TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022: PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade-I Exam Pattern & Syllabus Download PDF

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants, Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2020-2021. The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I for the eligible candidates who have applied for the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam. A new admit card will be issued indicating the exam centre in the District three days before the Scheduled date of the exam. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade - I Exam Pattern & Syllabus Downloadable PDF.
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates
|
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022
|
Important Dates
|
Commencement of online submission of application form
|
16th September 2021
|
Last Date of submitting the Application form
|
14th November 2021 (5 PM)
|
TN TRB 2022 Admit Card
|
5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022
|
Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I
|
12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022
|
Computer-Based Examination Schedule-II
|
16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Pattern
The written examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. The marks allotted to the Main Subject, Educational Methodology and General Knowledge are as follows:
|
Section
|
Marks Allotted
|
Main Subject
|
110
|
Educational Methodology
|
30
|
General Knowledge
|
10
|
Total
|
150
Minimum Eligibility Marks
Candidates who secure a minimum of 50% marks in written examination (for SC/SCA- 45% mark, ST- 40% mark) alone are eligible for recruitment
Medium of Exam
|
(a) Languages
|
Respective Languages
|
(b) Bio-Chemistry, Indian Culture, Microbiology, Home Science, Computer Instructor and Physical Education
|
English only
|
Other than the subject mentioned in (a) and (b)
|
Both Tamil and English
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Syllabus Section-Wise
|
Main Subject
|
Tamil
|
English
|
Mathematics
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Botany
|
Zoology
|
History
|
Economics
|
Commerce
|
Geography
|
Political Science
|
Biochemistry
|
Home Science
|
Indian Culture
|
Educational Methodology
|
General Knowledge
|
Computer Instructor Grade I