CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled: Check NTA CSIR NET New Exam Dates 2022

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Rescheduled: As per the official update, In light of the representations received from candidates seeking rescheduling of dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 due to clash with some major examinations being held on 05 and 06 February 2022, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021.
|
CSIR UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates
The revised dates of examination are as follows:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application and Registration Date
|
3rd December 2021 to 2nd January 2022 (upto
11:50 pm)
|
Last Date for Payment of Application Fee
|
3rd January 2022 (upto 11.50 pm)
|
Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only
|
To be notified later
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
To be notified later
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Dates
|
New: 29th January, 15 February- 18
February 2022
Old: 29 January, 05 February and 06 February 2022
|
Release of Score on NTA website
|
To be notified later
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.
CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam
CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Pattern
|
CHEMICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
40
|
60
|
120
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND
PLANETARY SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
50
|
80
|
150
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.32
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
LIFE SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
50
|
75
|
145
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
40
|
60
|
120
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
25
|
20
|
60
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
3
|
4.75
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking in Part A & B; no
negative marking in Part C)
|
0.5
|
0.75
|
0
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
75
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
20
|
20
|
55
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
3.5
|
5
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.875
|
1.25
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.