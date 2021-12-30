ESIC UDC 2022: Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria for 1736 Upper Division Clerk vacancies

ESIC UDC 2022 Registration for 1736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies will start from 15 th January 2022. Check detailed Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies, and PayScale for 1736 Upper Division Clerk posts on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC UDC 2022 Eligibility: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC UDC 2022 in three phases – Online Prelims, Online Mains, and Online Computer Skills Test to fill up 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. The three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022 comprises Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Detailed Eligibility, Pay Scale as per 7th Central Pay Commission, and Details of Vacancies (region-wise) for candidates interested in applying for the Upper Division Clerk post in ESIC.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Exam Dates To be announced

ESIC UDC 2022 Eligibility (Detailed)

Candidates interested in applying for the Upper Division Clerk post in ESIC should ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria. Below, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Eligibility Criteria in detail such as Nationality, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, and Educational Qualification.

Nationality/ Citizenship

A candidate applying for ESIC UDC 2022 must be either:

(i) A Citizen of India or,

(ii) A Subject of Nepal or,

(iii) A Subject of Bhutan or,

(iv) A Tibetan Refugee who entered India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanent settlement in India or,

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

As on 15th February 2022 which is the closing date for the receipt of online applications for ESIC UDC 2022, a candidate should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Post Minimum Age Limit Maximum Age Limit ESIC Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 18 years (As on 15th February 2022) 27 years (As on 15th February 2022)

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

The Upper Age Limit Relaxation is provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen) and for ESIC Employees and Government Servants.

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Person with Disabilities (PWD) (i) UR- 10 years (ii) OBC- 13 years (iii) SC/ST- 15 years As per instructions of DoPT, a PWD applicant is entitled to age concession in different combinations subject to the condition of the maximum age of 56 years. Further in the case of a PWD by virtue of being an ESIC/Govt. Employee, concession to him/her will be admissible either as a 'person with disability' or as an ESIC/Govt. Employee' whichever may be more beneficial to him/her. Ex-Servicemen (i) UR- 3 years (*) (ii) OBC- 6 years (*) (iii) SC/ST- 8 years (*) (*) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age ESIC Employee/ Government Servant who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application (i) UR- upto 40 years (ii) OBC- upto 43 years (iii) SC/ST- upto 45 years Note- Applicant should continue to have the status of ESIC/ Govt. servant till the time of appointment, in the event of his/her selection. Other categories of persons In accordance with the instructions and orders of Govt. of India issued from time to time

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for ESIC UDC 2022 should have:

(i) A Degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

(ii) Working Knowledge of Computers including the use of MS Office suites and databases.

NOTE: Candidates who do not possess or will not possess the educational qualification as on 15th February 2022 (closing date of receipt of online application) will not be eligible for applying for ESIC UDC 2022.

ESIC UDC 2022 Pay Scale

Post Pay Scale ESIC Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

ESIC UDC 2022 Vacancies (Region-wise)