TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 (12th Feb): Check Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Exam Analysis: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is conducting the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam Phase-I from today onwards i.e. 12th February 2022 till 20th February 2022 (Except 19th February 2022). The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I. Candidates are required to download their Admit Card–II indicating the exam center in the District. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade – I Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates
|
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022
|
Important Dates
|
Commencement of online submission of application form
|
16th September 2021
|
Last Date of submitting the Application form
|
14th November 2021 (5 PM)
|
TN TRB 2022 Admit Card
|
5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022
|
Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I
|
12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022
|
Computer-Based Examination Schedule-II
|
16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Pattern
The written examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. The marks allotted to the Main Subject, Educational Methodology and General Knowledge are as follows:
For Post Graduate Assistants
|
Section
|
Marks Allotted
|
Main Subject
|
110
|
Educational Methodology
|
30
|
General Knowledge
|
10
|
Total
|
150
For Post Graduate Computer Instructor Grade I
|
Section
|
Marks Allotted
|
Computer Science
|
130
|
General Knowledge
|
10
|
Education Psychology
|
10
|
Total
|
150
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Schedule
|
Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I
|
12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022
|
S.No
|
Subject
|
Batch
|
Date
|
1.
|
Tamil 1
|
1
F.N
|
Saturday ,12 February, 2022
|
Tamil 2
|
2
A.N.
|
2.
|
Commerce
|
3
F.N.
|
Sunday, 13 February, 2022
|
3.
|
Home Science
|
4.
|
Indian Culture
|
5.
|
Physics
|
4
A.N.
|
6.
|
Geography
|
5
F.N.
|
Monday, 14 February, 2022
|
7.
|
Political Science
|
8.
|
History
|
9.
|
Chemistry
|
6
A.N.
|
10.
|
Economics
|
7
F.N.
|
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022
|
11.
|
Botany
|
12.
|
Biochemistry
|
13.
|
Zoology
|
8
A.N.
|
14.
|
Physical Education
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Overall Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Subject-wise Exam Review
