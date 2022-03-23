ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims on 26th March 2022. Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers for ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims.

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims General Awareness Important Questions: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th March 2022. Candidates can download ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be released soon (4th week of March Tentatively). In this article, candidates can practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To Be Released (March 2022) ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 26th March 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam: Candidates will be asked 25 questions in the General Awareness section.

Q1. Which of the following is the full form of FEMA?

(1) Foreign Exchange Money Act

(2) Foreign Exchequer Management Authority

(3) Foreign Exchange Management Act

(4) Foreign Evaluation Management Act

(5) Foreign Exchange Management Authority

Answer: Foreign Exchange Management Act

Q2. Who was the Viceroy when the Rowlatt Act was passed?

(1) Sidney Rowlatt

(2) Williams Rowlatt

(3) James Rowlatt

(4) Lord Chelmsford

(5) Lord Mountbatten

Answer: Lord Chelmsford

Q3. Who is the father of Sanskrit?

(1) Patanjali

(2) Kalidas

(3) Panini

(4) Gautam

(5) Satyawati

Answer: Panini

Q4. Who is the author of the book ‘A Little Book of India’?

(1) Rahul Rawali

(2) Meghana Pant

(3) Ruskin Bond

(4) Nirupama Rao

(5) Anuradha Roy

Answer: Ruskin Bond

Q5. Which of the following river is referred to as Sorrow of Bengal?

(1) Teesta

(2) Damodar

(3) Yamuna

(4) Hooghly

(5) Mahananda

Answer: Damodar

Q6. N Biren Singh is the recently sworn-in Chief Minister of which of the following Indian State?

(1) Chhattisgarh

(2) Punjab

(3) Manipur

(4) Assam

(5) Haryana

Answer: Manipur

Q7. Which Indian state among the following is the first to implement the Crop Diversification Index?

(1) Chhattisgarh

(2) Punjab

(3) Telangana

(4) Manipur

(5) Andhra Pradesh

Answer: Telangana

Q8. Which of the following day has been declared as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’?

(1) March 15

(2) April 15

(3) November 15

(4) October 15

(5) September 15

Answer: March 15

Q9. World Poetry Day is observed on which day?

(1) March 30

(2) March 12

(3) March 21

(4) March 2

(5) March 31

Answer: March 21

Q10. India recently in February 2022 signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with which country?

(1) China

(2) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(3) Brazil

(4) United States (US)

(5) Australia

Answer: United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Q11. Former Chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci has been appointed as MD & CEO of which Indian Airlines?

(1) Vistara

(2) IndiGo

(3) Air India

(4) Spice Jet

(5) Akasa Air

Answer: Air India

Q12. Which among the following is the first Indian male Badminton player to reach the BWF World Badminton Championship Finals?

(1) Nandu Natekar

(2) Parupalli Kashyap

(3) Kidambi Srikanth

(4) Sai Praneeth

(5) Sameer Verma

Answer: Kidambi Srikanth

Q13. Who is the author of the State Song of Tamil Nadu ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’?

(1) Manonmaiam Sundaranar

(2) Subramania Bharathi

(3) Bharathidasan

(4) Swaminadhar

(5) MS Viswanathan

Answer: Manonmaiam Sundaranar

Q14. In which year was the Battle of Haldighati fought?

(1) 1576

(2) 1567

(3) 1857

(4) 1526

(5) 1676

Answer: 1576

Q15. Who among the following is the Jal Shakti Minister?

(1) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

(2) Nitin Gadkari

(3) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

(4) Prakash Javadekar

(5) Raj Kumar Singh

Answer: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Q16. Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) was launched in which year?

(1) 2013

(2) 2014

(3) 2015

(4) 2016

(5) 2017

Answer: 2015

Q17. Saffron Festival was celebrated in which state recently?

(1) Kashmir

(2) Himachal Pradesh

(3) Uttarakhand

(4) Punjab

(5) Sikkim

Answer: Kashmir

Q18. Which of the following Union Territory of India has the highest density of population?

(1) Chandigarh

(2) Puducherry

(3) Delhi

(4) Lakshadweep

(5) Daman and Diu

Answer: Delhi

Q19. Who among the following is the Union Minister for MSME in India?

(1) Narayan Rane

(2) Nitin Gadkari

(3) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

(4) Prakash Javadekar

(5) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Answer: Narayan Rane

Q20. Lata Mangeshkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna Award in which year?

(1) 2020

(2) 2021

(3) 2019

(4) 2022

(5) 2018

Answer: 2021

Q21. Which country gives the Ramon Magsaysay Award?

(1) Philippines

(2) United States (US)

(3) Australia

(4) New Zealand

(5) UAE

Answer: Philippines

Q22. When is National Start-Up Day observed?

(1) 16th December

(2) 16th January

(3) 16th March

(4) 16th February

(5) 16th April

Answer: 16th January

Q23. Who has been awarded the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2022?

(1) Deepika Padukone

(2) Harshaali Malhotra

(3) Sonu Nigam

(4) Pranab Mukherjee

(5) Richa Chadha

Answer: Harshaali Malhotra

Q24. Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana was launched in which year?

(1) 2014

(2) 2018

(3) 2016

(4) 2020

(5) 2019

Answer: 2020

Q25. ‘Udey Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAAN) Scheme is an initiative of which Ministry?

(1) Ministry of Civil Aviation

(2) Ministry of AYUSH

(3) Ministry of Finance

(4) Ministry of External Affairs

(5) Ministry of Tourism

Answer: Ministry of Civil Aviation

