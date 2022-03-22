ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 For Phase-1 Prelims Exam To Be Released Soon. Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Salary: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th March 2022. ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be released soon (4th week of March Tentatively). In this article, we have shared the ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To Be Released (March 2022) ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 26th March 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile

1. Does diary and dispatch work, movement of files, typing and other routine work of the branch.

2. Initiates the file after keeping the PUC and other documents in the file and submit the same in next level for marking note in the file.

3. Maintaining files and registers related to branch/ section.

4. Performance of task assigned by the Section In charge/ Office Superintendent.

5. Timely preparation of reports & returns.

6. Deals with such other matters as may be assigned to him by way of adjustment of functions a rank above/below depending upon the exigencies and spot requirements.

7. Performs such other duties as may be entrusted to him from time to time.

8. Physical Maintenance of records of the Section.

9. General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section Unit.

10. Carrying of files & other papers within the building.

11. Photocopying, sending of FAX etc. Other non-clerical work in the Section Unit.

12. Assisting in routine office work like diary, despatch etc., including on computer Delivering of dak (outside the building).

13. Watch & ward duties. Opening & closing of rooms. Cleaning of rooms. Dusting of furniture etc. Cleaning of building, fixtures etc

14. Driving of vehicles, if in possession of valid driving licence

15. Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants etc.

16. Any other work assigned by the superior authority

ESIC MTS 2022 PayScale

Post Pay Scale ESIC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

ESIC MTS 2022 Perks (Allowances)

DA (Dearness Allowance) As per Government rules HRA (House Rent Allowance) As per Government rules TA (Travel Allowance) As per Government rules Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax As per Government rules

ESIC MTS Promotion/ Career Growth

Candidates after qualifying the ESIC MTS 2022 three-stage selection process get placed as the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)in the ESIC offices across India. After serving for 5 to 6 years, one is eligible for promotion to Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and subsequently to Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

ESIC MTS 2022 Vacancies (Region-wise)

Office Number of Vacancies Office Number of Vacancies RO Vijaywada 26 RO Indore 56 RO Patna 37 RO Mumbai 258 RO Raipur 21 RO Guwahati 17 ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi 292 RO Bhubaneswar 41 RO Panji 12 RO Chandigarh 105 RO Ahmedabad 127 RO Jaipur 105 RO Faridabad 77 RO Puducherry 7 RO Baddi 15 RO Chennai 219 RO Jammu - RO Hyderabad 43 RO Ranchi 26 RO Kanpur 119 RO Bengaluru 65 RO Dehradun 17 RO Thrissur 60 RO Kolkata 203 Total Number of Vacancies (ESIC MTS) 1948

