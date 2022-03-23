ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Important Topics & Preparation Strategy: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th March 2022. Candidates can download ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be released soon (4th week of March Tentatively). In this article, we have shared the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Important Topics, Preparation Strategies and Practice Questions.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To Be Released (March 2022) ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 26th March 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Topics (Section-wise)

General Intelligence & Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude English Comprehension General Awareness Inequalities Data Interpretation Reading Comprehension Indian Banking, Types & Functions of Banks Number Series Number Series Cloze Test RBI & its Monetary Policy Analogies Simplification/ Approximation Error Detection Govt Schemes & Polices Logical Venn Diagrams Quadratic Equation Para Jumbles Money Market in India Directions Mixtures & Alligations Fill in the Blanks Bills Coding-Decoding Boats & Streams Idioms & Phrases Economic Planning Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle Arithmetic Problems Sentence Rearrangement Inflation Blood Relations Problems on Age, Trains, LCM/HCF Synonyms & Antonyms Finance Commissions Arithmetical Reasoning Compound Interest/ Simple Interest Mis-Spelt Words Taxes on Income & Expenditure Puzzles & Arrangements Ratio Proportion Banking Abbreviations Data Sufficiency Union Budget

ESIC MTS 2022 Prelims Preparation Strategies

Candidates appearing for the ESIC MTS 2022 Prelims Exam Phase-1 should know that this phase is qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this phase will not be considered in the final selection. Candidates need to qualify the Prelims to be able to appear for the Phase-2 Mains. There will be negative marking in the Prelims exam hence it is important to have the right preparation strategies and not to attempt a question if you are not sure of the answer.

How to Prepare General Intelligence & Reasoning for ESIC MTS 2022 Prelims?

Practice is the key to score high for which you can perfect your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers. Start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism to get a speed start and boost confidence at solving the questions. Difficult and lengthy topics such as inequalities, analytical reasoning, puzzles & arrangement, etc are advised to be taken once every day. Practice one to two set of puzzles & arrangement, reasoning, etc. You should be able to attempt the difficult questions with much ease and speed when solving mock tests and previous years question papers.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 19-22 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Alpha-numeric series, Direction Sense, Syllogism, Order & Ranking, Letter & Alphabet-based topics.

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning Practice Questions

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for ESIC MTS 2022 Prelims?

Time to revise your squares, cubes, tables basics: tables upto 25, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20. Start with arithmetic chapters such as average, percentage, ratio, time-work, speed, partnership, percentage, average, simplification and move on to topics such quadratic equations, data interpretation, etc. Setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers will give an approximate measure of your performance in this section.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 16-20 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Word Problems, Number Series based topics.

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Quantitative Aptitude Practice Questions

How to Prepare English Comprehension for ESIC MTS 2022 Prelims?

Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day. Look up the words in the dictionary and implement them in usage. Become a master of grammar & vocabulary. How? Practice reading passages from editorials. Acing your comprehension skills is a MUST to score high in this section. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book, English Grammar & Composition – Wren and Martin, Word Power Made Easy – Normal Lewis, etc to practice the basic grammar topics and solve English Grammar quizzes.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were asked 18-21 questions and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Single Fillers based topics.

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 English Comprehension Practice Questions

How to Prepare General Awareness for ESIC MTS 2022 Prelims?

Most of the questions are asked from the latest current affairs in the past 3-6 months. If one has been keeping track of current affairs from the past minimum 3 months and maximum 6 months, one can score high in this section. Track all latest happening and events ranging from September 2021 to March 2022. Refer to important topics under static banking awareness and static GK. Other than the important topics mentioned above, candidates are advised to also look into topics such as Types of Insurances in India, History of Life Insurance in India, Introduction to the Insurance Sector, Insurance Ombudsman, Indian Insurance Market, Insurance Terms, Science & Technology, Financial Institutions of India, Indian Constitution, Books & Authors, History, Geography, Polity, Sports, Index & Ranking (India), GDP Estimates, Awards, etc.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 14-16 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was East to Moderate. Questions were mostly asked from Current Affairs (such as name of External Affairs Minister, G20 Summit 2020 venue, Recently appointed IMG Chief Economist, Chennai Central Railway Station renamed after, Author of Indian 2020: Mission of New India Book, Currency of France, Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank merged with which Bank, etc.

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 General Awareness Practice Questions

ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)