CBSE CTET 2022 Notification: Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in|Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Eligibility & Application Dates

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in: CBSE is going to release CTET 2022 Exam Notification soon at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to CTET 2022 Exam.

CTET 2022 Exam Notification

The official notification for CTET July 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of CBSE CTET - ctet.nic.in. The notification will include the online registration opening and closing date along with application correction dates. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET 2022 Exam Dates

CTET 2022 Exam Important Dates Notification Release Dates March or April 2022 (Tentative) Online Application and Registration Date To be notified later Application Correction Dates To be notified later CTET 2022 Exam Dates July 2022 (Tentative)

CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

Age Limit for CTET

The minimum age criterion for CTET exam is 18 years, however there is no upper age restriction for appearing in the exam.

Educational Qualification for Classes I-V (Primary Stage)

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE Regulations, 2002 OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)* OR

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education

Educational qualification for Classes VI-VIII (Elementary Stage)

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE Regulations OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)*

Note:

A relaxation of 5% in the qualifying marks will be given to the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH candidates.

Candidates pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI) will be eligible for appearing in CTET.

CTET 2022 Application & Registration Process

CTET 2022 Online Registration will begin soon at the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature (JPG/JPEG format) Size of Photograph 10 kb to 100 kb Size of Signature 3 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CTET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

Category CTET Application Fee Only Paper - I or II Both Paper - I & II General/OBC (NCL) Rs.1000/- Rs.1200/- SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs.500/- Rs.600/- Note: GST as applicable will be charged extra by the Bank.

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET:

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150 CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.