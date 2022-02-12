AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper (PDF Download): Check GA/GK/Current Affairs/English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (PDF Download): Check memory based Current Affairs, GA/GK, English & Reasoning questions asked in AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam which is being held in online mode from 12 th to 14 th February 2022.

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (PDF Download): AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam is being conducted by Indian Air Force from 12th to 14th February 2022. In this article we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam:

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (12th February): General Awareness/ GK/ Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with answers

1. Who is the author of “Wings of Fire”?

Answer: Wings of Fire: An Autobiography of APJ Abdul Kalam (1999), former President of India. It was written by Dr. Abdul Kalam and Arun Tiwari.

2. Which Country will host 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Answer: India - The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be the 13th edition of the men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India during October and November 2023.

3. Which armed forces have recruited women below officer rank?

Answer: The Army becomes the only arm of the Indian armed forces to recruit women personnel below the rank of officer. The Air Force and the Navy do not have women in ranks below officer level.

4. Which Veda Deals with magical hymn or charms of spell?

Answer: The Atharva Veda became more story-like due to its extreme surreal contents which includes charms and magic incantations written in the style of folklore.

5. Who started the Paper “Young India”?

Answer: Young India was a weekly paper or journal in English started by Mahatma Gandhi.

6. Antonym of Exonerate?

Answer: engage, hold, damn, convict, burden, bind, obligate, hire, employ, limit, punish, keep, sentence, inculpate, blame, compel, incriminate, accuse, condemn

7. 2nd Five Year Plan was based on which model?

Answer: Mahalanobis model - The Second Plan focused on the development of the public sector and "rapid Industrialisation". The plan followed the Mahalanobis model, an economic development model developed by the Indian statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in 1953.

8. Mecca of Indian Football:

Answer: Kolkata, the Mecca of Indian Football, has been now officially confirmed as the home of the Durand Cup, the oldest club football tournament in Asia, for the next five editions.

9. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex is located in:

Answer: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex is a military missile research center in Hyderabad, India.

10. Capital of Kazakhstan:

Answer: Nur-Sultan, originally known as Akmolinsk, Tselinograd, and most recently Astana, is the capital city of Kazakhstan

11. Kalahari Desert is located in which continent?

Answer: Kalahari Desert, large basinlike plain of the interior plateau of Southern Africa. It occupies almost all of Botswana, the eastern third of Namibia, and the northernmost part of Northern Cape province in South Africa.

12. Overproduction of WBC:

Answer: Leukemia is the result of the rapid overproduction of abnormal white blood cells

13. Daughter of Iltutmish:

Answer: Razia Sultana

14. String of Pearls:

Answer: String of Pearls' refers to a geopolitical theory to the network of Chinese intentions in India Ocean Region (IOR).

15. World’s only floating Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which State?

Answer: The Keibul Lamjao National Park is a national park in the Bishnupur district of the state of Manipur in India. It is 40 km2 (15.4 sq mi) in area, the only floating park in the world, located in North East India, and an integral part of Loktak Lake.

16. Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 awarded to:

Answer: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

17. Golden Grand Slam Given to:

Answer: If an athlete claims victory in all four Grand Slams, otherwise known as tennis's majors — the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open — and also wins gold at the Olympic Games or Paralympic Games in the same year, all in the same event, that person achieves a Golden Slam, or a Golden Grand Slam. Steffi Graf, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Serena Williams

18. Din-i-Ilahi written by:

Answer: Dīn-i Ilāhī, (Persian: “Divine Faith”), an elite eclectic religious movement, which never numbered more than 19 adherents, formulated by the Mughal emperor Akbar in the late 16th century ad

19. The Rock is the ring name of which actor?

Answer: Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, is an American actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler.

20. Minimum Age of Governor

Answer: A person to be eligible for appointment as Governor should be citizen of India and has completed age of 35 years (Article 157).

21. Who was the lead actress in Saina Nehwal biopic?

Answer: Parineeti Chopra

22. Governor General during 1857 Revolt:

Answer: Charles John Canning, Earl Canning, also called (1837–59) Viscount Canning of Kilbrahan, (born December 14, 1812, London, England—died June 17, 1862, London), statesman and governor-general of India during the Indian Mutiny of 1857.

23. Dekhni Dance Form belongs to which state?

Answer: Goa

24. Question related to lord William bentick:

Answer: DescriptionLieutenant General Lord William Henry Cavendish-Bentinck GCB GCH PC, known as Lord William Bentinck, was a British soldier and statesman. He served as Governor-General of India from 1828 to 1835

25. Split of Congress in which session

Answer: The Surat Split was the splitting of the Indian National Congress into two groups - the Moderates and Radicals - at the Surat session in 1907.

26. When was the first FIFA World Cup Inaugurated?

Answer: The 1930 FIFA World Cup was the inaugural FIFA World Cup, the world championship for men's national association football teams. It took place in Uruguay from 13 to 30 July 1930.

27. Which country is called the Land of Morning Calm?

Answer: South Korea is called the “Land of the Morning Calm”.

28. Which material is known as the Black Lead?

Answer: graphite, also called plumbago or black lead

29. Which ruler built Red Fort in Delhi?

Answer: The Red Fort Complex was built as the palace fort of Shahjahanabad – the new capital of the fifth Mughal Emperor of India, Shah Jahan.

30. Which is the largest river island in India?

Answer: Majuli - With a total area of 352 square kilometres (136 square miles), “Majuli” is the world's largest river island and it attracts tourists from all over the world. It is an island in the Brahmaputra River, Assam and in 2016 it became the first island to be made a district in India.

31. First Manmade fiber:

Answer: One of the first man-made fibers, rayon was first developed as an artificial silk in 1855. The fabric wasn't used for clothing until the early 1900s, when it was patented under the name “viscose." Nylon was developed much later, in the late 1930s, when it was manufactured for toothbrush bristles.

32. Assertion Questions for Reasoning Section