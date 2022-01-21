NVS 2022 Non-Teaching Posts Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Educational & Desired Qualification

NVS 2022 Non-Teaching Posts Eligibility Criteria: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited online applications for recruitment of 1925 Vacancies under Non-Teaching Posts. Check eligibility criteria like age limit, upper age limit relaxation & educational qualification for NVS Non-Teaching Posts 2022 Recruitment Exam.

NVS 2022 Non-Teaching Posts Eligibility Criteria: This year Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has come up with 1925 vacancies for the non-teaching posts. Candidates can apply online for these posts from 12th January to 10th February 2022 ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification. NVS invites online applications from Indian citizens for recruitment on a direct basis to the following post:

Post Name Cadre Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn), Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographers, Computer Operator, Junior Secretariat Assistant & Multi Tasking Staff HQ/RO Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Electrician cum, Plumber, Lab Attendant & Mess Helper JNV Note: Majority of vacancies being notified vide this advertisement for recruitment are in North East Region and Hard Stations as notified by the NVS. Therefore, selected candidates are likely to be posted in North East Region and at Hard Stations on initial posting on recruitment and request for change of region will not be entertained under any circumstances whatsoever

Below are the NVS Non-Teaching Posts 2022 Recruitment Dates

Important Dates Starting Date of Submitting the Application Form Online 12th January 2022 Ending Date of submitting the application form online Direct Link To Apply Online 10th February 11:59 PM Last Date of submitting the fee (if applicable) through Net Banking/Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI etc. 10th February 11:59 PM Tentative Date(s) of CBT 9th March to 11th March 2022

Note: Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

NVS 2022 NON-TEACHING POSTS 1925 Vacancy Details

Details of Post wise & Category wise break up of number of tentative vacancies (includes actual as well as anticipated vacancies on account of retirement/promotion etc.) [Vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease] are as under:

NVS Non-Teaching Vacancy 2022 Post Name UR OBC EWS SC ST Total Assistant Commissioner (Group-A 03 0 01 01 0 05 Assistant Commissioner (Admn.) 02 0 0 0 0 02 Female Staff Nurse 35 22 07 12 06 82 Assistant Section Officer ASO 06 01 01 01 01 10 Audit Assistant 03 01 01 05 01 11 Junior Translation Officer 03 01 0 0 0 04 Junior Engineer Civil 01 0 0 0 0 01 Stenographer 10 06 03 03 0 22 Computer Operator 02 01 01 0 0 04 Catering Assistant 37 23 08 13 06 87 Junior Secretariat Assistant HQRS / RO 04 02 01 0 01 08 Junior Secretariat Assistant JNV Cadre 254 167 62 93 46 622 Electrician Cum Plumber 113 73 27 40 20 273 Lab Attendant 59 38 14 21 10 142 Mess Helper 257 169 62 94 47 629 Multi Tasking Staff MTS 14 05 02 01 01 23 Total 803 509 190 284 139 1925

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the Non-Teaching Posts under the NVS 2022 Recruitment drive:

NVS 2022: Age Limit, Educational/ Essential/ Desirable Qualification (As on 10th Feb 2022)

