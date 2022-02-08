TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022: PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade-I Admit Card, Vacancies Details

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Post Graduate Assistants/ Computer Instructor Admit Card Out. Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process, Salary, and How to Apply for TN TRB 2022 Post Graduate Assistants/ Computer Instructor.

Created On: Feb 8, 2022 16:02 IST
TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Admit Card: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants, Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2020-2021. The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I for the eligible candidates who have applied for the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam. A new admit card will be issued indicating the exam centre in the District three days before the Scheduled date of the exam. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade - I Admit Card and Vacancies Details.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022

Important Dates

Commencement of on-line submission of application form

16th September 2021

Last Date of submitting the Application form

14th November 2021 (5 PM)

TN TRB 2022 Admit Card

5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022

Computer Based Examination Schedule-I

12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022

Computer Based Examination Schedule-II

16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification for 2207 PG Assistant, Physical & Computer Teacher Vacancies

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will fill up a total of 2207 vacancies of which there are 1877 vacancies for the post of PG Assistant posts, 44 vacancies for the Computer Instructor Grade-I (Post Graduate cadre) post, and 39 vacancies for the Physical Director Grade-I post. Of these total 2207 vacancies, there are 247 backlog vacancies in the State’s Higher Secondary Educational Service.

TN TRB 2022 Posts

Vacancies

PG Assistants

1877

Computer Instructor Grade-I

44

Physical Director Grade-I

39

Total Vacancies

2207

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card Download

Examination Date

District Admit Card

Venue Admit Card

12-Feb

05-Feb

09-Feb

13-Feb

06-Feb

10-Feb

14-Feb

07-Feb

11-Feb

15-Feb

08-Feb

12-Feb

16-Feb

09-Feb

13-Feb

17-Feb

10-Feb

14-Feb

18-Feb

11-Feb

15-Feb

20-Feb

13-Feb

17-Feb

Steps to Download TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit official website at trb.tn.nic.in or click on the Admit Card download link below.

Step 2: Click on the link "Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 – 2021

Step 3: Click Login & Enter User ID and password. Click Dashboard. Click Here to download Admit Card.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card Download

