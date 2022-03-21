ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th March 2022. Candidates can download ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be released soon (4th week of March Tentatively). In this article, we have shared the ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus Section-wise and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains.
ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates
Event
Date
Notification Release Date
28th December 2021
Online Application Registration Start Date
15th January 2022
Online Application Registration End Date
15th February 2022
Admit Card Release Date
To Be Released (March 2022)
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam
26th March 2022
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-II Exam
30th April 2022
ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern
In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.
Phase I: Prelims Exam
S. No.
Name of the Test
No. of Questions
Max. Marks
Duration
1
General Intelligence and Reasoning
25
50
1 hour
2
General Awareness
25
50
3
Quantitative Aptitude
25
50
4
English Comprehension
25
50
Total
100
200
Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.
Phase II: Main Exam
S. No.
Name of the Test
No. of questions
Max. Marks
Duration
1
General Intelligence and Reasoning
50
50
2 hours
2
General Awareness
50
50
3
Quantitative Aptitude
50
50
4
English Comprehension
50
50
Total
200
200
Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.
ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus
General Intelligence & Reasoning
Quantitative Aptitude
English Comprehension
General Awareness
Coding-Decoding
Volumes Profit and Loss
Sentence Rearrangement
RBI and its Monetary Policy
Blood Relations
Simplification and Approximation
Reading Comprehension
Capital market in India
Venn diagrams
Permutations and Combinations
Mis-Spelt words
Money Market in India
Number Series
Boats and Streams
Active/Passive Voice of Verbs
Role of Banking
Number Ranking
Mixtures and Allegations
Cloze Passage
Govt. Schemes & Policies
Classification
Compound Interest
Fill in the Blanks
Indian Banking Industry History
Arithmetical Reasoning
L.C.M and H.C.F
Grammar
Functions of Banks
Figural Pattern
Age Problems
Sentence Improvement
Types of Banks
Cubes and Dice
Averages
Synonyms
Economic Planning
Analogies
Probability
Antonyms
Revenue of Central Government
Coding-Decoding
Simple Interest
Homonyms
Financial and Railway Budget
Logical Venn Diagrams
Ratio and Proportion
Vocabulary
Inflation
Directions
Time and Work Partnership
Idioms & Phrases
Finance Commissions
Number, Ranking & Time Sequence
Pipes and Cisterns
Error Spotting
Bills
Puzzle & Arrangement
Odd Man Out
National Income GDP
Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle
Trains Problems
Taxes on Income and Expenditure
Data Sufficiency
Time and Distance
Public Finance
Sequential Output
Percentages
Dot Situation
Mensuration
Water & Mirror Images
Quadratic Equations
Spotting embedded figures
Simple Equations
