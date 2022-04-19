ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-2 Mains Important Topics & Preparation Strategies Section-wise

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-2 Mains Important Topics & Prep Tips: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. On 19th March 2022, ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam. Next, ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be held on 30th April 2022. Candidates will be able to download ESIC UDC Call Letter 2022 For the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam from the 3rd week of April 2022 (Tentative). In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics, Preparation Strategies and Practice Questions from General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 13th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date To Be Announced ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions. Max.Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Important Topics (Section-wise)

General Intelligence & Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude English Comprehension General Awareness Inequalities Data Interpretation Reading Comprehension Current Affairs Puzzles/Seating Arrangement Simplification/Approximation Cloze Test Static GK Syllogism Arithmetic Problems Para Jumbles Insurance/Economic Awareness Coding-Decoding Number Series Error Detection General Awareness Analytical Reasoning Quadratic Equations Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words Financial/ Banking Awareness

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Preparation Strategies (Section-wise)

Candidates appearing for the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 should note that the marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection. Candidates need to qualify the Mains for further process. There will be negative marking in the Prelims exam hence it is important to have the right preparation strategies and not to attempt a question if you are not sure of the answer.

How to Prepare General Intelligence & Reasoning for ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

The key to preparing this section is to start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism to get a speed start and boost confidence at solving the questions. Move next to difficult and lengthy topics such as inequalities, analytical reasoning, arrangements, puzzles, etc. By the end of your preparation, you should be able to attempt the difficult questions with much ease and speed. Solve as many mock tests & previous years question papers as possible. Ace your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers. Practice is the key to score high in the General Intelligence & Reasoning for ESIC UDC Mains 2022.

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

Start with your basics such as practicing questions related to squares and cubes, tables & concepts, basic arithmetic problems, etc. Practice tables upto 25, squares upto 40 and cubes upto 20. Practice percentage to fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20. Go through basic arithmetic chapters such as average, percentage, ratio, time-work, speed, partnership, etc. Start with basic topics such as percentage, average, simplification and move on to topics such quadratic equations, data interpretation, etc. Solve as many mock tests & previous years question papers as possible. Ace your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers.

How to Prepare English Comprehension for ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

Practice reading passages from editorials and marking new words. Look up the words in the dictionary and implement them in usage. Read the tone and sentence structures. Solve English Grammar quizzes and practice questions related to the important topics mentioned above. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book to practice the basic grammar topics. Most number of questions are asked from Reading Comprehension therefore acing your comprehension skills is a MUST to score high in this section. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day.

How to Prepare General Awareness for ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

General Awareness is a highly scoring subject if one has been keeping track of current affairs from the past minimum 3 months and maximum 6 months. This means one need to be aware of all latest happening and events ranging from November 2021 to April 2022. Static GK is also very important to score high in this section. Refer to important topics under static banking awareness and static GK. Most of the questions are asked from the latest current affairs in the past 3-6 months. Other than the important topics mentioned above, candidates are advised to also look into topics such as Types of Insurances in India, History of Life Insurance in India, Introduction to the Insurance Sector, Insurance Ombudsman, Indian Insurance Market, Insurance Terms, Science & Technology, Financial Institutions of India, Indian Constitution, Books & Authors, History, Geography, Polity, Sports, Index & Ranking (India), GDP Estimates, Awards, etc.

ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)