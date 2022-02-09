TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022: PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade-I Exam Pattern & Syllabus Download PDF

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Created On: Feb 9, 2022 16:45 IST
TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants, Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other Departments for the year 2020-2021. The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I for the eligible candidates who have applied for the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam. A new admit card will be issued indicating the exam centre in the District three days before the Scheduled date of the exam. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade - I Exam Pattern & Syllabus Downloadable PDF.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022

Important Dates

Commencement of online submission of application form

16th September 2021

Last Date of submitting the Application form

14th November 2021 (5 PM)

TN TRB 2022 Admit Card

5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I

12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-II

16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. The marks allotted to the Main Subject, Educational Methodology and General Knowledge are as follows:

Section

Marks Allotted

Main Subject

110

Educational Methodology

30

General Knowledge

10

Total

150

Minimum Eligibility Marks

Candidates who secure a minimum of 50% marks in written examination (for SC/SCA- 45% mark, ST- 40% mark) alone are eligible for recruitment

Medium of Exam

(a) Languages

Respective Languages

(b) Bio-Chemistry, Indian Culture, Microbiology, Home Science, Computer Instructor and Physical Education

English only

Other than the subject mentioned in (a) and (b)

Both Tamil and English

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Syllabus Section-Wise

Main Subject

Tamil

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Botany

Download PDF

Zoology

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Biochemistry

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Indian Culture 

Download PDF

Educational Methodology

Download PDF

General Knowledge

Download PDF

Computer Instructor Grade I 

Download PDF

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card Download

