CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled: Check NTA CSIR NET New Exam Dates 2022

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled: Check latest updates and notifications for NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam including Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Online Application & Registration Process, etc.

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 15:16 IST
CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled
CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled: As per the official update, In light of the representations received from candidates seeking rescheduling of dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 due to clash with some major examinations being held on 05 and 06 February 2022, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021.

CSIR UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates

The revised dates of examination are as follows:

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

3rd December 2021 to 2nd January 2022  (upto

11:50 pm)

Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

3rd January 2022 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only

To be notified later

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be notified later

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Dates

New: 29th January, 15 February- 18

February 2022

 

Old: 29 January, 05 February and 06 February 2022

Release of Score on NTA website

To be notified later
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Pattern

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND

PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

FAQ

Q1. What are the CSIR UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates?

29th January, 15 February- 18 February 2022

Q2. Which is the official Website for CSIR UGC NET 2021 Registration?

Csirnet.Nta.Nic.In

Q3. Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2021 Exam will be held in which subjects?

NTA Conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam For Determining The Eligibility Of Indian Nationals For The Award Of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) And For Determining Eligibility For Appointment As Lecturer (LS) In The Areas Of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.
