JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification: Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in|Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Eligibility & Application Dates

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in: Get all the CBSE CTET 2022 Updates including Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Online Application & Registration Process, Exam Pattern & Syllabus.

Created On: Mar 21, 2022 14:30 IST
CBSE CTET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in
CBSE CTET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification Releasing soon @ctet.nic.in: CBSE is going to release CTET 2022 Exam Notification soon at its official website - ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to CTET 2022 Exam.

Recent Stories

Check CTET 2022 Result & Scorecard Download Link

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

Download CTET Dec 2021 Final Answer Keys PDF

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App
Check CTET 2022 Exam Analysis
Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period
Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

CTET 2022 Exam Notification

The official notification for CTET July 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of CBSE CTET - ctet.nic.in. The notification will include the online registration opening and closing date along with application correction dates. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2022 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

CTET 2022 Exam Dates

CTET 2022 Exam

Important Dates

Notification Release Dates

March or April 2022 (Tentative)

Online Application and Registration Date

To be notified later

Application Correction Dates

To be notified later

CTET 2022 Exam Dates

July 2022 (Tentative)

CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

Related Story: After CTET/UPTET, REET 2022 Certificate Validity Period Extended to Lifetime

Age Limit for CTET

The minimum age criterion for CTET exam is 18 years, however there is no upper age restriction for appearing in the exam.

Educational Qualification for Classes I-V (Primary Stage)

  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR
  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE Regulations, 2002 OR
  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR
  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)* OR
  • Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education

Educational qualification for Classes VI-VIII (Elementary Stage)

  • Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR
  • Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR
  • Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE Regulations OR
  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR
  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed OR
  • Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)*

Note:

  • A relaxation of 5% in the qualifying marks will be given to the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH candidates.
  • Candidates pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI) will be eligible for appearing in CTET.

UPTET 2022 Updates

Direct Link Check UPTET 2022 Result & Scorecard

Direct Link to Download UPTET 2022 Final Answer Key PDF

Check UPTET 2022 Official Question Paper & Answer Key Download Link

Check UPTET 2022 Exam Analysis Paper-1 & Paper-2

Check UPTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

Check UPTET 2021 Paper-1 Syllabus in Detail

Check UPTET 2021 Paper-2 Syllabus in Detail

CTET 2022 Application & Registration Process

CTET 2022 Online Registration will begin soon at the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature (JPG/JPEG format)

Size of Photograph

10 kb to 100 kb

Size of Signature

3 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CTET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

Category

CTET Application Fee

Only Paper - I or II

Both Paper - I & II

General/OBC (NCL)

Rs.1000/-

Rs.1200/-

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person

Rs.500/-

Rs.600/-

Note: GST as applicable will be charged extra by the Bank.

CTET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET:

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

FAQ

Q1. Where will the CTET 2022 Notification be released?

ctet.nic.in

Q2. What is the Age Limit for CTET 2022 Exam?

The minimum age criterion for CTET exam is 18 years, however there is no upper age restriction for appearing in the exam.

Q3. What is the Educational Qualification for CTET 2022 Exam?

Educational Qualification differs for Classes I-V (Primary Stage) & for Classes VI-VIII (Elementary Stage)
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.