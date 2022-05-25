ESIC MTS Cut Off 2022 Prelims Phase-1 Released: Check Region-wise & Category-wise Marks

ESIC MTS Cut-Off 2022 Prelims Phase-1: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims exam successfully on 7th May 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. For the post of MTS, total 22,529 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam.

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC MTS Phase-I Prelims Exam will be called for ESIC MTS Phase-II Mains Exam on 5th June 2022. ESIC MTS Cut-Off 2022 Prelims Phase-1 Final Cut-Off Marks along with the list of shortlisted candidates and marks has been released by the ESIC.

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appeared in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims and Phase-2 Mains were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

ESIC is conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Prelims Final Cut-off Marks along with list of shortlisted candidates and marks list is yet to be released by ESIC.

Meanwhile, candidates can check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Final Cut-Off Marks: Region-wise & Category-wise (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS) along with Phase-I Minimum Qualifying Marks, ESIC MTS Result 2022 and List of Shortlisted Candidates for Phase-II Mains Exam.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result To Be Announced ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam To Be Announced

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Qualifying Marks (Category-wise) Official

As per the official notification released by ESIC, the Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks in Phase-I Preliminary Examination for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) are as under:

Category Minimum Marks % Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 General (UR) 45% 90 OBC & EWS 40% 80 SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS) 35% 70 PWD 30% 60

ESIC MTS Cut Off 2022 Phase 1 Prelims

Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

As per the official notification released by ESIC, the Region wise Category wise Cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for Phase-II Main Exam are as below:

Region SC ST OBC EWS UR PwBD- A PwBD- B PwBD- C PwBD- D&E EX- SERVICEMEN ANDHRA PRADESH 163.25 150.50 166.75 159 171 - - 157.50 - 149.75 BIHAR 158.50 154 171.50$ 166 171.50 143.50 - - - 151 CHHATISGARH 165.25 147.50 - 123.75 167.50 - - - 108* 99.25 DELHI 175 $ 158.25 169 165.50 175 166 103.25 162.75 63.50* 138.75 GOA - 145.75 154.25$ 97.50 154.25 - - - - - GUJARAT - 156.50 162.50 151.50 167.50 121.50 62.25* 134.75 # 85 HARYANA 147.25 - 151.50 130.50 160 123 78.75* - 64* 77.50 HIMACHAL PRADESH 159.50 147.75 162.50 140.50 165.50 - - - # 87.25 JHARKHAND 154.75 157 - 143.75 169.75 109 - - - 145.50 KARNATAKA 168 161.50 168.50 158.50 169.75 167.50 93.25 - - 75.50 KERALA 159 - 170.50 145.25 174.50 - 68.75 145 83.50* 152.50 MADHYA PRADESH 165.75 145.50 169.50$ 159 169.50 156 75.25 * 145.75 - 101 MAHARASHTRA 171 $ 160.50 170.50 161 171 168.50 128 165 68* 105 NORTH EAST REGION 168 - 167.25 153.50 171.50 - 83.5 0* - - 80.75 ORISSA 159 148.75 171.50 154.25 171.50 140.50 91.75 - - 151.50 PUDDUCHERRY 159 - 169.75 84.25* - - - - - 136.50* PUNJAB 155 - 154 151 169.25 72.50* 110.50* 138 131.50* 71.50* RAJASTHAN 159.50 152.75 162.75 154.50 167.75 147.50 75.50 149 93* 77.75 TAMILNADU 167.50 166.50 171.75$ 159.50 171.75 163.50 61 156.50 82.50* 108.25 TELANGANA - 160 167$ 149.25 167 - - 155 - 131 UTTARAKHAND 159.50 - 163.50$ 143.25 163.50 - - - - 145.25 UTTAR PRADESH 163 136 165.75 165.25 173.25 169 117.50 160.50 93.50* 144.75 WEST BENGAL & SIKKIM 172.50 163.50 175 164 179.25 162.50 146.25 164.50 60* 133.25

NOTE:

- No Vacancy

* All Qualified Candidates are shortlisted, hence list cannot be extended

$ At par with UR category

# No Candidates Qualified

ESIC MTS Result 2022

The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination (In Roll No. order) for the post of MTS along with Marks List of all the candidates for the post of MTS (In Roll No. order) is uploaded separately with this Notice on the ESIC website www.esic.nic.in. The list of shortlisted candidates and Marks List of all the candidates are searchable and by using the Search Option (Ctrl + F) the candidate can check his/her Roll No./Marks in these lists.

