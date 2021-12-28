ESIC UDC 2022: Check Section-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains & Computer Skills

ESIC UDC 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC UDC 2022 in three phases – Online Prelims, Online Mains, and Online Computer Skill Test to fill up 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies in the ESIC. Candidates will be able to apply online from 15th January 2022 to 15th February 2022. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their Skills in Using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skill Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Section-wise Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test.
ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th December 2021
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
15th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
15th February 2022
ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern
The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.
NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.
Phase I: Prelims Exam
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
1 hour
|
2
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
4
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
NOTE:
(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims Exam will be qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection.
(ii) The Prelims Exam will include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
(iii) The duration of the Prelims Exam will be 1 hour. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 2 marks for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.
Phase II: Mains Exam
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of questions.
|
Max.Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
4
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
NOTE:
(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Mains Exam marks obtained will be considered for the Final Selection.
(ii) The Mains Exam will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.
Phase III: Computer Skill Test
|
S.No.
|
Description of Test
|
Marks
|
TotalMarks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Preparation of 02 PowerPoints Slides
|
10
|
50 marks
|
30 minutes
|
2
|
Typing matter on MS Word with formatting
|
20
|
3
|
Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae
|
20
NOTE:
(i) The ESIC UDC 2022 Computer Skills Test will not carry any negative marking or penalty.
(ii) The marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection. The Computer Skills Test will include 3 sections namely Preparation of 2 PowerPoints Slides, Typing Test on MS Word with Formatting, and Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of Formulae.
(iii) The Computer Skills Test will carry total of 50 Marks and will be allotted 30 minutes.
ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus
Prelims & Mains Syllabus
|
General Intelligence
|
Reasoning
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
English Comprehension
|
General Awareness
|
Verbal
|
Non-Verbal
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Sequential Output training
|
Completion Incomplete Pattern
|
Volumes Profit and Loss
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
RBI and its Monetary Policy
|
Logical Venn Diagrams
|
Directions
|
Spotting embedded figures
|
Races and Games
|
Sentence Improvements
|
Capital market in India
|
Directions
|
Test on Alphabets
|
Classification
|
Mixtures and Allegations
|
Synonyms/ Homonyms/ Antonyms
|
Money Market in India
|
Number, Ranking & Time Sequence
|
Eligibility Test
|
Rules Detection
|
Boats and Streams
|
|
Role of Banking
|
Figural Pattern
|
Operations of Mathematics
|
Cubes and Dice
|
Permutations and Combinations
|
Vocabulary
|
Schemes and Policies implemented by Government
|
Cubes and Dice
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Water Images
|
Simplification and Approximation
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
Indian Banking Industry History
|
Analogies
|
Word Sequence
|
Mirror Images
|
Simple Interest
|
Grammar
|
Functions of Banks
|
Non-Verbal Series
|
Missing Characters
|
Figure Matrix
|
Probability
|
Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words
|
Types of Banks
|
Arithmetical Reasoning
|
Blood Relations
|
Series
|
Averages
|
Common Error
|
National Income
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Problems on LCM and HCF
|
Active/Passive Voice of Verbs
|
Public Finance
|
Venn diagrams
|
Assertion and Reasoning
|
Paper Folding
|
Problems on Numbers
|
Comprehension Passage
|
Bills
|
Number Series
|
Arithmetical Reasoning
|
Paper Cutting
|
Compound Interest
|
Cloze Passage
|
Concept of Budget
|
Number Ranking
|
Classification
|
Dot Situation
|
Problems on Trains
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Financial and Railway Budget
|
Figurative Classification
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Identical figure groupings
|
Odd Man Out
|
|
Revenue of Central Government
|
Classification
|
Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle
|
Forming figures and analysis
|
Numbers and Ages
|
|
Economic Planning
|
Blood Relations
|
Puzzle Test
|
Construction of Squares and Triangles
|
Pipes and Cisterns
|
|
Inflation
|
Arrangements
|
Series Completion
|
|
Time and Work Partnership
|
|
Finance Commissions
|
|
Verification of truth of the Statement
|
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
|
Taxes on Income and Expenditure
|
|
Situation Reaction Test
|
|
Simple Equations
|
|
|
|
Direction Sense Test
|
|
Quadratic Equations
|
|
|
|
Analogy
|
|
Indices and Surds
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mensuration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentages
|
|
|
|
|
|
Areas
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time and Distance
|
|