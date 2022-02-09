ESIC UDC 2022: Check Previous Years Questions Papers with Answer Keys Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2022 Previous Years Questions Papers: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The last date to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022 is 15th February 2022. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Previous Years Questions Papers with Answer Keys.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Prelims Exam will include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Prelims Exam will be 1 hour. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 2 marks for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions. Max.Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Mains Exam marks obtained will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Mains Exam will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

Phase III: Computer Skills Test

S.No. Description of Test Marks TotalMarks Duration 1 Preparation of 02 PowerPoints Slides 10 50 marks 30 minutes 2 Typing matter on MS Word with formatting 20 3 Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae 20

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Computer Skills Test will carry a total of 50 Marks and will be allotted 30 minutes.

(ii) The marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection. The Computer Skills Test will include 3 sections namely Preparation of 2 PowerPoints Slides, Typing Test on MS Word with Formatting, and Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of Formulae.

(iii) The Computer Skills Test will not carry any negative marking or penalty.

ESIC UDC Previous Years Question Papers & Answer Keys PDF