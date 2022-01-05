ESIC 2022 State wise Vacancy Details for UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Check ESIC 2022 State-wise Vacancy for 3847 UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022.

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 15:53 IST
ESIC 2022 State-wise Vacancy: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3,847 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these 3,847 vacancies, there are 1735 UDC vacancies, 1964 MTS vacancies, and 165 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. An individual applicant can apply for more than 1 post by submitting a different application form for each post. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 State-wise Vacancies, Notification PDF, and How to Apply for candidates interested in applying for the UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts in ESIC.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

Exam Dates

To be announced

ESIC 2022 State wise Vacancy for UDC, MTS, Stenographer

ESIC Vacancy 2022 for UDC, MTS & Steno

Regions

UDC

MTS

Steno

Total

Andhra Pradesh

07

26

02

35

Bihar

43

37

16

96

Chhattisgarh

17

21

03

41

Delhi

235

292

30

557

Goa

13

12

01

26

Ahmedabad

136

127

06

269

Jammu Kashmir

08

--

01

09

Haryana (Faridabad/Ambala)

96

76

13

185

Himachal Pradesh

29

15

--

44

Jharkhand

06

26

--

32

Karnataka

199

65

18

282

Kerala

66

60

04

130

Madhya Pradesh

44

56

02

102

Maharashtra

318

258

18

594

Guwahati/Assam

01

17

--

18

Odisha

30

41

03

74

Puducherry

06

07

01

14

Punjab

81

105

02

188

Rajasthan

67

105

15

187

Tamil Nadu

150

219

16

385

Telangana

25

43

04

72

Uttar Pradesh

36

119

05

160

Uttarakhand

09

17

01

27

West Bengal & Sikkim

113

203

04

320

Total Vacancies

1735

1947

165

3847

ESIC 2022 State wise Notification PDF

ESIC 2022 Notification PDFs for UDS, MTS & Stenographer

Regions

Link

ESIC 2022 Notification for Andhra Pradesh

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Bihar

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Chhattisgarh

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Delhi

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Goa

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Ahmedabad

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Jammu Kashmir

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Haryana (Faridabad/Ambala)

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Himachal Pradesh

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Jharkhand

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Karnataka

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Kerala

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Madhya Pradesh

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Maharashtra

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Guwahati/Assam

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Odisha

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Puducherry

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Punjab

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Rajasthan

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Tamil Nadu

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Telangana

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Uttar Pradesh

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for Uttarakhand

Click to Download

ESIC 2022 Notification for West Bengal & Sikkim

Click to Download

ESIC UDC 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022 on the official website of the ESIC. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will have to keep their basic details, ID Proofs, photographs, etc ready while filling the application. After submitting their details, candidates will be required to make payment of fees followed by uploading required scanned copies of the supporting document proofs.

Check below steps to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website of the ESIC

Step 2: Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC/STENO/MTS IN ESIC " which will open a new screen.

Step 3: To register application, choose the tab ‘Click here for Registration’. Enter Name, Contact details, and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Step 4: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Step 5: Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature. Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

Step 6: Click on 'Payment' Tab for payment of fees. Click Submit.

FAQ

Q1 How many vacancies are there in ESIC 2022 UDC, MTS, Stenographer?

A Total Of 3847 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies Will Be Filled By The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) In The ESIC UDC 2022.

Q2 What will online applications start for ESIC 2022 UDC, MTS, Stenographer?

Candidates Will Be Able To Apply Online From 15th January 2022 To 15th February 2022 For ESIC 2022 UDC, MTS, Stenographer.

Q3 How many state-wise vacancies are there in Delhi & Mumbai for ESIC 2022 UDC, MTS, Stenographer?

ESIC 2022 State-wise vacancies are 557 vacancies in Delhi (235 UDC, 292 MTS, 30 Stenographer) and 594 vacancies in Mumbai (318 UDC, 258 MTS, 18 Stenographer).

Q4 How many state-wise vacancies are there in Tamil Nadu & West Bengal/Sikkim for ESIC 2022 UDC, MTS, Stenographer?

ESIC 2022 State wise vacancies are 385 vacancies in Tamil Nadu (150 UDC, 219 MTS, 16 Stenographer) and 320 vacancies in West Bengal/Sikkim (113 UDC, 203 MTS, 4 Stenographer).

Q5 What is the age limit for ESIC 2022 UDC, MTS, Stenographer?

As On 15th February 2022, A Candidate Should Be Between 18 To 27 Years Of Age to be eligible to apply for ESIC 2022 UDC, MTS, Stenographer.
