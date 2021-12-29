ESIC UDC 2022: Admit Card, Exam Date, How to Apply, Vacancy, Selection Process, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

ESIC UDC 2022 Registration for 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Vacancies will start from 15th January 2022. Check Exam Date, Admit Card, How to Apply, Vacancy, Selection Process, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern.

ESIC UDC 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC UDC 2022 in three phases – Online Prelims, Online Mains, and Online Computer Skills Test to fill up 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies in the ESIC. Candidates will be able to apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Date, Admit Card, How to Apply, Application Fee, Vacancy, Selection Process, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Qualifying Marks.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Exam Dates To be announced

ESIC UDC 2022 Admit Card

The direct link to download the ESIC UDC 2022 Admit Card is yet to be announced. We will share the link for candidates to be able to download their ESIC Admit Card 2022. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check the below details on ESIC UDC 2022 How to Apply, Vacancy, Selection Process, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern.

ESIC UDC 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022 on the official website of the ESIC. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will have to keep their basic details, ID Proofs, photographs, etc ready while filling the application. After submitting their details, candidates will be required to make payment of fees followed by uploading required scanned copies of the supporting document proofs.

Check below steps to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website of the ESIC

Step 2: Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC/STENO/MTS IN ESIC " which will open a new screen.

Step 3: To register application, choose the tab ‘Click here for Registration’. Enter Name, Contact details, and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Step 4: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Step 5: Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature. Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

Step 6: Click on 'Payment' Tab for payment of fees. Click Submit.

ESIC UDC 2022 Application Fee

Category Fees SC/ ST/ PWD/ Departmental/ Female/ Ex-Servicemen Candidates NOTE: This fee of Rs. 250/- shall be refunded duly deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Phase - I Written Examination. Rs 250/- Other Categories Rs 500/-

ESIC UDC 2022 Vacancy

Office Number of Vacancies Office Number of Vacancies RO Vijaywada 7 RO Indore 44 RO Patna 43 RO Mumbai 318 RO Raipur 17 RO Guwahati 1 ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi 235 RO Bhubaneswar 30 Directorate Medial Delhi 0 RO Puducherry 6 RO Panji 13 RO Chandigarh 81 RO Ahmedabad 136 RO Jaipur 67 RO Faridabad 96 RO Delhi 0 RO Baddi 29 RO Chennai 150 RO Jammu 8 RO Hyderabad 25 RO Ranchi 6 RO Kanpur 36 RO Bengaluru 199 RO Dehradun 9 RO Thrissur 66 RO Kolkata 113

ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the ESIC UDC 2022 Mains exam.

ESIC UDC 2022 Eligibility

Candidates interested in applying for the ESIC UDC 2022 should ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria.

Nationality / Citizenship

A candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

As on the closing date for receipt of applications which is 15th February 2022, a candidate should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

The upper age limit is relaxable for persons belonging to reserved categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen and for ESIC Employees, Government Servants.

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Person with Disabilities (PWD) (i) UR- 10 years (ii) OBC- 13 years (iii) SC/ST- 15 years As per instructions of DoPT, a PWD applicant is entitled to age concession in different combinations subject to the condition of the maximum age of 56 years. Further in the case of a PWD by virtue of being an ESIC/Govt. Employee, concession to him/her will be admissible either as a 'person with disability' or as an ESIC/Govt. Employee' whichever may be more beneficial to him/her. Ex-Servicemen (i) UR- 3 years (*) (ii) OBC- 6 years (*) (iii) SC/ST- 8 years (*) (*) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age ESIC Employee/ Government Servant who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application (i) UR- upto 40 years (ii) OBC- upto 43 years (iii) SC/ST- upto 45 years Note- Applicant should continue to have the status of ESIC/ Govt. servant till the time of appointment, in the event of his/her selection. Other categories of persons In accordance with the instructions and orders of Govt. of India issued from time to time

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have

(i) A degree of a recognized University or equivalent

(ii) Working knowledge of Computers including the use of MS office suites and databases.

NOTE: Candidates who have not acquired/will not acquire the educational qualification as on the closing date of receipt of online application will not be eligible and need not apply.

ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Check Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains & Computer Skills

ESIC UDC 2022 Qualifying Marks

Candidates appearing in the ESIC UDC 2022 need to obtain qualifying marks in the Phase-I (Prelims), Phase – II (Main) as mentioned below. The Qualifying Marks in Phase –III Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test for PWDs will be decided at the discretion of ESIC.