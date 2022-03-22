UPTET Certificate 2022 after Result Declaration @updeled.gov.in by UPBEB: Lifetime Validity of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Marksheet

UPTET Certificate 2022 after Result Declaration @updeled.gov.in by UPBEB: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Passing Certificate would be released by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on the official website. UPTET Certificate/Marksheet is valid for lifetime now!

UPTET Certificate 2022 after Result Declaration @updeled.gov.in by UPBEB: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be releasing Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Passing Certificate and marksheet/scorecard at its official website - updeled.gov.in after the declaration of results and release of final answer keys. UPTET 2021-22 Exam was held in offline mode on 23rd January 2022 for the recruitment of Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the Official data, over 21 Lakh candidates applied for the UPTET 2021 Exam and Over 18 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

UPTET Certificate Lifetime Validity Period

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job in the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath himself approved the proposal to extend the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) validity from 5 years to a lifetime. “As per the instructions of the Central Government, the certificate of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) should be given lifetime validity.” In his tweet, UP CM Adityanath Yogi Office, confirmed the announcement of the extension of the UPTET certificate validity to a lifetime. The tweet said, “The admission process of the D.El.Ed. course will be the same and the validity of UPTET Certificate should be given lifetime validity as per the guidelines of the Government of India”.

Benefits of UPTET Certificate Validity Extension by Uttar Pradesh Government

The extension of the validity of the UPTET Certificate has benefitted more than 18 lakh aspirants who are willing to qualify this year's UPTET Exam. So the candidates qualifying for the UPTET Exams can apply for government teaching jobs for a lifetime. There are no time restraints anymore.

The statement issued by NCTE on 13th October said that the validity of CTET will now be lifelong. As per the statement mentioned 50th General Assembly meeting of the NCTE…” that was released on 13th October, the provision of extension of validity of Teacher Eligibility Test will have prospective effect and the NCTE would take proper legal opinion and will act accordingly in case of candidates who have already passed the exam and obtained the TET Certificate.

UPTET Result Date 2022

UPBEB will declare the UPTET 2021 Results this month (March 2022) at its official website - updeled.gov.in. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in. UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject.