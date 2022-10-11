CTET Certificate 2022 New Update: Check Steps to Download CTET Duplicate Marksheet Here!

CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update: Check the steps to download the CTET Duplicate Marksheet & certificate, validity period, and important updates here.

CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update: As per the new update, all the candidates interested in downloading CTET Duplicate Certificate and Mark sheet for the year 2011 to 2016 and onwards can only apply online on the CTET website. Any offline application for issuing duplicate certificates and mark sheets will not be accepted. If candidates apply offline for CTET duplicate certificates and mark sheets, their application and DD will not be accepted.

Direct Link to Download CTET Duplicate Marksheet & Certificates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET Certificate 2022 on the DigiLocker Platform after the declaration of the result. Candidates participating in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test and acing the exam can download their CTET marksheet and certificate from the DigiLocker App.

The CTET digital certificate 2022 will be issued only to candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the tests. Whereas, the CTET digital marksheet will be made available for all the candidates who have attempted the exam. According to the official notice, the 16th edition of the CTET is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. Check this article to get detailed information on how to download CTET duplicate certificate & marksheet, validity, and much more here.

How to Download CTET Duplicate Certificate & Marksheet?

Follow the steps shared below to apply online for the CTET Duplicate Marksheet and Certificate at Duplicate Academic Document System without any hassles:

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website.

Step 2: Then, find the “Duplicate Marksheet and Certificate” link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Now, hit the “Apply Online at Duplicate Academic Document System” link.

Step 4: Then, you will be redirected to an external website.

Step 5: After that, enter the Candidate Roll Number, Candidate Name, Passing Month & Passing Year in the portal.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Search Button”.

Step 7: The duplicate certificate & marksheet will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Save, download, or take the printout of the document file for future reference.

CTET Certificate 2022: Validity Period

The validity period of the CTET certificate will be for a lifetime for all the categories of candidates. Moreover, there is no bar on the number of attempts in the exam. In fact, a person who has qualified for CTET may also participate again to improve his/her scores.

CTET Applicability 2022

After acquiring CTET Certificate, the eligible candidates can apply for various teacher recruitment processes in the type of schools shared below:

Schools of the Central Government, i.e., KVS, Central Tibetan Schools, NVS, etc.

Schools under the administrative control of Daman& Diu and Andaman & Nicobar islands, UT's of Chandigarh, NCT of Delhi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep.

Unaided private schools that may consider the CTET scores.

Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies.

CTET Certificate and Marksheet 2022: Important Pointers

The important points about the CTET Certificate and Marksheet are shared below for the reference of the candidates:

The CBSE will provide CTET Marksheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates will be issued to successful candidates in digital format only in their DigiLocker account.

The CTET eligibility certificates and marksheet will be digitally signed and will be legally valid in accordance with the IT Act.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates comprise an encrypted QR Code for security purposes. The QR code can be scanned and verified with the help of the DigiLocker mobile app.

The DigiLocker accounts will be created and the credentials for the same will be communicated to the candidates through their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. After that, they can download their CTET digital marksheet and eligibility certificates by logging in with the credentials.

CTET is just an eligibility test. The scores obtained in TET are given weightage in the recruitment process. However, merely just qualifying for the test would not confer a right on any candidates for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility conditions for appointment. After qualifying in the TET exam, successful candidates will be awarded the CTET Certificate.