TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 from 12th Feb – 20th Feb: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Starts Tomorrow from 12th February 2022. Check Important & Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 15:52 IST
TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will be conducting the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam Phase-I from tomorrow onwards i.e. 12th February 2022. The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I. Candidates are required to download their Admit Card–II indicating the exam centre in the District. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade – I Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID guidelines.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022

Important Dates

Commencement of online submission of application form

16th September 2021

Last Date of submitting the Application form

14th November 2021 (5 PM)

TN TRB 2022 Admit Card

5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I

12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-II

16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. The marks allotted to the Main Subject, Educational Methodology and General Knowledge are as follows:

For Post Graduate Assistants

Section

Marks Allotted

Main Subject

110

Educational Methodology

30

General Knowledge

10

Total

150

For Post Graduate Computer Instructor Grade I

Section

Marks Allotted

Computer Science

130

General Knowledge

10

Education Psychology

10

Total

150

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-offs

A day before the exam is the time to go through the syllabus to recall the important topics, practice important questions, recall the exam pattern, check the cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines to avoid any mistakes. For Post Graduate Assistants, The Computer Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. for Post Graduate Computer Instructor Grade I, The Computer Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark.

2. Check the Computer Based Examination Schedule

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I

12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022

S.No

Subject

Batch

Date

 

 

1.

Tamil 1

1

F.N

 

Saturday ,12 February, 2022

Tamil 2

2

A.N.

2.

Commerce

 

 

3

F.N.

 

 

 

Sunday, 13 February, 2022

3.

Home Science

4.

Indian Culture

5.

Physics

4

A.N.

6.

Geography

 

5

F.N.

 

 

 

Monday, 14 February, 2022

7.

Political Science

8.

History

9.

Chemistry

6

A.N.

10.

Economics

 

 

7

F.N.

 

 

 

 

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022

11.

Botany

12.

Biochemistry

13.

Zoology

 

8

A.N.

14.

Physical Education

'3. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting. The exam duration will be 3 hours.

4. Do not take up new topics

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Read GK/current affairs, newspapers to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information.

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs

Candidates are advised to carry their Admit Card, photo-ID proofs, photographs, and other required documents at least 2 hours before the reporting time for formalities completion. Please note that candidates must bring the Provisional Admit Card-I along with their Admit Card–II indicating the exam centre in the District. NOTE: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

6. Install Aarogya Setu app ready and follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions. Carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue. (Check Below). 

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The night before the exam day is the day you remind yourself to take a pause and give yourself rest after all the hard work. Candidates are advised to consume happy mood-lifting healthy food to keep their body and mind functions healthy.

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

(i) 1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter.

(ii) Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(a) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(b) Gloves

(c) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(d) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(e) A simple pen

(f) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(g) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(h) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

(iii) Possession or use of electronic devices such as Mobile phone, Microphone or any other associated accessories, calculator, log tables, pager, digital diary, books, electronic equipment or gadgets, etc., are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall. If any candidate is found in possession of any these devices/documents, candidate’s candidature is liable to be cancelled.

(iv) No candidate should misbehave in any manner or create a disorderly scene in the Examination Centre or harass the staff employed by the Board during the conduct of the Examination.

(v) No T.A./D.A. will be paid. Candidates will have to bear their own expenses to attend the Examination and the Certificate Verification, if called for. 

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card Download

Examination Date

District Admit Card

Venue Admit Card

12-Feb

05-Feb

09-Feb

13-Feb

06-Feb

10-Feb

14-Feb

07-Feb

11-Feb

15-Feb

08-Feb

12-Feb

16-Feb

09-Feb

13-Feb

17-Feb

10-Feb

14-Feb

18-Feb

11-Feb

15-Feb

20-Feb

13-Feb

17-Feb

Steps to Download TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit official website at trb.tn.nic.in or click on the Admit Card download link below.

Step 2: Click on the link "Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 – 2021

Step 3: Click Login & Enter User ID and password. Click Dashboard. Click Here to download Admit Card.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card Download

