NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Test Centre Details Issued Before Releasing CSIR NET 2021 Admit Card

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip @csirnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 29 January and 15 February to 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted by NTA for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor under 5 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

With a view to facilitate the Candidates, NTA will be issuing an advance City allotment intimation slip before issuing the Admit Card for the candidate. Candidates appearing for the Subject Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean and Planetary Sciences are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip from the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Direct Link to Download Advance Intimation of Allotment of Examination City for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor for Subject “Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean and Planetary Sciences” of Joint CSIR-UGC Net June 2021 to be conducted on 29 January 2022.

The City of Examination Centres where the test shall be conducted are given at the table given below:

List of Cities for Exam Centres of CSIR UGC NET June 2021 STATE CITY CITY CODE ARUNACHAL PRADESH ITANAGAR/NAHARLAGUN AL01 ASSAM DIBRUGARH AM01 GUWAHATI AM02 JORHAT AM03 SILCHAR (ASSAM) AM04 TEZPUR AM05 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR PORT BLAIR AN01 ANDHRA PRADESH ANANTAPUR AP01 BHIMAVARAM AP03 CHIRALA AP04 CHITTOOR AP05 ELURU AP06 GUNTUR AP07 KADAPA AP08 KAKINADA AP09 KURNOOL AP10 NELLORE AP11 ONGOLE AP12 RAJAHMUNDRY AP13 SRIKAKULAM AP14 TIRUPATHI AP16 VIJAYAWADA AP17 VISAKHAPATNAM AP18 VIZIANAGARAM AP19 NARASARAOPET AP20 PRODDATUR AP21 SURAMPALEM AP23 BIHAR BHAGALPUR BR02 DARBHANGA BR04 GAYA BR05 MUZAFFARPUR BR06 PATNA BR07 PURNEA BR08 ARRAH BR09 CHHATTISGARH BHILAI NAGAR/DURG CG01 BILASPUR (CHHATTISGARH) CG02 RAIPUR CG03 CHANDIGARH CHANDIGARH/MOHALI CH01 DAMAN & DIU DAMAN DD01 DIU DD02 DELHI DELHI/NEW DELHI DL01 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DN01 GUJARAT AHMEDABAD/GANDHINAGAR GJ01 ANAND GJ02 BHAVNAGAR GJ03 JAMNAGAR GJ06 JUNAGADH GJ07 MEHSANA GJ08 RAJKOT GJ10 SURAT GJ11 VADODARA GJ12 VALSAD/VAPI GJ13 HIMATNAGAR GJ14 GOA PANAJI/MADGAON GO01 HIMACHAL PRADESH BILASPUR (HIMACHAL PRADESH) HP01 HAMIRPUR(HIMACHAL PRADESH) HP03 KANGRA/PALAMPUR HP04 SHIMLA HP06 SOLAN HP07 MANDI HP08 UNA HP09 KULLU HP10 HARYANA AMBALA HR01 FARIDABAD HR03 GURUGRAM HR04 HISSAR HR05 KARNAL HR06 KURUKSHETRA HR07 PANIPAT HR08 SONIPAT HR09 YAMUNA NAGAR HR10 JHARKHAND BOKARO STEEL CITY JH01 DHANBAD JH02 JAMSHEDPUR JH03 RANCHI JH04 HAZARIBAGH JH05 JAMMU AND KASHMIR BARAMULLA JK01 JAMMU JK02 SAMBA JK03 SRINAGAR JK04 KARNATAKA BELAGAVI(BELGAUM) KK02 BELLARY KK03 BENGALURU KK04 BIDAR KK05 DAVANAGERE KK06 GULBARGA KK08 HASSAN KK09 DHARWAD/HUBBALLI(HUBLI) KK10 MANGALURU(MANGALORE) KK12 MYSURU(MYSORE) KK14 SHIVAMOGA(SHIMOGA) KK15 TUMAKURU KK16 UDUPI/MANIPAL KK17 MANDYA KK18 KERALA ALAPPUZHA/CHENGANNUR KL01 ERNAKULAM/ANGAMALY/MOOVATTUPUZHA KL04 IDUKKI KL05 KANNUR KL07 KASARAGOD KL08 KOLLAM KL09 KOTTAYAM KL11 KOZHIKODE KL12 MALAPPURAM KL13 PALAKKAD KL15 PATHANAMTHITTA KL16 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM KL17 THRISSUR KL18 LAKSHADWEEP KAVARATTI LD01 LADAKH LEH LL01 MEGHALAYA SHILLONG MG01 MANIPUR IMPHAL MN01 MADHYA PRADESH BALAGHAT MP01 BETUL MP02 BHOPAL MP03 CHHINDWARA MP05 GWALIOR MP06 INDORE MP07 JABALPUR MP08 REWA MP11 SAGAR MP12 SATNA MP13 UJJAIN MP15 MAHARASHTRA AHMEDNAGAR MR01 AKOLA MR02 AMRAVATI MR03 AURANGABAD (MAHARASHTRA) MR04 CHANDRAPUR MR09 DHULE MR10 JALGAON MR13 KOLHAPUR MR14 LATUR MR15 MUMBAI/NAVI MUMBAI MR16 NAGPUR MR17 NANDED MR18 NASHIK MR19 PUNE MR22 RAIGAD MR23 RATNAGIRI MR24 SANGLI MR25 SATARA MR26 SOLAPUR MR27 THANE MR28 WARDHA MR29 MIZORAM AIZAWL MZ01 NAGALAND DIMAPUR NL01 KOHIMA NL02 ODISHA BALASORE OR02 BERHAMPUR-GANJAM OR03 BHUBANESWAR OR04 CUTTACK OR05 DHENKANAL OR06 ROURKELA OR08 SAMBALPUR OR09 PUNJAB AMRITSAR PB01 BHATINDA PB02 JALANDHAR PB04 LUDHIANA PB05 PATHANKOT PB07 PATIALA/FATEHGARH SAHIB PB08 SANGRUR PB11 PUDUCHERRY PUDUCHERRY PO01 RAJASTHAN AJMER RJ01 ALWAR RJ02 BIKANER RJ05 JAIPUR RJ06 JODHPUR RJ07 KOTA RJ08 SIKAR RJ09 SRIGANGANAGAR RJ10 UDAIPUR RJ11 SIKKIM GANGTOK SM01 TRIPURA AGARTALA TA01 TELANGANA HYDERABAD/SECUNDERABAD/RANGA REDDY TL01 KARIMNAGAR TL02 KHAMMAM TL03 MAHBUBNAGAR TL04 NALGONDA TL05 WARANGAL TL07 TAMIL NADU CHENNAI TN01 COIMBATORE TN02 CUDDALORE TN03 KANCHIPURAM TN05 KANYAKUMARI/NAGERCOIL TN06 MADURAI TN08 NAMAKKAL TN10 SALEM TN11 THANJAVUR TN12 THOOTHUKUDI TN13 TIRUCHIRAPPALLI TN14 TIRUNELVELI TN15 TIRUVALLUR TN16 VELLORE TN18 VIRUDHUNAGAR TN20 UTTARAKHAND DEHRADUN UK01 HALDWANI UK02 HARIDWAR UK03 NAINITAL UK04 PANTNAGAR UK05 ROORKEE UK06 UTTAR PRADESH AGRA UP01 ALIGARH UP02 ALLAHABAD UP03 BAREILLY UP04 FAIZABAD UP06 GHAZIABAD UP07 GORAKHPUR UP08 NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA UP09 JHANSI UP10 KANPUR UP11 LUCKNOW UP12 MATHURA UP13 MEERUT UP14 MORADABAD UP15 MUZAFFARNAGAR UP16 SITAPUR UP17 VARANASI UP18 WEST BENGAL ASANSOL WB01 BURDWAN(BARDHAMAN) WB02 DURGAPUR WB04 HOOGHLY WB06 HOWRAH WB07 KALYANI WB08 KOLKATA WB10 SILIGURI WB1

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Release after Intimation of Exam City

Please Note that the Admit Card will be issued later. The Admit Card for the aforesaid Examination (Subject-wise) will be uploaded closer to the Examination Date. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021, candidate may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Any request to change the Examination Centre, Date, Shift and NET Subject provided on the Admit Card shall not be considered under any circumstances. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Also, Admit Card will not be sent by post.