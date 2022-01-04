Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

ESIC UDC 2022: Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1736 Upper Division Clerk vacancies

ESIC UDC 2022 Registration to start from 15th January 2022. Check Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1736 Upper Division Clerk vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 14:24 IST
ESIC UDC 2022 Salary: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC UDC 2022 in three phases – Online Prelims, Online Mains, and Online Computer Skills Test to fill up 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Candidates will be able to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022 from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. The three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022 comprises Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Pay Scale as per 7th Central Pay Commission, Perks, Promotion Policy, Job Profile, and Details of Vacancies (region-wise) for candidates interested in applying for the Upper Division Clerk post in ESIC.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

Exam Dates

To be announced

ESIC UDC 2022 Pay Scale

Post

Pay Scale

ESIC Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

ESIC UDC 2022 Perks

DA (Dearness Allowance)

As per Government rules

HRA (House Rent Allowance)

As per Government rules

TA (Travel Allowance)

As per Government rules

Other Allowances, PF, NPS, Income Tax

As per Government rules

ESIC UDC 2022 Promotion/ Career Growth

Candidates after qualifying the ESIC UDC 2022 three-stage selection process get placed as the Upper Division Clerk in the ESIC UDC offices across India.

After serving for three years as UDC, one is eligible for promotion as an Assistant (Initial Grade Pay of Rs 4200/-) and subsequently as a Social Security Assistant (Initial Grade pay of Rs 4600/-) after serving for another three years as an Assistant.

ESIC UDC 2022 Job Profile

The Upper Division Clerk job profile in the ESIC UDC offices across India includes:

Categories

Roles and Responsibilities

If posted in the Regional office/ Headquarters/
Sub-Region Office
  • Drafting Letters
  • Online Processing of Data
  • Accounts Related Work
  • Maintaining Files

If posted in Branch Office (Non-cashier)
  • Drafting Letters
  • Maintaining Registers
  • Preparing Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly reports
  • Uploading of Various Certificates
  • Preparing Online Payment Dockets

If posted in Branch Office (Cashier)
  • Issuing Cheques
  • Bank-Related Works
  • Maintaining Cashbook

ESIC UDC 2022 Vacancies (Region-wise)

Office

Number of Vacancies

Office

Number of Vacancies

RO Vijaywada

7

RO Indore

44

RO Patna

43

RO Mumbai

318

RO Raipur

17

RO Guwahati

1

ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi

235

RO Bhubaneswar

30

Directorate Medial Delhi

0

RO Puducherry

6

RO Panji

13

RO Chandigarh

81

RO Ahmedabad

136

RO Jaipur

67

RO Faridabad

96

RO Delhi

0

RO Baddi

29

RO Chennai

150

RO Jammu

8

RO Hyderabad

25

RO Ranchi

6

RO Kanpur

36

RO Bengaluru

199

RO Dehradun

9

RO Thrissur

66

RO Kolkata

113
Total Number of Vacancies (ESIC UDC)

1736

FAQ

Q1 What is the job profile of ESIC Upper Division Clerk?

Drafting Letters, Online Processing of Data, Accounts Related Work, Maintaining Files, Preparing Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly reports, Uploading of Various Certificates, Preparing Online Payment Dockets, Issuing Cheques, Bank-Related Works, Maintaining Cashbook.

Q2 What is the promotion scale for ESIC Upper Division Clerk?

After serving for three years as UDC, one is eligible for promotion as an Assistant (Initial Grade Pay of Rs 4200/-) and subsequently as a Social Security Assistant (Initial Grade pay of Rs 4600/-) after serving for another three years as an Assistant.

Q3 What is the salary of ESIC Upper Division Clerk?

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission (Inclusive Of The Dearness Allowance, Travel Allowance And Other Benefits).

Q4 When will online application start for ESIC Upper Division clerk?

ESIC UDC 2022 Registration for 1736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies will start from 15th January 2022. The last date is 15th February 2022.

Q5 How many vacancies are there in ESIC UDC 2022?

A Total Of 1736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Vacancies Will Be Filled By The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) In The ESIC UDC 2022.
