ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-Off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims exam successfully on 7th May 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam.
In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appeared in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
The ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Prelims Final Cut-off Marks along with list of shortlisted candidates and marks list is yet to be released by ESIC.
Meanwhile, candidates can check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise.
ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th December 2021
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
15th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
15th February 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022
|
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
7th May 2022
|
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Result & Scorecard
|
To Be Released Soon
ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern
In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.
Phase I: Prelims Exam
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
1 hour
|
2
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
4
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.
Phase II: Main Exam
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
4
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Cut-off Marks
Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.
|
Category
|
Minimum Marks %
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200
|
General (UR)
|
45%
|
90
|
OBC & EWS
|
40%
|
80
|
SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS)
|
35%
|
70
|
PWD
|
30%
|
60
ESIC MTS 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks
Category-wise
|
Category
|
ESIC MTS Expected Cut Off Marks 2022
|
UR
|
120-123
|
OBC
|
104-107
|
SC
|
112-115
|
ST
|
70-75
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
39-42
|
Visually Impaired Candidates
|
55-58
|
Orthopedically challenged candidates
|
100-103
|
Hearing-impaired candidates
|
80-84
Region-wise
|
Name of The Region
|
Name of the Category
|
Hyderabad
|
140-150
|
Mumbai
|
125-135
|
Delhi Headquarter
|
130-140
|
Delhi RO
|
125-135
|
Goa
|
120-130
|
Guwahati
|
122-132
ESIC MTS 2022 Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks
Category-wise
|
Category
|
ESIC MTS 2021 Cut Off Marks
|
UR
|
119.25
|
OBC
|
104.25
|
SC
|
111.50
|
ST
|
70
|
EX-servicemen
|
39
|
Visually Impaired Candidates
|
56.25
|
Orthopedically challenged candidates
|
99.75
|
Hearing-impaired candidates
|
80.50
Region-wise
|
Name of The Region
|
Name of The Category
|
Unreserved
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EXS
|
PWD
|
Hyderabad
|
130
|
128.53
|
No Vacancy
|
117.09
|
84.18
|
87.94
|
Mumbai
|
120.96
|
119.13
|
115.90
|
96.71
|
No Vacancy
|
No Vacancy
|
Delhi Headquarter
|
125.76
|
119.19
|
124.74
|
103.82
|
70.40
|
102.76 (VH)
91.70 (HH)
|
Delhi RO
|
121.68
|
117.92
|
No Vacancy
|
97.42
|
No Vacancy
|
No Vacancy
|
Goa
|
106 to 116
|
100-105
|
No Vacancy
|
No Vacancy
|
No Vacancy
|
No Vacancy
|
Uttarakhand
|
No Vacancy
|
114.83
|
104.84
|
No Vacancy
|
No Vacancy
|
126.63
|
Guwahati
|
122.22
|
109.84
|
99.49
|
97.22
|
57.82
|
No Vacancy
|
Vijayawada
|
No Vacancy Reported
What Next After ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?
Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims will be called for ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Mains exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.
Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained will not be considered for final merit. The marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.