CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Admit Card: Releasing soon by NTA @csirnet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Download Link

CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Admit Card Releasing soon by NTA @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download Admit Card for CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam. Know the step-by-step process of downloading the CSIR NET 2021 Admit Card.

CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Admit Card Releasing soon by NTA @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Card for CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam will be released soon by National testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards for CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam at its official website i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.. CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted by NTA for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 29th January, 15 February- 18 February 2022 under 5 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule

CSIR UGC NET 2021 exam will be conducted to determine the eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Check CSIR UGC NET 2021-22 Exam Schedule

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Any request to change the Examination Centre, Date, Shift and NET Subject provided on the Admit Card shall not be considered under any circumstances. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Also, Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam & Admit Card

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in. NTA has provided the helpline for resolving the queries and issues related to CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam.