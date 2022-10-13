RRB Group D 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks For All Phases: Zone-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks For All Phases: The Railway Recruitment Board has concluded the RRB Group D examination 2022. As of now, the board has completed five phases of the Railway examination and the RRB Group D phase 5 (last phase) was completed on 11th October 2022. Now, as all the phases of the examination are over, the candidates are searching for the RRB Group D cut-off marks.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The authorities release the RRB Group D cut-off marks along with the result. The cut-off marks are released for all the categories separately on the official website of the RRBs. The candidates have to simply download the same and then compare the value with the secured marks. Those whose marks are found to be more than equal to the prescribed cut-off marks are considered for the next round.

This is one reason that many factors are considered while deciding the Railway Group D cut-off marks. Currently, no tentative date has been announced by the board regarding the release of the same. However, the same is expected to be released soon on the official railways zonal websites.

RRB Group D Expected Cut-Off Marks

As of now, the board has conducted five phases of the RRB Group D examination. However, no dates for the release of the result have been announced yet. As per trends, the board releases the result along with the Railway Group D cut-off marks. Now, exam analysis suggests that the level of the examination was from easy to moderate. Hence, experts have suggested the expected cut-off marks for the unreserved category. The following table consists of the board-wise expected cut-off marks as notified.

RRB Expected RRB Group D Cut-Off Marks RRB Ajmer 74-77 RRB Allahabad 75-78 RRB Ahemdabad 72-73 RRB Bengaluru 63-65 RRB Bhopal 77-79 RRB Bilaspur 72-73 RRB Bhubaneshwar 74-77 RRB Chandigarh 76-79 RRB Chennai 72-74 RRB Gorakhpur 75-77 RRB Guwahati 79-81 RRB Kolkata 81-84 RRB Mumbai 69-72 RRB Patna 80-83 RRB Ranchi 78-80 RRB Secunderabad 70-74

RRB Group D Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D examination can go through the previous year's cut-off marks for all the RRBs. Candidates securing marks more than the prescribed cut-off will be considered for the next round. The following table consists of the RRB-wise cut-off marks.

RRB Previous Year RRB Group D Cut-Off Marks RRB Ajmer 73.73073 RRB Allahabad 74.57579 RRB Ahemdabad 71.86468 RRB Bengaluru 62.01964 RRB Bhopal 75.03355 RRB Bilaspur 70.22887 RRB Bhubaneshwar 73.86689 RRB Chandigarh 75.07613 RRB Chennai 71.53120 RRB Gorakhpur 73.90623 RRB Guwahati 77.09933 RRB Kolkata 80.57238 RRB Mumbai 67.96106 RRB Patna 77.00350 RRB Ranchi 76.30354 RRB Secunderabad 69.79887

Factors Affecting RRB Group D Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D cut-off marks are one of the important factors that decide if a candidate is entitled to get a selection for the next round. Also, citing the large number of candidates applying for the examination, it sometimes becomes difficult for the board to prepare results. Hence, the board considers some of the factors that play an important role in maintaining transparency in the selection process.

Vacancies announced by the RRB.

Phases and Shifts of the Railway Group D exam.

Difficulty level of the questions asked.

Normalisation formula considered by the board.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Snapshot

The board has conducted multiple phases of the Group D examination as of now. As per the analysis shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level remains moderate. It was found that the questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning were comparatively easy than other subjects. Go through the table to get more insight into the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts.