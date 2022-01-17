CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule: Released by NTA @csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Subject-wise Exam Dates

CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. Below are the important dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 3rd December 2021 to 2nd January 2022 (upto 11:50 pm) Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 3rd January 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 5th Jan 2022 to 9th Jan 2022 (11:50 PM) Downloading of Admit Cards To be Released Soon CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Dates 29th January, 15 February- 18 February 2022 Release of Score on NTA website To be notified later

In continuation to the Public Notice dated 27.12.2021 regarding the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor, for 05 subjects conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, given below is the Date wise Subject wise Shift wise Schedule for the Examination..

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule (June 2021 Exam)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam schedule Subject-wise:

CSIR UGC NET Exam Dates Subject Name Shift 29th Jan 2022 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences Shift-2 15th Feb 2022 Physical Sciences Shift-2 16th Feb 2022 Mathematical Sciences Shift-1 Chemical Sciences Shift-2 17th Feb 2022 Life Sciences (Group-1) Shift-1 Life Sciences (Group-2) Shift-2

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Pattern CHEMICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 80 150 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1.32 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. LIFE SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 75 145 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 25 20 60 Marks for each correct answer 2 3 4.75 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking in Part A & B; no negative marking in Part C) 0.5 0.75 0 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. PHYSICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 25 30 75 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 20 20 55 Marks for each correct answer 2 3.5 5 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.875 1.25 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.