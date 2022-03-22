JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Created On: Mar 22, 2022 16:40 IST
Modified On: Mar 22, 2022 21:50 IST
ESIC MTS 2022 Salary: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th March 2022. ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be released soon (4th week of March Tentatively). In this article, we have shared the ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To Be Released (March 2022)

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam

26th March 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile

1. Does diary and dispatch work, movement of files, typing and other routine work of the branch.

2. Initiates the file after keeping the PUC and other documents in the file and submit the same in next level for marking note in the file.

3. Maintaining files and registers related to branch/ section.

4. Performance of task assigned by the Section In charge/ Office Superintendent.

5. Timely preparation of reports & returns.

6. Deals with such other matters as may be assigned to him by way of adjustment of functions a rank above/below depending upon the exigencies and spot requirements.

7. Performs such other duties as may be entrusted to him from time to time.

8. Physical Maintenance of records of the Section.

9. General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section Unit.

10. Carrying of files & other papers within the building.

11. Photocopying, sending of FAX etc. Other non-clerical work in the Section Unit.

12. Assisting in routine office work like diary, despatch etc., including on computer Delivering of dak (outside the building).

13. Watch & ward duties. Opening & closing of rooms. Cleaning of rooms. Dusting of furniture etc. Cleaning of building, fixtures etc

14. Driving of vehicles, if in possession of valid driving licence

15. Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants etc.

16. Any other work assigned by the superior authority

ESIC MTS 2022 PayScale

Post

Pay Scale

ESIC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

ESIC MTS 2022 Perks (Allowances)

DA (Dearness Allowance)

As per Government rules

HRA (House Rent Allowance)

As per Government rules

TA (Travel Allowance)

As per Government rules

Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax

As per Government rules

ESIC MTS Promotion/ Career Growth

Candidates after qualifying the ESIC MTS 2022 three-stage selection process get placed as the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)in the ESIC offices across India. After serving for 5 to 6 years, one is eligible for promotion to Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and subsequently to Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

ESIC MTS 2022 Vacancies (Region-wise)

Office

Number of Vacancies

Office

Number of Vacancies

RO Vijaywada

26

RO Indore

56

RO Patna

37

RO Mumbai

258

RO Raipur

21

RO Guwahati

17

ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi

292

RO Bhubaneswar

41

RO Panji

12

RO Chandigarh

105

RO Ahmedabad

127

RO Jaipur

105

RO Faridabad

77

RO Puducherry

7

RO Baddi

15

RO Chennai

219

RO Jammu

-

RO Hyderabad

43

RO Ranchi

26

RO Kanpur

119

RO Bengaluru

65

RO Dehradun

17

RO Thrissur

60

RO Kolkata

203

Total Number of Vacancies (ESIC MTS)

1948

ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)

ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

