ESIC MTS 2022 Salary: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th March 2022. ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be released soon (4th week of March Tentatively). In this article, we have shared the ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies.
ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th December 2021
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
15th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
15th February 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To Be Released (March 2022)
|
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
26th March 2022
|
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-II Exam
|
30th April 2022
ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile
1. Does diary and dispatch work, movement of files, typing and other routine work of the branch.
2. Initiates the file after keeping the PUC and other documents in the file and submit the same in next level for marking note in the file.
3. Maintaining files and registers related to branch/ section.
4. Performance of task assigned by the Section In charge/ Office Superintendent.
5. Timely preparation of reports & returns.
6. Deals with such other matters as may be assigned to him by way of adjustment of functions a rank above/below depending upon the exigencies and spot requirements.
7. Performs such other duties as may be entrusted to him from time to time.
8. Physical Maintenance of records of the Section.
9. General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section Unit.
10. Carrying of files & other papers within the building.
11. Photocopying, sending of FAX etc. Other non-clerical work in the Section Unit.
12. Assisting in routine office work like diary, despatch etc., including on computer Delivering of dak (outside the building).
13. Watch & ward duties. Opening & closing of rooms. Cleaning of rooms. Dusting of furniture etc. Cleaning of building, fixtures etc
14. Driving of vehicles, if in possession of valid driving licence
15. Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants etc.
16. Any other work assigned by the superior authority
ESIC MTS 2022 PayScale
|
Post
|
Pay Scale
|
ESIC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
|
Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission
ESIC MTS 2022 Perks (Allowances)
|
DA (Dearness Allowance)
|
As per Government rules
|
HRA (House Rent Allowance)
|
As per Government rules
|
TA (Travel Allowance)
|
As per Government rules
|
Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax
|
As per Government rules
ESIC MTS Promotion/ Career Growth
Candidates after qualifying the ESIC MTS 2022 three-stage selection process get placed as the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)in the ESIC offices across India. After serving for 5 to 6 years, one is eligible for promotion to Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and subsequently to Upper Division Clerk (UDC).
ESIC MTS 2022 Vacancies (Region-wise)
|
Office
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Office
|
Number of Vacancies
|
RO Vijaywada
|
26
|
RO Indore
|
56
|
RO Patna
|
37
|
RO Mumbai
|
258
|
RO Raipur
|
21
|
RO Guwahati
|
17
|
ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi
|
292
|
RO Bhubaneswar
|
41
|
RO Panji
|
12
|
RO Chandigarh
|
105
|
RO Ahmedabad
|
127
|
RO Jaipur
|
105
|
RO Faridabad
|
77
|
RO Puducherry
|
7
|
RO Baddi
|
15
|
RO Chennai
|
219
|
RO Jammu
|
-
|
RO Hyderabad
|
43
|
RO Ranchi
|
26
|
RO Kanpur
|
119
|
RO Bengaluru
|
65
|
RO Dehradun
|
17
|
RO Thrissur
|
60
|
RO Kolkata
|
203
|
Total Number of Vacancies (ESIC MTS)
|
1948
