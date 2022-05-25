Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC MTS Cut Off 2022 Prelims Phase-1 Released: Check Region-wise & Category-wise Marks

ESIC MTS Cut Off 2022 Prelims Phase 1 Released. Check Region-wise & Category-wise Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS) for shortlisting for ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam.

Updated: May 25, 2022 12:24 IST
ESIC MTS Cut-Off 2022 Prelims Phase-1: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims exam successfully on 7th May 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. For the post of MTS, total 22,529 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam.

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC MTS Phase-I Prelims Exam will be called for ESIC MTS Phase-II Mains Exam on 5th June 2022. ESIC MTS Cut-Off 2022 Prelims Phase-1 Final Cut-Off Marks along with the list of shortlisted candidates and marks has been released by the ESIC.

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appeared in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims and Phase-2 Mains were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

ESIC is conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Prelims Final Cut-off Marks along with list of shortlisted candidates and marks list is yet to be released by ESIC.

Meanwhile, candidates can check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Final Cut-Off Marks: Region-wise & Category-wise (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS) along with Phase-I Minimum Qualifying Marks, ESIC MTS Result 2022 and List of Shortlisted Candidates for Phase-II Mains Exam.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

7th May 2022

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result

To Be Announced

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam

To Be Announced

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks, Promotion & Vacancies
ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Important Topics, Preparation Strategies, Practice Questions

ESIC MTS 2022 Qualifying Marks (Category-wise) Official

As per the official notification released by ESIC, the Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks in Phase-I Preliminary Examination for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) are as under:

Category

Minimum Marks %

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200

General (UR)

45%

90

OBC & EWS

40%

80

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS)

35%

70

PWD

30%

60

ESIC MTS Cut Off 2022 Phase 1 Prelims

Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

As per the official notification released by ESIC, the Region wise Category wise Cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for Phase-II Main Exam are as below:

Region

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

PwBD- A

PwBD- B

PwBD- C

PwBD-

D&E

EX- SERVICEMEN

ANDHRA PRADESH

163.25

150.50

166.75

159

171

-

-

157.50

-

149.75

BIHAR

158.50

154

171.50$

166

171.50

143.50

-

-

-

151

CHHATISGARH

165.25

147.50

-

123.75

167.50

-

-

-

108*

99.25

DELHI

175 $

158.25

169

165.50

175

166

103.25

162.75

63.50*

138.75

GOA

-

145.75

154.25$

97.50

154.25

-

-

-

-

-

GUJARAT

-

156.50

162.50

151.50

167.50

121.50

62.25*

134.75

#

85

HARYANA

147.25

-

151.50

130.50

160

123

78.75*

-

64*

77.50

HIMACHAL PRADESH

159.50

147.75

162.50

140.50

165.50

-

-

-

#

87.25

JHARKHAND

154.75

157

-

143.75

169.75

109

-

-

-

145.50

KARNATAKA

168

161.50

168.50

158.50

169.75

167.50

93.25

-

-

75.50

KERALA

159

-

170.50

145.25

174.50

-

68.75

145

83.50*

152.50

MADHYA PRADESH

165.75

145.50

169.50$

159

169.50

156

75.25 *

145.75

-

101

MAHARASHTRA

171 $

160.50

170.50

161

171

168.50

128

165

68*

105

NORTH EAST REGION

168

-

167.25

153.50

171.50

-

83.5 0*

-

-

80.75

ORISSA

159

148.75

171.50

154.25

171.50

140.50

91.75

-

-

151.50

PUDDUCHERRY

159

-

169.75

84.25*

-

-

-

-

-

136.50*

PUNJAB

155

-

154

151

169.25

72.50*

110.50*

138

131.50*

71.50*

RAJASTHAN

159.50

152.75

162.75

154.50

167.75

147.50

75.50

149

93*

77.75

TAMILNADU

167.50

166.50

171.75$

159.50

171.75

163.50

61

156.50

82.50*

108.25

TELANGANA

-

160

167$

149.25

167

-

-

155

-

131

UTTARAKHAND

159.50

-

163.50$

143.25

163.50

-

-

-

-

145.25

UTTAR PRADESH

163

136

165.75

165.25

173.25

169

117.50

160.50

93.50*

144.75

WEST BENGAL & SIKKIM

 

172.50

 

163.50

 

175

 

164

 

179.25

 

162.50

 

146.25

 

164.50

 

60*

 

133.25

NOTE:

- No Vacancy

* All Qualified Candidates are shortlisted, hence list cannot be extended

$ At par with UR category

# No Candidates Qualified

ESIC MTS Result 2022

The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination (In Roll No. order) for the post of MTS along with Marks List of all the candidates for the post of MTS (In Roll No. order) is uploaded separately with this Notice on the ESIC website www.esic.nic.in. The list of shortlisted candidates and Marks List of all the candidates are searchable and by using the Search Option (Ctrl + F) the candidate can check his/her Roll No./Marks in these lists.

ESIC MTS Result 2022 Phase 1 Link

FAQ

Q1. Is ESIC MTS Result 2022 out?

Yes. ESIC MTS Result 2022 is out.

Q2. Where can I check ESIC MTS Cut Off 2022 Region-wise & Category-wise?

Read our article ESIC MTS Cut Off 2022 Prelims Phase-1 Released: Check Region-wise & Category-wise Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q3. What is ESIC MTS Mains Exam Date 2022?

ESIC MTS Mains Phase-II Exam Date: 5th June 2022.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in ESIC MTS 2022?

ESIC MTS Vacancy 2022: A total of 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Q5. What is the selection process for ESIC MTS?

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appear in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims and Phase-2 Mains are asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
