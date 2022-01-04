RBI SO 2022 Registration to start from 15th January 2022: Check Exam Dates, Vacancies & Other Details

Reserve Bank of India 2022 Registration to start from 15th January 2022. Know how to apply, selection process, vacancies, eligibility, age limit, and educational qualifications.

RBI SO 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the posts of Specialist Officer cadre. The RBI will fill up 14 vacancies in the SO cadre for the posts of Law Officer Grade B, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical), Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A, Architect Grade A, Full-Time Curator on a Contract basis. The online applications for RBI SO 2022 will start from 15th January 2022 and end on 4th February 2022. The RBI SO 2022 online/written exam will be conducted on 6th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI SO 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Selection Process, and How to Apply.

RBI SO 2022 Important Dates

Reserve Bank of India 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Opening date for online registration 15th January 2022 Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees 4th February 2022 RBI SO 2021 Exam 6th March 2022

RBI SO 2022 Vacancies

Post Number of Vacancies Law Officer Grade B 2 Posts Manager (Technical-Civil) 6 Posts Manager (Technical-Electrical) 3 Posts Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A 1 Post Architect Grade A 1 Post Full-Time Curator 1 Post

RBI SO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Upper Age Relaxation, and other relevant eligibility criteria will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).

RBI SO 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for RBI SO 2022 will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).

RBI SO 2022 How to Apply

The application process for RBI SO 2022 will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).