RBI SO 2022 Exam on 6th March 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

RBI SO 2022 Last-Minute Tips & Exam Day Instructions: The Reserve Bank of India will be conducting the RBI SO 2022 Written Exam on 6th March 2022. Candidates can download RBI SO 2022 Admit Card till 6th March 2022. The RBI will fill up 14 vacancies in the Specialist Officer cadre for the posts of Law Officer Grade B, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical), Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A, Architect Grade A, Full-Time Curator on a Contract basis. In this article, we have shared the RBI SO 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

RBI SO 2022 Important Dates

Reserve Bank of India 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Opening date for online registration 15th January 2022 Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees 4th February 2022 RBI SO 2022 Admit Card Download 18th February 2022 to 6th March 2022 RBI SO 2022 Exam 6th March 2022

RBI SO 2022 Exam Pattern

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’

Details No. of Questions Maximum Mark Duration Paper I - General Knowledge of Law Objective Type Part A (15 Questions of 2 marks each) 15 30 Three Hours Descriptive Type Part B (4 Questions with subsection) Q.No.1 – 45 Marks Q.No.2 – 30 Marks Q.No.3 – 30 Marks Q.No.4 – 15 Marks 4 120 Total 150 Paper II - English Descriptive Type Q.1 Essay – 40 marks Q.2.Precis–24 marks Q.3. Comprehension (same passage as précis) – 16 marks Q.4 Drafting Report / Letter/Circular – 20 marks 100 Three Hours Total (Paper I + Paper II) 250 Interview Marks 40 Grand Total 290

Architect in Grade ‘A’

Type of Paper Number of questions Duration of the test Maximum marks Paper I - Objective Test (25% weightage each to English Grammar and Aptitude Test and 50% weightage to Professional/Job Knowledge) 50 45 mis 100 Paper II - English Test (English Test will be Descriptive with Précis writing, Comprehension, Official letter writing, report writing etc.) 4 75 mins 100 Paper III - Descriptive Test (Standard of the paper will be that of a bachelor’s degree of Architecture) 4 60 mins 50 Total 180 mins 250 Interview 50 Grand Total 300

Manager (Technical-Civil)/ Manager- Technical-Electrical

Type of paper No. of Questions Duration Marks Online Examination

Paper-I Objective Type Test

Test of professional knowledge/ job knowledge 50 (2 marks each) 1 hr 100 Offline Examination

Paper-II Descriptive Type Test

Standard of the papers will be that of B.E. Degree Total 8 Qs Section I (3 Questions with sub questions) Section II (3 Questions with sub questions) Section III (2 Questions with sub questions) 3 hrs. 100 Total 200 Interview 35 Grand Total 235

Note: For negative marking details and important instruction, read below RBI SO 2022 Best 7 Last Minute Tips.

Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’/ Curator on full-time contract for RBI Museum at Kolkata

Selection will be through an Interview of 100 marks. A preliminary screening of the applications will be carried out for making, if necessary, a shortlist of eligible candidates to be called for the interview.

RBI SO 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, important topics, important questions, exam patterns, cut-off marks, and other important exam guidelines is crucial to avoid any mistakes. Candidates appearing for their respective post should refer to the scheme of examination in detail above and understand the break-up of questions, marks, duration, etc.

2. Check Section-wise important topics & last-minute preparation tips

For the post of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ Syllabus: Paper I - General Knowledge of Law (Objective and Descriptive Type): (i) Constitutional Law (ii) Administrative Law (iii) Principles of Statutory Interpretation (iv) Law of Evidence (v) Contract Act,1872 (vi) Transfer of Property Act,1882 (vii) Negotiable Instruments Act,1881 (viii) Registration Act,1908 (ix) Code of Civil Procedure,1908 (x) Legal Drafting, etc. The above syllabus is only indicative and not exhaustive. Paper II - (English): Essay, Precis writing, Comprehension and Business/Office Correspondence.

For the post of Manager (Technical-Civil) and Manager- Technical-Electrical Syllabus includes the area of specialization (the standard of the Paper-II Descriptive Test will be that of B.E. Degree).

For the post of Architect in Grade ‘A’ Syllabus for the tests will be of Bachelor’s Degree of Architecture. Reference Books: Architects' Data by Ernst Neufert, Fundamentals of Building Construction: Materials and Methods by Edward Allen, Heating, Cooling, Lighting: Sustainable Design Methods for Architects by Norbert Lechner, How Firms Succeed: A Field Guide to Design Management by James P. Cramer and Scott Simpson, The Architect's Guide to Writing for Design and Construction Professionals by Bill Schmalz, Professional Practise by Roshan Namavati.

3. Check RBI SO 2022 Latest Exam Time-Table and Shift-Timings

Date and time of Examination for a candidate will also be indicated on the Admit Card. Candidates are required to report at the examination centre at least 90 minutes before the exam starts. Extra time of 20 minutes per hour will be allowed to PWD candidates (on production of valid Disability Certificate at the Examination Centre). Candidates are advised to bring with you the following: (i) Admission Letter with photo affixed thereon and photo ID card in Original and photocopy. Staff candidates have to bring RBI Identity Card and its photocopy. Check below the exam schedule below:

For the post of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’: Paper I will be held in the Morning/ Paper II will be held in the Afternoon.

For the post of Manager (Technical-Civil) and Manager- Technical-Electrical: Paper II will be held in the Morning/Paper I will be held in the Afternoon.

4. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should allot as much time as possible to practice mock test papers, previous years’ question papers with a timer to learn to adapt to the exam setting. Candidates appearing for the post of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ should focus on the important laws and practice writing Essay, Precis writing, Comprehension and Business/Office Correspondence. Candidates appearing for the post of Architect in Grade ‘A’ should focus on English Grammar (25% weightage) as both Paper I & II will have English Test (Précis writing, Comprehension, Official letter writing, report writing etc.)

5. Do not take up new topics

Candidates are not advised to take up new topics a day before the exam. They should strengthen what they have prepared so far. Revisit your bookmarks, important topics, work on your strong areas. Revise General Knowledge & Current Affairs of their subject specific (Current events, national & international importance, recent law developments, important topics relating to their area of specialization/ job knowledge) to keep yourself updated with the latest events and information.

6. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For the post of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’. The Objective Type- Part A will have 4 answer options and there will be no penalty for wrong answer.

For the post of Manager (Technical-Civil) and Manager- Technical-Electrical. Candidates have to answer any two questions from Section I, any TWO questions from Section II and any ONE question from Section III. All questions carry equal marks. In Paper-I, there will be five options given for each question. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer (1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty). Candidates, who score sufficiently high marks in Paper-I will only be called for Paper-II.

For the post of Architect in Grade ‘A’. In Paper-I, there will be five options given for each question. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer (1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty).

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

RBI SO 2022 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Please note your roll number, password, date, reporting time, and venue address of the examination given in the Admission Letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

3. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app & maintain a safe social distance: All candidates will be required to have their COVID risk factor via Aarogya Setu on mobile. All candidates will at all times maintain safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

4. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

5. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

6. Post Examination Controls: Candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

RBI SO 2022 Admit Card

Posts Admit Card (Call Letter) Download Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ Manager (Technical- Civil) Manager (Technical- Electrical) Admit Card Link Architect in Grade ‘A’ Admit Card Link

