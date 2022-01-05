ESIC 2022 State wise Vacancy Details for UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts

Check ESIC 2022 State-wise Vacancy for 3847 UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022.

ESIC 2022 State-wise Vacancy: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3,847 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these 3,847 vacancies, there are 1735 UDC vacancies, 1964 MTS vacancies, and 165 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. An individual applicant can apply for more than 1 post by submitting a different application form for each post. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 State-wise Vacancies, Notification PDF, and How to Apply for candidates interested in applying for the UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts in ESIC.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Exam Dates To be announced

ESIC 2022 State wise Vacancy for UDC, MTS, Stenographer

ESIC Vacancy 2022 for UDC, MTS & Steno Regions UDC MTS Steno Total Andhra Pradesh 07 26 02 35 Bihar 43 37 16 96 Chhattisgarh 17 21 03 41 Delhi 235 292 30 557 Goa 13 12 01 26 Ahmedabad 136 127 06 269 Jammu Kashmir 08 -- 01 09 Haryana (Faridabad/Ambala) 96 76 13 185 Himachal Pradesh 29 15 -- 44 Jharkhand 06 26 -- 32 Karnataka 199 65 18 282 Kerala 66 60 04 130 Madhya Pradesh 44 56 02 102 Maharashtra 318 258 18 594 Guwahati/Assam 01 17 -- 18 Odisha 30 41 03 74 Puducherry 06 07 01 14 Punjab 81 105 02 188 Rajasthan 67 105 15 187 Tamil Nadu 150 219 16 385 Telangana 25 43 04 72 Uttar Pradesh 36 119 05 160 Uttarakhand 09 17 01 27 West Bengal & Sikkim 113 203 04 320 Total Vacancies 1735 1947 165 3847

ESIC 2022 State wise Notification PDF

ESIC UDC 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022 on the official website of the ESIC. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will have to keep their basic details, ID Proofs, photographs, etc ready while filling the application. After submitting their details, candidates will be required to make payment of fees followed by uploading required scanned copies of the supporting document proofs.

Check below steps to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website of the ESIC

Step 2: Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC/STENO/MTS IN ESIC " which will open a new screen.

Step 3: To register application, choose the tab ‘Click here for Registration’. Enter Name, Contact details, and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Step 4: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Step 5: Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature. Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

Step 6: Click on 'Payment' Tab for payment of fees. Click Submit.