NVS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria Post Name/ Post Code/ Pay Scale Age Limit Educational + Essential + Desired Qualification Assistant Commissioner (Post Code: 01) Level -12 (Rs.78800-209200) Upto 45 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: (i) Master Degree in Humanities / Science / Commerce with Experience. (ii) Persons holding analogous post or post of Principal in the Level -12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix OR With at least 5 years experience in Level 10 (Rs.56100-177500) and above in Educational Planning and Administration in any Govt./ Semi Govt./Autonomous Organization DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS: (i) Experience of working in a residential school system (ii) Research work done in the field of education Assistant Commissioner (Admn.) (Post Code: 02) Level -11 (Rs.67700-208700) 45 ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: (1) Graduate Degree from a recognized University. (2) Holding analogous post on regular basis OR *With 8 years service in Level 7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix (3) Possessing experience of handling Administrative / Financial matters in a responsible capacity in Central / State Govt. / Autonomous / Statutory Organization. *Note: The candidate must possess at least 08 years of experience of handling administrative / financial matters in a supervisory level post, not below the Level-07 (Rs.44900-142400) in the pay matrix. Female Staff Nurse (Post Code: 03) Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) Upto 35 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. a) Passed Sr. Secondary Examination (Class XII) or equivalent and b) Grade ‘A’(Three years) Diploma/Certificate in Nursing from a recognized Institution. OR B.Sc(Nursing) from a recognised University/ Institution. 2. Registration with Indian/ State Nursing Council. 3. Practical experience of two years in Hospital/Clinic. DESIRABLE: Working Knowledge of Hindi/Regional Language and English. Assistant Section Officer ASO (Post Code: 04) Level -6 (Rs.35400-112400) Between 18 and 30 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Degree from a recognized University. 2. Knowledge of Computer Operation. DESIRABLE: 3 years experience in administrative, financial matters in Central Government / Autonomous organization under the Central Govt. Note: Direct Recruits will have to acquire proficiency in operating PCs and pass such test in this regard as the Samiti may require. Audit Assistant (Post Code: 05) Level -6 (Rs.35400-112400) Between 18 and 30 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: B Com from a recognized University. DESIRABLE: 3 years experience of accounts works in a Government/Semi Government/ Autonomous organization. Note: Direct recruits will have to acquire proficiency in operating PCs and pass such test in this regard as the Samiti may require. Junior Translation Officer (Post Code: 06) Level -6 (Rs.35400-112400) Not exceeding 32 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Master’s Degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level. OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at Degree level; AND 2. Recognized Diploma or certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central/State Government offices, including Govt. of India Undertaking. Junior Engineer Civil [Post Code: 07] Level -5 (Rs.29200-92300) Upto 35 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: Degree in Civil Engineering OR Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution with three years experience in construction of building. Note: Experience of 03 years of the candidate in construction of building must be in Central / State Government / Autonomous / Statutory organization. Stenographer (Post Code:08) Level -4 (Rs.25500-81100) Between 18 and 27 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Senior Secondary School Certificate (Class XII) 2. Shorthand speed of 80 words per minute and Typing Speed of 40 words per minute in English corresponding to 12000 KDPH. OR Shorthand speed of 60 words per minute and Typing Speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi corresponding to 9000 KDPH. Note: Direct recruits will have to acquire proficiency in operating PCs and pass such test in this regard as the Samiti may require. Computer Operator (Post Code:09) Level -4 (Rs.25500-81100) Between 18 and 30 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Degree from a recognized Institution/University. 2. Skill in word-processing & data entry with a one year Computer Diploma from a recognized Institution. Note: One year computer diploma from recognized institutions: The diploma must be issued by an institution authorized by Central / State Government to award such diploma. DESIRABLE: Familiarity with various software packages. Catering Assistant (Post Code: 10) Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100) Upto 35 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Secondary School (X class pass) and 2. Three Years Diploma in Catering or equivalent from an Institution recognized by Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India/State Govt. OR Passed Sr. Secondary (Class XII) from CBSE with Hotel Management and Catering as Vocational Subject and at least one year experience in catering. OR Passed Sr.Secondary (Class XII) or equivalent and one year diploma in catering or equivalent from a recognized institution with three years experience in catering in reputed institution/ hotels. OR Trade proficiency Certificate in Catering with a minimum of 10 years of service in Defence Services of regular establishment (for Ex-Servicemen only). Junior Secretariat Assistant HQRS / RO Cadre (Post Code: 11) Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200) Between 18 to 27 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: Senior Secondary certificate (Class XII) from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting [corresponding to 9000 KDPH (for English Typewriting) or 7500 KDPH (for Hindi Typewriting) on an average of 5 key depressions for each word] OR Passed +2 level of Senior Secondary from CBSE/State Board with Secretarial Practices and Office Management as Vocational Subjects. Desirable: 1. Knowledge of computer operation and data entry acquired either as a subject at +2 level or through 06 months diploma in computers from a recognized institution or through computer literacy certificate at school level. 2. Experience in accounts / administrative matters in Govt. / Semi Govt. / Autonomous organization. Note: Direct recruits will have to acquire proficiency in operating PCs and pass such test in this regard as the Samiti may require. (PCs: Personal Computers) Junior Secretariat Assistant JNV Cadre (Post Code: 12) Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200) Between 18 to 27 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: Senior Secondary certificate (Class XII) from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting [corresponding to 9000 KDPH (for English Typewriting) or 7500 KDPH (for Hindi Typewriting) on an average of 5 key depressions for each word] OR Passed +2 level of Senior Secondary from CBSE/State Board with Secretarial Practices and Office Management as Vocational Subjects. Desirable: 1. Knowledge of computer operation and data entry acquired either as a subject at +2 level or through 06 months diploma in computers from a recognized institution or through computer literacy certificate at school level. 2. Experience in accounts / administrative matters in Govt. / Semi Govt. / Autonomous organization. Note: Direct recruits will have to acquire proficiency in operating PCs and pass such test in this regard as the Samiti may require. (PCs: Personal Computers) Electrician Cum Plumber (Post Code: 13) Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200) Between 18 and 40 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. 10th class pass. 2. ITI Certificate or equivalent in the trade of Electrician or Wireman / Plumbing from a Recognized Institute. 3. At least 02 years experience in electrical installation, wiring and plumbing work. DESIRABLE: 02 Years experience in electrical installation & maintenance of appliances. Lab Attendant (Post Code: 14) Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900) Between 18 and 30 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 10th Class pass with a certificate / diploma in Laboratory Technique OR 12th Class with Science stream from a recognized Board / University Mess Helper (Post Code: 15) Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900) Between 18 and 30 years ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1.Matriculation pass (Class X passed from recognized board) Note: In case of casual workers working in JNVs Mess and not possessing matriculation have to pass Class X within 02 years of joining. 2. 10 years experience of working in Government residential organization / schools. 3. Passing of Skill Test prescribed by NVS. Multi Tasking Staff MTS (Post Code: 15) Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900) Between 18 and 30 years Class 10 High School Exam Passed in Any Recognized Board in India

