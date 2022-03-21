ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Created On: Mar 21, 2022 13:00 IST
ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th March 2022. Candidates can download ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be released soon (4th week of March Tentatively). In this article, we have shared the ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus Section-wise and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To Be Released (March 2022)

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam

26th March 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

General Awareness

Coding-Decoding

Volumes Profit and Loss

Sentence Rearrangement

RBI and its Monetary Policy

Blood Relations

Simplification and Approximation

Reading Comprehension

Capital market in India

Venn diagrams

Permutations and Combinations

Mis-Spelt words

Money Market in India

Number Series

Boats and Streams

Active/Passive Voice of Verbs

Role of Banking

Number Ranking

Mixtures and Allegations

Cloze Passage

Govt. Schemes & Policies

Classification

Compound Interest

Fill in the Blanks

Indian Banking Industry History

Arithmetical Reasoning

L.C.M and H.C.F

Grammar

Functions of Banks

Figural Pattern

Age Problems

Sentence Improvement

Types of Banks

Cubes and Dice

Averages

Synonyms

Economic Planning

Analogies

Probability

Antonyms

Revenue of Central Government

Coding-Decoding

Simple Interest

Homonyms

Financial and Railway Budget

Logical Venn Diagrams

Ratio and Proportion

Vocabulary

Inflation

Directions

Time and Work Partnership

Idioms & Phrases

Finance Commissions

Number, Ranking & Time Sequence

Pipes and Cisterns

Error Spotting

Bills

Puzzle & Arrangement

Odd Man Out

 

National Income GDP

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Trains Problems

 

Taxes on Income and Expenditure

Data Sufficiency

Time and Distance

 

Public Finance

Sequential Output

Percentages

 

 

Dot Situation

Mensuration

 

 

Water & Mirror Images

Quadratic Equations

 

 

Spotting embedded figures

Simple Equations

 

 

