RRB Group D 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks For All Phases: Zone-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks For All Phases: The Railway Recruitment Board has concluded the RRB Group D examination 2022. As of now, the board has completed five phases of the Railway examination and the RRB Group D phase 5 (last phase) was completed on 11th October 2022. Now, as all the phases of the examination are over, the candidates are searching for the RRB Group D cut-off marks. 

The authorities release the RRB Group D cut-off marks along with the result. The cut-off marks are released for all the categories separately on the official website of the RRBs. The candidates have to simply download the same and then compare the value with the secured marks. Those whose marks are found to be more than equal to the prescribed cut-off marks are considered for the next round. 

This is one reason that many factors are considered while deciding the Railway Group D cut-off marks. Currently, no tentative date has been announced by the board regarding the release of the same. However, the same is expected to be released soon on the official railways zonal websites.

RRB Group D Expected Cut-Off Marks

As of now, the board has conducted five phases of the RRB Group D examination. However, no dates for the release of the result have been announced yet.  As per trends, the board releases the result along with the Railway Group D cut-off marks. Now, exam analysis suggests that the level of the examination was from easy to moderate. Hence, experts have suggested the expected cut-off marks for the unreserved category. The following table consists of the board-wise expected cut-off marks as notified.

RRB

Expected RRB Group D Cut-Off Marks

RRB Ajmer

74-77

RRB  Allahabad

75-78

RRB  Ahemdabad

72-73

RRB  Bengaluru

63-65

RRB  Bhopal

77-79

RRB  Bilaspur

72-73

RRB  Bhubaneshwar

74-77

RRB  Chandigarh

76-79

RRB  Chennai

72-74

RRB  Gorakhpur

75-77

RRB  Guwahati

79-81

RRB  Kolkata

81-84

RRB  Mumbai

69-72

RRB  Patna

80-83

RRB  Ranchi

78-80

RRB  Secunderabad

70-74

RRB Group D Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D examination can go through the previous year's cut-off marks for all the RRBs. Candidates securing marks more than the prescribed cut-off will be considered for the next round. The following table consists of the RRB-wise cut-off marks. 

RRB

Previous Year RRB Group D Cut-Off Marks

RRB  Ajmer

73.73073

RRB  Allahabad

74.57579

RRB  Ahemdabad

71.86468

RRB  Bengaluru

62.01964

RRB  Bhopal

75.03355

RRB  Bilaspur

70.22887

RRB  Bhubaneshwar

73.86689

RRB  Chandigarh

75.07613

RRB  Chennai

71.53120

RRB  Gorakhpur

73.90623

RRB  Guwahati

77.09933

RRB  Kolkata

80.57238

RRB  Mumbai

67.96106

RRB  Patna

77.00350

RRB  Ranchi

76.30354

RRB  Secunderabad

69.79887

Factors Affecting RRB Group D Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D cut-off marks are one of the important factors that decide if a candidate is entitled to get a selection for the next round. Also, citing the large number of candidates applying for the examination, it sometimes becomes difficult for the board to prepare results. Hence, the board considers some of the factors that play an important role in maintaining transparency in the selection process. 

  • Vacancies announced by the RRB.
  • Phases and Shifts of the Railway Group D exam.
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked.
  • Normalisation formula considered by the board.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Snapshot

The board has conducted multiple phases of the Group D examination as of now. As per the analysis shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level remains moderate. It was found that the questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning were comparatively easy than other subjects. Go through the table to get more insight into the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts.

Subject

RRB Group D exam level 

Overall Good Attempts

General Science

Moderate

20-21

Mathematics

Easy to Moderate

20-21

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Easy

17-18

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Moderate

22-25

Total

Moderate

79-85

FAQ

Q1: What factors affect the RRB Group D cut-off marks?

Ans: As per reports, factors such as vacancies announced by the RRB, phases and shifts of the Railway Group D exam, difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula considered by the board.

Q2: Will there be any sectional cutoff in RRB Group D 2022 Exam?

Ans: No, there will be no sectional cutoff. However, the cut-off will vary zone-wise and category-wise.

Q3: What are the expected cut-off marks for the Group D exam of RRB Group D 2022 Exam?

Ans: As per the experts, the expected cut-off marks for the Group D exam of RRB Group D 2022 Exam will differ for different railway zones.
