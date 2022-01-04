ESIC UDC 2022: Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1736 Upper Division Clerk vacancies

ESIC UDC 2022 Registration to start from 15 th January 2022. Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1736 Upper Division Clerk vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC UDC 2022 Salary: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC UDC 2022 in three phases – Online Prelims, Online Mains, and Online Computer Skills Test to fill up 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. The three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022 comprises Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Pay Scale as per 7th Central Pay Commission, Perks, Promotion Policy, Job Profile, and Details of Vacancies (region-wise) for candidates interested in applying for the Upper Division Clerk post in ESIC.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Exam Dates To be announced

ESIC UDC 2022 Pay Scale

Post Pay Scale ESIC Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

ESIC UDC 2022 Perks

DA (Dearness Allowance) As per Government rules HRA (House Rent Allowance) As per Government rules TA (Travel Allowance) As per Government rules Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax As per Government rules

ESIC UDC 2022 Promotion/ Career Growth

Candidates after qualifying the ESIC UDC 2022 three-stage selection process get placed as the Upper Division Clerk in the ESIC UDC offices across India.

After serving for three years as UDC, one is eligible for promotion as an Assistant (Initial Grade Pay of Rs 4200/-) and subsequently as a Social Security Assistant (Initial Grade pay of Rs 4600/-) after serving for another three years as an Assistant.

ESIC UDC 2022 Job Profile

The Upper Division Clerk job profile in the ESIC UDC offices across India includes:

Categories Roles and Responsibilities If posted in the Regional office/ Headquarters/

Sub-Region Office Drafting Letters

Online Processing of Data

Accounts Related Work

Maintaining Files If posted in Branch Office (Non-cashier) Drafting Letters

Maintaining Registers

Preparing Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly reports

Uploading of Various Certificates

Preparing Online Payment Dockets If posted in Branch Office (Cashier) Issuing Cheques

Bank-Related Works

Maintaining Cashbook

ESIC UDC 2022 Vacancies (Region-wise)