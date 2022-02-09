JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

ESIC UDC 2022: Check Previous Years Questions Papers with Answer Keys Download PDF

Download ESIC UDC Previous Years Questions Papers with Answer Keys. ESIC UDC 2022 Application ends on 15th February 2022.

Created On: Feb 9, 2022 13:22 IST
ESIC UDC 2022 Previous Years Questions Papers: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The last date to apply online for ESIC UDC 2022 is 15th February 2022. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Previous Years Questions Papers with Answer Keys.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Prelims Exam will include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Prelims Exam will be 1 hour. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 2 marks for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions.

Max.Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Mains Exam marks obtained will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Mains Exam will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

Phase III: Computer Skills Test

S.No.

Description of Test

Marks

TotalMarks

Duration

1

Preparation of 02 PowerPoints Slides

10

50 marks

30 minutes

2

Typing matter on MS Word with formatting

20

3

Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae

20

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Computer Skills Test will carry a total of 50 Marks and will be allotted 30 minutes. 

(ii) The marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection. The Computer Skills Test will include 3 sections namely Preparation of 2 PowerPoints Slides, Typing Test on MS Word with Formatting, and Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of Formulae.

(iii) The Computer Skills Test will not carry any negative marking or penalty.

ESIC UDC Previous Years Question Papers & Answer Keys PDF

ESIC UDC Question Papers & Answer Keys PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Question Paper-I (English Language)

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Question Paper-II (ESI Scheme & Office Procedure)

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Question Paper-III (Arithmetic)

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Answer Keys

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Objective Type Computer Test (PWD Candidates)

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Objective Type Computer Test (PWD Candidates) Answer Key

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Objective Type Computer Test (PWD Candidates)

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2018 Objective Type Computer Test (PWD Candidates) Answer Key

Download PDF

ESIC UDC 2022 Apply Online

