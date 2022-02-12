AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Analysis (12th Feb Shift-1): Paper Difficulty Level ‘Easy to Moderate’, Check Good Attempts to clear Cutoff Marks

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Analysis & Review (12 th Feb Shift-1): Get the detailed analysis of the AFCAT 2022 Exam conducted online by the Indian Air force on 12th Feb 2022 including the Difficulty Level of the questions & number of Good Attempts. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in the IAF AFCAT 2022 Exam.

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Analysis & Review (12th Feb Shift-1): AFCAT 2022 Exam is being held across different exam centres today, i.e., 12th February 2022. Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 01/2022) in online mode across selected exam centres from 12th to 14th Feb 2022 across the country for the recruitment of 317 Vacancies in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry.

AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam was conducted in 1st shift (09:45- 11:45 hrs) for the candidates who applied for Non-Technical Posts. AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam will be conducted in 2nd shift (14:15 -16:15Hrs & 16:30 -17:15 Hrs) for the candidates who applied for Technical Posts. In this article we are going to share the Subject-wise Analysis of AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam (Shift-1) held on 12th Feb 2022.

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Analysis held on 12th Feb 2022

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam was conducted in online mode in the Objective type MCQ format for 2 hours having 100 questions of 3 marks each. There was negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Difficulty Level of the Questions & Number of Good Attempts in AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam:

AFCAT (1) 2022 Online Exam Analysis – 12th Feb 2022 (Shift-1) Topics (Number of Questions Asked) Topics Covered Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Awareness (25) History, Geography, Science & Tech, Sports, Polity, Books & Author, Sports, Awards, Current Affairs Moderate (17-20) Verbal Ability in English (25) Fill in the blanks, Spotting the Error, Idioms/Phrases, Reading Comprehension, Antonym/Synonym, Cloze Test Easy to Moderate (20-22) Numerical Ability (18) Profit & Loss, Discount, Percentage, Mixture & Allegations, Algebra, Time & Work, Simplification, Time Speed & Distance, Averages Moderate to Difficult (8-10) Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test (32) Non-Verbal reasoning, Odd-One Out, Analogy, Embedded Figures, Syllogism, Pattern Completion, Inference & Assumption, Classification, Letter Series & Codes Moderate (24-26) Total 100 Questions of 3 marks each Easy to Moderate (75-80)

Highlights of AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates are required to bring one ball point pen also.

Note: Photo ID Proof include Candidate’s Aadhaar Card, PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph.

- Candidates were also required to bring two passport size colour photographs- same as the photo uploaded during online application (to be pasted, not stapled on Admit Card next to the printed photo and on attendance sheet at the exam centre).

- Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.

- Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

- Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue.

- AFCAT Online Paper each question was of 3 marks.

- There was negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in AFCAT Online Paper.

- The questions were in English Language only.

- Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Important Points to Remember after AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam held on 12th Feb 2022.