TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 (12th Feb): Check Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Starts Today from 12th February 2022. Check Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

Created On: Feb 12, 2022 16:23 IST
TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Exam Analysis: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is conducting the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam Phase-I from today onwards i.e. 12th February 2022 till 20th February 2022 (Except 19th February 2022). The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I. Candidates are required to download their Admit Card–II indicating the exam center in the District. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade – I Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022

Important Dates

Commencement of online submission of application form

16th September 2021

Last Date of submitting the Application form

14th November 2021 (5 PM)

TN TRB 2022 Admit Card

5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I

12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-II

16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. The marks allotted to the Main Subject, Educational Methodology and General Knowledge are as follows:

For Post Graduate Assistants

Section

Marks Allotted

Main Subject

110

Educational Methodology

30

General Knowledge

10

Total

150

For Post Graduate Computer Instructor Grade I

Section

Marks Allotted

Computer Science

130

General Knowledge

10

Education Psychology

10

Total

150

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Schedule

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I

12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022

S.No

Subject

Batch

Date

 

 

1.

Tamil 1

1

F.N

 

Saturday ,12 February, 2022

Tamil 2

2

A.N.

2.

Commerce

 

 

3

F.N.

 

 

 

Sunday, 13 February, 2022

3.

Home Science

4.

Indian Culture

5.

Physics

4

A.N.

6.

Geography

 

5

F.N.

 

 

 

Monday, 14 February, 2022

7.

Political Science

8.

History

9.

Chemistry

6

A.N.

10.

Economics

 

 

7

F.N.

 

 

 

 

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022

11.

Botany

12.

Biochemistry

13.

Zoology

 

8

A.N.

14.

Physical Education

 

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Related Links

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade-I Vacancies Details

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade-I Exam Pattern & Syllabus Download PDF

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Complete exam analysis including overall difficulty level, good attempts, and other key details for the TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 examination will be updated.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Subject-wise Exam Review

Complete subject-wise exam analysis with marks and number of candidates for the TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 examination will be updated.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Admit Card Download

