ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims on 19th March 2022: Check Important Topics, Preparation Strategies and Practice Questions

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Important Topics & Prep Tips: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 19th March 2022. Candidates can download ESIC 2022 Admit Card For ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam from 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Important Topics, Preparation Strategies and Practice Questions from GA, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Prelims Exam will include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Prelims Exam will be 1 hour. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 2 marks for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Topics (Section-wise)

General Intelligence & Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude English Comprehension General Awareness Inequalities Data Interpretation Reading Comprehension Indian Banking, Types & Functions of Banks Non-Verbal Series Number Series Cloze Test RBI & its Monetary Policy Analogies Simplification/Approximation Error Detection Govt Schemes & Polices Logical Venn Diagrams Quadratic Equation Para Jumbles Money Market in India Directions Mixtures & Alligations Fill in the Blanks Bills Coding-Decoding Boats & Streams Idioms & Phrases Economic Planning Mathematical Operations Time & Work Sentence Rearrangement Inflation Blood Relations Problems on Age, Trains, LCM/HCF Synonyms & Antonyms Finance Commissions Arithmetical Reasoning Compound Interest/ Simple Interest Taxes on Income & Expenditure Puzzles & Arrangements Ratio Proportion Banking Abbreviations Data Sufficiency Union Budget

ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Preparation Strategies

Candidates appearing for the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Exam Phase-1 should know that this phase is qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this phase will not be considered in the final selection. Candidates need to qualify the Prelims to be able to appear for the Mains. There will be negative marking in the Prelims exam hence it is important to have the right preparation strategies and not to attempt a question if you are not sure of the answer.

How to Prepare General Intelligence & Reasoning for ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims?

The key to preparing this section is to start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism to get a speed start and boost confidence at solving the questions. Move next to difficult and lengthy topics such as inequalities, analytical reasoning, arrangements, puzzles, etc. By the end of your preparation, you should be able to attempt the difficult questions with much ease and speed. Solve as many mock tests & previous years question papers as possible. Ace your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers. Practice is the key to score high in the General Intelligence & Reasoning for ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 19-22 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Alpha-numeric series, Direction Sense, Syllogism, Order & Ranking, Letter & Alphabet-based topics.

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning Practice Questions

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims?

Start with your basics such as practicing questions related to squares and cubes, tables & concepts, basic arithmetic problems, etc. Practice tables upto 25, squares upto 40 and cubes upto 20. Practice percentage to fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20. Go through basic arithmetic chapters such as average, percentage, ratio, time-work, speed, partnership, etc. Start with basic topics such as percentage, average, simplification and move on to topics such quadratic equations, data interpretation, etc. Solve as many mock tests & previous years question papers as possible. Ace your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 16-18 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Word Problems, Number Series based topics.

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Quantitative Aptitude Practice Questions

How to Prepare English Comprehension for ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims?

Become a master of grammar & vocabulary. How? Practice reading passages from editorials and marking new words. Look up the words in the dictionary and implement them in usage. Read the tone and sentence structures. Solve English Grammar quizzes and practice questions related to the important topics mentioned above. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book to practice the basic grammar topics. Most number of questions are asked from Reading Comprehension therefore acing your comprehension skills is a MUST to score high in this section. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were asked 18-21 questions and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Single Fillers based topics.

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 English Comprehension Practice Questions

How to Prepare General Awareness for ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims?

General Awareness is a highly scoring subject if one has been keeping track of current affairs from the past minimum 3 months and maximum 6 months. This means one need to be aware of all latest happening and events ranging from September 2021 to March 2022. Static GK is also very important to score high in this section. Refer to important topics under static banking awareness and static GK. Most of the questions are asked from the latest current affairs in the past 3-6 months. Other than the important topics mentioned above, candidates are advised to also look in to topics such as Types of Insurances in India, History of Life Insurance in India, Introduction to the Insurance Sector, Insurance Ombudsman, Indian Insurance Market, Insurance Terms, Science & Technology, Financial Institutions of India, Indian Constitution, Books & Authors, History, Geography, Polity, Sports, Index & Ranking (India), GDP Estimates, Awards, etc.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 14-16 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was East to Moderate. Questions were mostly asked from Current Affairs (such as name of External Affairs Minister, G20 Summit 2020 venue, Recently appointed IMG Chief Economist, Chennai Central Railway Station renamed after, Author of Indian 2020: Mission of New India Book, Currency of France, Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank merged with which Bank, etc.

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 General Awareness Practice Questions

ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022