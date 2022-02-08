TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022: PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade-I Admit Card, Vacancies Details

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Post Graduate Assistants/ Computer Instructor Admit Card Out. Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process, Salary, and How to Apply for TN TRB 2022 Post Graduate Assistants/ Computer Instructor.

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Admit Card: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants, Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2020-2021. The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I for the eligible candidates who have applied for the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam. A new admit card will be issued indicating the exam centre in the District three days before the Scheduled date of the exam. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade - I Admit Card and Vacancies Details.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates Commencement of on-line submission of application form 16th September 2021 Last Date of submitting the Application form 14th November 2021 (5 PM) TN TRB 2022 Admit Card 5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022 Computer Based Examination Schedule-I 12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022 Computer Based Examination Schedule-II 16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will fill up a total of 2207 vacancies of which there are 1877 vacancies for the post of PG Assistant posts, 44 vacancies for the Computer Instructor Grade-I (Post Graduate cadre) post, and 39 vacancies for the Physical Director Grade-I post. Of these total 2207 vacancies, there are 247 backlog vacancies in the State’s Higher Secondary Educational Service.

TN TRB 2022 Posts Vacancies PG Assistants 1877 Computer Instructor Grade-I 44 Physical Director Grade-I 39 Total Vacancies 2207

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card Download

Examination Date District Admit Card Venue Admit Card 12-Feb 05-Feb 09-Feb 13-Feb 06-Feb 10-Feb 14-Feb 07-Feb 11-Feb 15-Feb 08-Feb 12-Feb 16-Feb 09-Feb 13-Feb 17-Feb 10-Feb 14-Feb 18-Feb 11-Feb 15-Feb 20-Feb 13-Feb 17-Feb

Steps to Download TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit official website at trb.tn.nic.in or click on the Admit Card download link below.

Step 2: Click on the link "Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 – 2021

Step 3: Click Login & Enter User ID and password. Click Dashboard. Click Here to download Admit Card.