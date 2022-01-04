RBI SO 2022 Registration to start from 15th January 2022: Check Exam Dates, Vacancies & Other Details

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

RBI SO 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the posts of Specialist Officer cadre. The RBI will fill up 14 vacancies in the SO cadre for the posts of Law Officer Grade B, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical), Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A, Architect Grade A, Full-Time Curator on a Contract basis. The online applications for RBI SO 2022 will start from 15th January 2022 and end on 4th February 2022. The RBI SO 2022 online/written exam will be conducted on 6th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI SO 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Selection Process, and How to Apply.

RBI SO 2022 Important Dates

Reserve Bank of India 2021 Recruitment Process

Important Dates

Opening date for online registration

15th January 2022

Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees

4th February 2022

RBI SO 2021 Exam

6th March 2022

RBI SO 2022 Vacancies

Post

Number of Vacancies

Law Officer Grade B

2 Posts

Manager (Technical-Civil)

6 Posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical)

3 Posts

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A

1 Post

Architect Grade A

1 Post

Full-Time Curator

1 Post

RBI SO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Upper Age Relaxation, and other relevant eligibility criteria will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).

RBI SO 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for RBI SO 2022 will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).

RBI SO 2022 How to Apply

The application process for RBI SO 2022 will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).

FAQ

Q1. When will online application registration start for RBI SO 2022?

The online applications for RBI SO 2022 will start from 15th January 2022.

Q2 When is the RBI SO 2022 Exam?

The RBI SO 2022 online/written exam will be conducted on 6th March 2022.

Q3 What is the selection procedure for RBI Specialist Officer 2022?

The selection process for RBI SO 2022 will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).

Q4 When is the last date for online application registration for RBI SO 2022?

The last date for online application registration for RBI SO 2022 is 4th February 2022.

Q5 How to apply for RBI Specialist Officer 2022?

Application process for RBI SO 2022 will be updated after the release of the RBI Specialist Officer 2022 Notification PDF on 15th January 2022 (as mentioned in the advertisement 1/2021-22).
