ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims on 19th March 2022: Practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022 For Phase-1 Prelims Exam Available for Download Till 19th March. Practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims.

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims General Awareness Important Questions: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be held on 19th March 2022. Candidates can download ESIC 2022 Admit Card For ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam from 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, candidates can practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Prelims Exam will include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Prelims Exam will be 1 hour. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 2 marks for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims: Practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

Q1. Which Indian Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IPE Global for the SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility with finance of up to USD 150 million (about Rs 1,140 crore) to support health enterprises and innovators?

(1) ICICI Bank

(2) Axis Bank

(3) HDFC Bank

(4) RBI Bank

(5) PNB Bank

Answer: (2) Axis Bank

Q2. According to norms, investments in non-SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) securities by primary (urban) cooperative banks is to be limited to _________ of a bank’s total deposits as on March 31 of the previous year.

(1) 8 per cent

(2) 12 per cent

(3) 10 per cent

(4) 15 per cent

(5) 5 per cent

Answer: (3) 10 per cent

Q3. What are the GST collections for February 2022?

(1) ₹1,33,026 crore

(2) ₹1,33,000 crore

(3) ₹1,40,986 crore

(4) ₹ 1,29,780 crore

(5) ₹ 1,31,526 crore

Answer: (1) ₹1,33,026 crore

Q4. Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the first woman chairperson of which regulatory body?

(1) PFRDA

(2) World Bank

(3) IRDAI

(4) SEBI

(5) NABARD

Answer: (4) SEBI

Q5. Who among the following has been appointed as the second full-time Chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI)?

(1) Ravi Mittal

(2) Dr. Navrang Saini

(3) Dr. M. S. Sahoo

(4) Uday Kotak

(5) T. V. Mohandas Pai

Answer: (1) Ravi Mittal

Q6. Which institution released the draft framework on sustainable and sustainability-linked lending?

(1) SEBI

(2) NABARD

(3) RBI

(4) IFSCA

(5) World Economic Forum

Answer: (4) IFSCA

Q7. Under the Jharkhand Food Security Scheme, each family member is entitled to receive 1 kg of pulses at what price?

(1) Rs 2/kg

(2) Rs 1/kg

(3) Rs 3/kg

(4) Rs 10/kg

(5) Rs 6/kg

Answer: (2) Rs 1/kg

Q8. National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has signed a MoU with which state to help MSMEs?

(1) West Bengal

(2) Gujarat

(3) Maharashtra

(4) Telangana

(5) Madhya Pradesh

Answer: (4) Telangana

Q9. As of 2022, which country is the largest Crude-Oil producer in the world?

(1) Saudi Arabia

(2) USA

(3) India

(4) Iran

(5) Japan

Answer: (2) USA

Q10. Who among the following is the chairperson of the Monetary Policy committee of India?

(1) RBI Governor

(2) Prime Minister

(3) Finance Minister

(4) Comptroller and Auditor General of India

(5) Chief Economic Advisor

Answer: (1) RBI Governor

Q11. Food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy will collect and deposit tax at a ____ rate from 1 January 2022.

(1) 10 per cent

(2) 5 per cent

(3) 12 per cent

(4) 6 per cent

(5) 8 per cent

Answer: (2) 5 per cent

Q12. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted the status of a Scheduled bank to which payments bank?

(1) Jio Payments Bank

(2) Airtel Payments Bank

(3) NSDL Payments Bank

(4) Aditya Birla Payments Bank

(5) India Post Payment Bank

Answer: (2) Airtel Payments Bank

Q13. Who among the following has been appointed as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)?

(1) Vivek Johri

(2) M. Ajit Kumar

(3) John Joseph

(4) Pranab K Das

(5) S. Ramesh

Answer: (1) Vivek Johri

Q14. Which Indian-born economist is to be appointed as the first Deputy Managing Director of IMF?

(1) Gita Gopinath

(2) Urjit Patel

(3) Arvind Subramanian

(4) Manmohan Singh

(5) Raghuram Rajan

Answer: (1) Gita Gopinath

Q15. What of does the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services SWIFT system stand for?

(1) Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication

(2) Secure Wire Interbank Funds Transfer

(3) Swift Worldwide International Funds Transfer

(4) Society for Wire Fund Transfer

(5) Society for Worldwide International Financial Transactions

Answer: (1) Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication

Q16. India has launched which of the following initiative to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine?

(1) Operation Bharat

(2) Operation Ukraine

(3) Operation Moscow

(4) Operation Retrieve

(5) Operation Ganga

Answer: (5) Operation Ganga

Q17. Announced during the Union Budget 2022-23, what does the Logistics Platform ‘ULIP’ stand for?

(1) Unified Logistics Interface Platform

(2) Unit Linked Investment Policy

(3) Unit Linked Insurance Plan

(4) Union Logistics Interface Platform

(5) Universal Logistics Interface for Payments

Answer: (1) Unified Logistics Interface Platform

Q18. As per Union Budget 2022-23, virtual digital assets shall be taxed at a rate of _____.

(1) 50 per cent

(2) 30 per cent

(3) 20 per cent

(4) 25 per cent

(5) 40 per cent

Answer: (2) 30 per cent

Q19. India’s economy is expected to grow at ____ per cent in 2022-23, as per the Finance Minister during the Union Budget 2022-23.

(1) 9.27 per cent

(2) 8.27 per cent

(3) 6.72 per cent

(4) 9.37 per cent

(5) 9.5 per cent

Answer: (1) 9.27 per cent

Q20. As per the Union Budget 2022-23, what is the revised tax deduction limit for both Centre and State government employees?

(1) 10 per cent

(2) 18 per cent

(3) 14 per cent

(4) 12 per cent

(5) 15 per cent

Answer: (3) 14 per cent

ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022