NVS 2022: Age Limit Relaxation (As on 10th Feb 2022)

The upper age limit to apply for the NVS Non-Teaching Posts:

Age Limit Relaxation for NVS Non-Teaching Posts 2022 Recruitment Category Extent of age relaxation/ concession Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Regular NVS Employees only if applying for the post of JSA (HQ/RO Cadre), JSA (JNV Cadre) Lab Attendant, Mess Helper & MTS (Hqrs/RO cadre) No age bar For the post of Mess Helper Age relaxation to the extent of period spent as casual labourer in JNVs Mess including broken period, if any will be given, provided that one stretch of such service is for more than six months. For the post of Multi Tasking Staff (HQ/RO Cadre) No age bar for employees of NVS including those who are working on contract basis/daily wage basis in NVS Regular NVS Employees if applying for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn.), Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Female Staff Nurse, Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Electrician cum Plumber 5 years Candidates with 3 years continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres 5 years Persons ordinarily domiciled in State of Jammu & Kashmir during 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 5 years Persons with disabilities (i) SC/ST (ii) OBC (NCL) (iii) General 15 years 13 years 10 years Ex-Servicemen who has put in not less than six months continuous service in Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) shall be allowed to deduct the period of such service from his/her actual age and if the resultant age does not exceed maximum age limit prescribed for the post by more than three years, he / she shall be deemed to satisfy the condition regarding age limit. (Important: Such exserviceman who are already employed as regular civil employees under Government by availing benefit of reservation as ex-serviceman are entitled for age relaxation only as provided under extant rules). Candidates applying under ex-serviceman category should mandatorily furnish an undertaking as per Annexure-I (as available in the detailed notification published on NVS website) at the time of verification of documents/interview.

The NVS may take up the verification of eligibility of the candidate at any point of time prior to or after the completion of the selection process. Even if Admit Card is issued to a candidate due to lack of information in the application form or otherwise and if it is found at any stage (including the date of joining & thereafter) that the candidate is not eligible, then his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NVS Non-Teaching Posts 2022 Recruitment Exam.