Official Language streams

6. Check Section-wise important topics & last-minute preparation tips

In SEBI Grade A 2021, candidates were able to make 60 to 70 overall good attempts of which 15-17 good attempts in English Language, 17-18 good attempts in Reasoning Ability, 15-17 good attempts in Quantitative Aptitude, and 12-14 good attempts in General Awareness. Candidates should go through the important topics for SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-I Exam.

Check SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam Important Topics (Paper-1 & 2)

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates are required to bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Please Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof for this purpose. Your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, remain calm.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!