Check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate, and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-Off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims exam successfully on 7th May 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam.

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appeared in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Prelims Final Cut-off Marks along with list of shortlisted candidates and marks list is yet to be released by ESIC.

Meanwhile, candidates can check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Result & Scorecard To Be Released Soon

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Cut-off Marks

Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

Category Minimum Marks % Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 General (UR) 45% 90 OBC & EWS 40% 80 SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS) 35% 70 PWD 30% 60

ESIC MTS 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise

Category ESIC MTS Expected Cut Off Marks 2022 UR 120-123 OBC 104-107 SC 112-115 ST 70-75 Ex-Servicemen 39-42 Visually Impaired Candidates 55-58 Orthopedically challenged candidates 100-103 Hearing-impaired candidates 80-84

Region-wise

Name of The Region Name of the Category Hyderabad 140-150 Mumbai 125-135 Delhi Headquarter 130-140 Delhi RO 125-135 Goa 120-130 Guwahati 122-132

ESIC MTS 2022 Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise

Category ESIC MTS 2021 Cut Off Marks UR 119.25 OBC 104.25 SC 111.50 ST 70 EX-servicemen 39 Visually Impaired Candidates 56.25 Orthopedically challenged candidates 99.75 Hearing-impaired candidates 80.50

Region-wise

Name of The Region Name of The Category

Unreserved OBC SC ST EXS PWD Hyderabad 130 128.53 No Vacancy 117.09 84.18 87.94 Mumbai 120.96 119.13 115.90 96.71 No Vacancy No Vacancy Delhi Headquarter 125.76 119.19 124.74 103.82 70.40 102.76 (VH) 91.70 (HH) Delhi RO 121.68 117.92 No Vacancy 97.42 No Vacancy No Vacancy Goa 106 to 116 100-105 No Vacancy No Vacancy No Vacancy No Vacancy Uttarakhand No Vacancy 114.83 104.84 No Vacancy No Vacancy 126.63 Guwahati 122.22 109.84 99.49 97.22 57.82 No Vacancy Vijayawada No Vacancy Reported

What Next After ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims will be called for ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Mains exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained will not be considered for final merit. The marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.