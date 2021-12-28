Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ESIC UDC 2022: Check Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains & Computer Skills

ESIC UDC 2022 for 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Vacancies will start from 15th January 2022. Interested candidates can check the Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains & Computer Skills Test.

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 18:51 IST
ESIC UDC 2022: Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern
ESIC UDC 2022: Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

ESIC UDC 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC UDC 2022 in three phases – Online Prelims, Online Mains, and Online Computer Skill Test to fill up 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies in the ESIC. Candidates will be able to apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their Skills in Using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skill Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Section-wise Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Prelims Exam will include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Prelims Exam will be 1 hour. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 2 marks for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions.

Max.Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Mains Exam marks obtained will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) The Mains Exam will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

Phase III: Computer Skill Test

S.No.

Description of Test

Marks

TotalMarks

Duration

1

Preparation of 02 PowerPoints Slides

10

50 marks

30 minutes

2

Typing matter on MS Word with formatting

20

3

Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae

20

NOTE:

(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Computer Skills Test will not carry any negative marking or penalty.

(ii) The marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection. The Computer Skills Test will include 3 sections namely Preparation of 2 PowerPoints Slides, Typing Test on MS Word with Formatting, and Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of Formulae.

(iii) The Computer Skills Test will carry total of 50 Marks and will be allotted 30 minutes.

ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus

Prelims & Mains Syllabus

General Intelligence

Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

General Awareness

Verbal

Non-Verbal

Coding-Decoding

Sequential Output training

Completion Incomplete Pattern

Volumes Profit and Loss

Sentence Rearrangement

RBI and its Monetary Policy

Logical Venn Diagrams

Directions

Spotting embedded figures

Races and Games

Sentence Improvements

Capital market in India

Directions

Test on Alphabets

Classification

Mixtures and Allegations

Synonyms/ Homonyms/ Antonyms

Money Market in India

Number, Ranking & Time Sequence

Eligibility Test

Rules Detection

Boats and Streams

 

Role of Banking

Figural Pattern

Operations of Mathematics

Cubes and Dice

Permutations and Combinations

Vocabulary

Schemes and Policies implemented by Government

Cubes and Dice

Venn Diagrams

Water Images

Simplification and Approximation

Idioms & Phrases

Indian Banking Industry History

Analogies

Word Sequence

Mirror Images

Simple Interest

Grammar

Functions of Banks

Non-Verbal Series

Missing Characters

Figure Matrix

Probability

Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words

Types of Banks

Arithmetical Reasoning

Blood Relations

Series

Averages

Common Error

National Income

Mathematical Operations

Coding-Decoding

Analytical Reasoning

Problems on LCM and HCF

Active/Passive Voice of Verbs

Public Finance

Venn diagrams

Assertion and Reasoning

Paper Folding

Problems on Numbers

Comprehension Passage

Bills

Number Series

Arithmetical Reasoning

Paper Cutting

Compound Interest

Cloze Passage

Concept of Budget

Number Ranking

Classification

Dot Situation

Problems on Trains

Fill in the Blanks

Financial and Railway Budget

Figurative Classification

Data Sufficiency

Identical figure groupings

Odd Man Out

 

Revenue of Central Government

Classification

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Forming figures and analysis

Numbers and Ages

 

Economic Planning

Blood Relations

Puzzle Test

Construction of Squares and Triangles

Pipes and Cisterns

 

Inflation

Arrangements

Series Completion

 

Time and Work Partnership

 

Finance Commissions

 

Verification of truth of the Statement

 

Ratio and Proportion

 

Taxes on Income and Expenditure

 

Situation Reaction Test

 

Simple Equations

 

 

 

Direction Sense Test

 

Quadratic Equations

 

 

 

Analogy

 

Indices and Surds

 

 

 

 

 

Mensuration

 

 

 

 

 

Percentages

 

 

 

 

 

Areas

 

 

 

 

 

Time and Distance

 

 

FAQ

Q1 What is the syllabus of ESIC UDC 2022?

The syllabus for ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains includes General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The Computer Skill Test Skills include Using PowerPoint, MS Word, and MS Excel.

Q2 What is the selection process for ESIC UDC 2022?

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skill Test.

Q3 What is the application start date for ESIC UDC 2022?

Candidates will be able to apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022 for ESIC UDC 2022.

Q4 How many vacancies are there in ESIC UDC 2022?

A total of 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies will be filled by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in the ESIC UDC 2022.

Q5 Is there a negative marking in the ESIC UDC 2022?

Yes. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exam. However, there is no negative marking in the Computer Skills Test.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.