AFCAT (1) 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks of Online & EKT Paper for qualifying to AFSB Interview Round

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off: Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks which will be required for qualifying for AFSB Interview Round. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam held from 12th to 14th February 2022.

Created On: Feb 12, 2022 16:12 IST
AFCAT (1) 2022 Expected Cutoff
AFCAT (1) 2022 Expected Cutoff

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear for the AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam from 12th to 14th February 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of AFCAT Online Exam and EKT, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted the Exam for Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 317 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam and based on that we will share the Expected cut-off for the Exam:

AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam Pattern – 12th to 14th February 2022

AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam consisted of AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) consisting of objective-type questions. AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Exam

Subject

No. of Questions/ Marks

Duration

AFCAT

(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)

General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

100/ 300

2 Hours

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics

50/ 150

45 Minutes

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam

Questions asked in the AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ Level. Also, there was negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in AFCAT Online Exam.  Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam

AFCAT 2022 (1) Exam

Expected Cut-Off Marks

AFCAT Cut Off  (Out of 300 Marks)

155 to 165

EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)

30 to 40

Previous Year Cut-Off for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

AFCAT

AFCAT Cut Off  (Out of 300 Marks)

EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)

AFCAT (02) 2021

157

18

AFCAT (01) 2021

165

30

AFCAT (02) 2020

155

40

AFCAT (01) 2020

153

40

AFCAT (02) 2019

142

50

AFCAT (01) 2019

133

50

AFCAT (02) 2018

140

55

AFCAT (01) 2018

155

60

AFCAT (02) 2017

160

60

AFCAT (01) 2017

150

60

AFCAT (02) 2016

148

60

AFCAT (01) 2016

132

52

AFCAT (02) 2015

144

52

AFCAT (01) 2015

126

55

AFCAT (02) 2014

123

45

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in online examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional Cutoff in AFCAT 2022 Exam

No, There Will Be No Sectional Cut-Off In The Exam. However, Separate Cut-Off Will Be Released For AFCAT Online & EKT Exams.

Q2. Was there any negative marking in AFCAT 2022 Exam?

There Was Negative Marking Of 1 Mark For Wrong Answers In AFCAT Online Paper

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced under AFCAT 1 2022 Recruitment?

317 Vacancies In Flying Branch And Ground Duty (Technical And Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry
