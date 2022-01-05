ESIC 2022 State wise Vacancy Details for UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts

ESIC 2022 State-wise Vacancy: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3,847 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these 3,847 vacancies, there are 1735 UDC vacancies, 1964 MTS vacancies, and 165 Stenographer vacancies. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. An individual applicant can apply for more than 1 post by submitting a different application form for each post. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 State-wise Vacancies, Notification PDF, and How to Apply for candidates interested in applying for the UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts in ESIC.
ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th December 2021
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
15th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
15th February 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be announced
|
Exam Dates
|
To be announced
ESIC 2022 State wise Vacancy for UDC, MTS, Stenographer
|
ESIC Vacancy 2022 for UDC, MTS & Steno
|
Regions
|
UDC
|
MTS
|
Steno
|
Total
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
07
|
26
|
02
|
35
|
Bihar
|
43
|
37
|
16
|
96
|
Chhattisgarh
|
17
|
21
|
03
|
41
|
Delhi
|
235
|
292
|
30
|
557
|
Goa
|
13
|
12
|
01
|
26
|
Ahmedabad
|
136
|
127
|
06
|
269
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
08
|
--
|
01
|
09
|
Haryana (Faridabad/Ambala)
|
96
|
76
|
13
|
185
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
29
|
15
|
--
|
44
|
Jharkhand
|
06
|
26
|
--
|
32
|
Karnataka
|
199
|
65
|
18
|
282
|
Kerala
|
66
|
60
|
04
|
130
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
44
|
56
|
02
|
102
|
Maharashtra
|
318
|
258
|
18
|
594
|
Guwahati/Assam
|
01
|
17
|
--
|
18
|
Odisha
|
30
|
41
|
03
|
74
|
Puducherry
|
06
|
07
|
01
|
14
|
Punjab
|
81
|
105
|
02
|
188
|
Rajasthan
|
67
|
105
|
15
|
187
|
Tamil Nadu
|
150
|
219
|
16
|
385
|
Telangana
|
25
|
43
|
04
|
72
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
36
|
119
|
05
|
160
|
Uttarakhand
|
09
|
17
|
01
|
27
|
West Bengal & Sikkim
|
113
|
203
|
04
|
320
|
Total Vacancies
|
1735
|
1947
|
165
|
3847
ESIC 2022 State wise Notification PDF
|
ESIC 2022 Notification PDFs for UDS, MTS & Stenographer
|
Regions
|
Link
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Andhra Pradesh
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Bihar
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Chhattisgarh
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Delhi
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Goa
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Ahmedabad
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Jammu Kashmir
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Haryana (Faridabad/Ambala)
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Himachal Pradesh
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Jharkhand
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Karnataka
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Kerala
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Madhya Pradesh
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Maharashtra
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Guwahati/Assam
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Odisha
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Puducherry
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Punjab
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Rajasthan
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Tamil Nadu
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Telangana
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Uttar Pradesh
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for Uttarakhand
|
ESIC 2022 Notification for West Bengal & Sikkim
ESIC UDC 2022 How to Apply
Candidates can apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022 on the official website of the ESIC. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will have to keep their basic details, ID Proofs, photographs, etc ready while filling the application. After submitting their details, candidates will be required to make payment of fees followed by uploading required scanned copies of the supporting document proofs.
Check below steps to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022
Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website of the ESIC
Step 2: Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC/STENO/MTS IN ESIC " which will open a new screen.
Step 3: To register application, choose the tab ‘Click here for Registration’. Enter Name, Contact details, and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.
Step 4: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
Step 5: Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature. Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION.
Step 6: Click on 'Payment' Tab for payment of fees. Click Submit.