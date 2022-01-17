JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule: Released by NTA @csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Subject-wise Exam Dates

CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Subject wise Exam Dates and Shift Details released by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Created On: Jan 17, 2022 13:21 IST
CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule released @csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule released @csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. Below are the important dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

3rd December 2021 to 2nd January 2022  (upto 11:50 pm)

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

3rd January 2022 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only

5th Jan 2022 to 9th Jan 2022 (11:50 PM)

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be Released Soon

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Dates

29th January, 15 February- 18 February 2022

Release of Score on NTA website

To be notified later

In continuation to the Public Notice dated 27.12.2021 regarding the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor, for 05 subjects conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, given below is the Date wise Subject wise Shift wise Schedule for the Examination..

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule (June 2021 Exam)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam schedule Subject-wise:

CSIR UGC NET Exam Dates

Subject Name

Shift

29th Jan 2022

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences

Shift-2

15th Feb 2022

Physical Sciences

Shift-2

16th Feb 2022

Mathematical Sciences

Shift-1

Chemical Sciences

Shift-2

17th Feb 2022

Life Sciences (Group-1)

Shift-1

Life Sciences (Group-2)

Shift-2

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Pattern

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND

PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

FAQ

Q1. What are the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Dates?

29th January, 15 February- 18 February 2022

Q2. Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2021 Exam will be held in which subjects?

NTA Conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam For Determining The Eligibility Of Indian Nationals For The Award Of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) And For Determining Eligibility For Appointment As Lecturer (LS) In The Areas Of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Q3. Which is the official Website for CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Download?

Csirnet.Nta.Nic.In
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.