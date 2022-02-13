TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Subject-wise

TN TRB Teacher Exam 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is conducting the TN TRB 2022 Computer Based Exam Phase-I from today onwards i.e. 12th February 2022 till 20th February 2022 (Except 19th February 2022). The TN TRB has released the Provisional Admit Card-I. Candidates are required to download their Admit Card–II indicating the exam center in the District. In this article, we have shared the TN TRB 2022 PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Grade – I Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Subject-wise as well as minimum qualifying marks and also previous years cut-off marks.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates Commencement of online submission of application form 16th September 2021 Last Date of submitting the Application form 14th November 2021 (5 PM) TN TRB 2022 Admit Card 5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022 Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I 12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022 Computer-Based Examination Schedule-II 16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Pattern

The written examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. The marks allotted to the Main Subject, Educational Methodology and General Knowledge are as follows:

For Post Graduate Assistants

Section Marks Allotted Main Subject 110 Educational Methodology 30 General Knowledge 10 Total 150

For Post Graduate Computer Instructor Grade I

Section Marks Allotted Computer Science 130 General Knowledge 10 Education Psychology 10 Total 150

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Exam Schedule

Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I 12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022

S.No Subject Batch Date 1. Tamil 1 1 F.N Saturday ,12 February, 2022 Tamil 2 2 A.N. 2. Commerce 3 F.N. Sunday, 13 February, 2022 3. Home Science 4. Indian Culture 5. Physics 4 A.N. 6. Geography 5 F.N. Monday, 14 February, 2022 7. Political Science 8. History 9. Chemistry 6 A.N. 10. Economics 7 F.N. Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 11. Botany 12. Biochemistry 13. Zoology 8 A.N. 14. Physical Education

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Subject-wise

Complete Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Subject-wise for the TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 examination will be updated.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Minimum Qualifying Marks for TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 has been set 50% marks for General category, 45% marks for SC/SCA category, and 40% marks for ST category.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

Candidates can check the previous years’ cut-off marks for TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor exam on the official website of Teachers Recruitment Board by clicking on TN TRB PG Assistant Results for previous years.