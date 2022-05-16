Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise

Check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate, and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Created On: May 16, 2022 19:28 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 19:31 IST
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Previous Years Cut off Marks
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Previous Years Cut off Marks

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-Off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims exam successfully on 7th May 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam.

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appeared in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Prelims Final Cut-off Marks along with list of shortlisted candidates and marks list is yet to be released by ESIC.

Meanwhile, candidates can check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise.

Also Read: ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks, Promotion & Vacancies

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam

7th May 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Result & Scorecard

To Be Released Soon

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Cut-off Marks

Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

Category

Minimum Marks %

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200

General (UR)

45%

90

OBC & EWS

40%

80

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS)

35%

70

PWD

30%

60

ESIC MTS 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise

Category

ESIC MTS Expected Cut Off Marks 2022

UR

120-123

OBC

104-107

SC

112-115

ST

70-75

Ex-Servicemen

39-42

Visually Impaired Candidates

55-58

Orthopedically challenged candidates

100-103

Hearing-impaired candidates

80-84

Region-wise

Name of The Region

Name of the Category

Hyderabad

140-150

Mumbai

125-135

Delhi Headquarter

130-140

Delhi RO

125-135

Goa

120-130

Guwahati

122-132

ESIC MTS 2022 Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise

Category

ESIC MTS 2021 Cut Off Marks

UR

119.25

OBC

104.25

SC

111.50

ST

70

EX-servicemen

39

Visually Impaired Candidates

56.25

Orthopedically challenged candidates

99.75

Hearing-impaired candidates

80.50

Region-wise

Name of The Region

Name of The Category
 

Unreserved

OBC

SC

ST

EXS

PWD

Hyderabad

130

128.53

No Vacancy

117.09

84.18

87.94

Mumbai

120.96

119.13

115.90

96.71

No Vacancy

No Vacancy

Delhi Headquarter

125.76

119.19

124.74

103.82

70.40

102.76 (VH)

 

91.70 (HH)

Delhi RO

121.68

117.92

No Vacancy

97.42

No Vacancy

No Vacancy

Goa

106 to 116

100-105

No Vacancy

No Vacancy

No Vacancy

No Vacancy

Uttarakhand

No Vacancy

114.83

104.84

No Vacancy

No Vacancy

126.63

Guwahati

122.22

109.84

99.49

97.22

57.82

No Vacancy

Vijayawada

No Vacancy Reported

What Next After ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims will be called for ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Mains exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained will not be considered for final merit. The marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

FAQ

Q1. What is the cut off of ESIC MTS?

Read our article ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What are the passing marks for MTS Exam?

ESIC MTS 2022 Qualifying Marks: Gen (90), OBC & EWS (80), SC/ST/EXS (70), PWD (60).

Q3. Is there any sectional cut-off in ESIC MTS Phase-1 Prelims?

Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature. However, candidates are required to achieve the minimum qualifying marks to be shortlisted for ESIC MTS Phase-2 Mains exam.

Q4. What is the salary of ESIC MTS?

ESIC MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) As Per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Q5. How many vacancies are there in ESIC MTS 2022?

ESIC Will Fill Up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Vacancies On Regular Basis By Direct Recruitment.
