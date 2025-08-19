BJP’s effort of having an uncontested election for the Vice President went into vain, with the opposition putting the name of B. Sudershan Reddy, former Supreme Court Judge, against NDA’s candidate C. P. Radhakrishnan.
The recent Vice Presidential election has brought B. Sudershan Reddy and C. P. Radhakrishnan into a direct political comparison, despite their very different professional journeys.
Professional Background
The opposition alliance's nominee, B. Sudershan Reddy, is a renowned jurist and former Supreme Court justice. Throughout his career, he has held a number of high-level posts in the Indian judicial system, including Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.
On the other hand, C. P. Radhakrishnan, the candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is a veteran politician. His career has been entirely within the political arena.
Career Highlights
Reddy's time as a Supreme Court of India judge, which he held from 2007 to 2011, is a notable aspect of his career. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and was later appointed as the first Lokayukta of Goa.
Radhakrishnan's career, on the other hand, includes serving as the Governor of both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, a two-term Member of Parliament from the Coimbatore constituency, and the former President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.
Education and Origin
Regarding their education, Reddy holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Osmania University, which laid the foundation for his legal career.
Radhakrishnan has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Both candidates hail from southern India, with Reddy born in Akula Mylaram, Telangana, and Radhakrishnan in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.
C. P. Radhakrishnan vs. B. Sudershan Reddy
|
Attribute
|
C. P. Radhakrishnan
|
B. Sudershan Reddy
|
Role in Vice Presidential Election
|
Candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
|
Candidate for the INDIA opposition alliance.
|
Primary Profession
|
Politician.
|
Former Supreme Court Judge.
|
Education
|
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
|
Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Osmania University.
|
Key Career Highlights
|
- Former Governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra.
- Former Member of Parliament from Coimbatore (1998, 1999).
- Former President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.
|
- Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India.
- Former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.
- First Lokayukta of Goa.
|
Notable Public Service
|
Known for his long political career, including his role as governor and parliamentary work.
|
Known for his judicial career and work in civil and constitutional matters.
|
Political Affiliation
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
|
Supported by the INDIA alliance (Independent).
|
Hometown/Region
|
Born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.
|
Born in Akula Mylaram, Telangana.
In conclusion, while both the candidates are prominent public figures from South India, their professional and educational backgrounds aren’t far different than each other. Radhakrishnan's strength is his vast political and administrative background, while Reddy brings a profound understanding of the judiciary and constitutional issues to the table. It is yet to be seen which candidate will be able to win this election and become India’s 15th Vice President.
