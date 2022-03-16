JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment: Ministry of Railways will give Preference to CCAAs, 20734 Vacancies for Course Completed Act Apprentices

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment: Ministry of Railways has notified that Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage under RRB Group D Level-1 Recruitment. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs.

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 14:50 IST
RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment
RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. In 2019, more than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment as per the official data. Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices). Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Updates (RRC CEN 01/2019)
Check RRB Group D 2022 New Exam Dates
Check RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates
Check RRB Group D 2022 Railway Committee Report Details
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

Ministry of Railways Notice for CCAAs

Ministry of Railways in terms of Order No. ERB-I/2022/23/06 dated 9th February 2022 has decided to include issues of Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways in the “Terms of Reference” of the Committee constituted on 26th January 2022. In terms of Section 22 of Apprentices Act, it has now been decided as follows:

  • CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage for the training done by them in Railways Establishments in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT for Level-1 recruitment.
  • CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Preparation Material
Get Free RRB Group D 2021 Exam Study Material
Check How to Clear RRB Group D 2021 Exam in First Attempt
Check RRB Group D 2021 Preparation tips & Strategy
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam
Practice RRB Group D Mock Tests with Answers
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam Top 5 Daily Routine Practices to crack CBT

RRB Group D 2022 Level-1 20734 Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Vacancies

The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) is separately indicated in the table below:

RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details

S. No

Railway

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total Vacancy

ExSM

CCAA*

PwBD

Back-PwBD

1

Central Railway

3597

1398

759

2656

935

9345

1870

1870

449

0

2

East Central Railway

1369

555

325

956

358

3563

713

713

166

0

3

East Coast Railway

1034

412

198

653

258

2555

510

510

105

0

4

Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro

4926

1461

775

2619

1087

10873

2175

2175

589

5

5

North Central Railway and DLW

2080

678

317

1175

474

4730

948

948

145

6

6

North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO

1570

615

307

1107

403

4002

802

802

157

0

7

North Western Railway

2132

814

384

1393

526

5249

1049

1049

324

0

8

Northeast Frontier Railway

1119

449

226

809

291

2894

575

575

144

0

9

Northern Railway, DMW and RCF

5144

2017

1031

3644

1317

13153

2630

2630

626

0

10

South Central Railway

3663

1432

722

2577

934

9328

1867

1867

125

0

11

South East Central Railway

797

219

115

366

167

1664

333

333

84

0

12

South Eastern Railway

1933

738

361

1305

482

4914

965

965

215

95

13

South Western Railway and RWF

2745

1138

557

2006

715

7167

1433

1433

193

6

14

Southern Railway and ICF

4363

1353

787

2118

958

9579

1914

1914

222

0

15

West Central Railway

0.15

633

308

1080

402

4019

804

804

226

0

16

Western Railway

4287

1647

812

2914

1074

10734

2146

2146

556

0

Grand Total

42355

15559

7984

27378

10381

103769

20734

20734

4326

112

*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) and Ex-Servicemen. However, unlike in the case of PwBDs, there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies, to be filled by this mechanism. In case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list. The candidate should submit the NAC certificate issued by NCVT during document verification failing which he/she shall not be eligible for reservation as CCAA (trained in Railway Establishment) under this provision.

Check Upcoming Railway Recruitment Exams 2022

The course completed Act Apprentices will be eligible to apply for any RRB/RRC irrespective of the railway establishment in which they have been trained subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.

Also Read:

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Check EWS Reservation for RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in RRB Group 2021 Exam

 

What is Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)?

Indian Railways train apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 in certain designated trades. The Act was enacted by the Government to regulate and control the training of apprentices. Railways engage apprentices in the workshops of the Civil, Mechanical and S&T Engineering Departments, Production Units, Diesel and Electric Loco Sheds, Carriage and Wagon Depot and Electrification Projects.

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Details

Categories

Trade apprentices - either fresh candidates or ITI qualified candidates

Technician apprentices (Diploma Holders)

Graduate Engineer apprentices

Selection

(Engagement of Act Apprentices will be from the following sources)

Nearest Employment Exchanges

SC/ST organizations

ITIs wherever existing

Wards of Railway employees

Selection Mode

Selection notices will be displayed in notice Boards of respective workshops and will be announced through local newspapers

No graduate engineer or Diploma Holder who had received training or job experience for one year or more after taking the Degree/Diploma will be eligible for training under the Apprentice Act, 1961

Schedules of Engagement

Engagement of Act Apprentices should be done twice in a year, i.e. February/ March and September/ October to enable them to appear in All India Trade Test to be held in April/ October respectively.

Reservations while Engaging Act Apprentices

SC Candidates

15%

ST Candidates

7½%

OBC Candidates

27%

Physically handicapped persons

3%

Children of Ex-servicemen/ Serving Jawans/ Serving Officers and for Ex-servicemen

3%

Note: Vacancies in SC can be filled by ST candidates or vice-versa and remaining to be allotted to General candidates. Seats unfilled by OBC candidates can also be filled by unreserved category.

Age for engagement of Act Apprentices for training on Railways

ITI candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age

Non-ITI candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 22 years of age

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years and 3 years in the cases of SCs/STs and OBCs respectively

Physical Fitness

Selected candidates will have to conform to the standards of physical fitness, as prescribed for appointment to the relevant trades on the Railways

Training

Training consists of basic training followed by shop floor or practical training including a course of related instructions appropriate to the trade, throughout the period of training

Duration

In the case of Graduate Engineers and diploma holders the period of training is one year

For ITI passed candidates, the duration of training will be regulated according to the duration of training already undergone in the designated trades in the ITI

Hours of Work

Weekly hours of work of trainee apprentices are as follows

Total number of hours per week should be 42 to 48 hours per week (including the time spent on imparting related instructions)

Trade apprentices undergoing basic training will work for 42 hours per week including time spent on imparting related instructions

During the second year of apprenticeship, the trade apprentices will work for 42 to 45 hours per week including the time spent on imparting related instructions

During the third and subsequent years the trade apprentices will work for the same number of hours per week as the workers in the trade in the establishment in which they are undergoing training

Graduate Engineers and Technician Apprentices will work according to the normal hours of work of the department to which they are attached for training

Holidays will be admissible to the apprentice as observed in the establishment(s) in which they are undergoing training

Conduct and Discipline

While being engaged as apprentice trainee, the apprentices will be governed by the Railway Servants Conduct Rules and Railway Services (D&A) Rules in force

Where the work and conduct of the apprentice is not satisfactory, the employer shall report the matter to the Apprenticeship Adviser and with his consent, may stop the continuance of payment of stipend to the apprentices

The provisions of any law with respect to labour will not apply to them except where an apprentice is undergoing training in an establishment which is governed by the provisions of the Factories Act, 1948, the relevant provisions of the said Act in relation to the Apprentice's health, safety and welfare will apply

The entire training programme under the Apprentice Act,61 is governed by the provisions of the Apprenticeship Contract between the employer and the apprentice

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies will be filled through CCAAs under RRB Group D Recruitment 2022?

Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs.

Q2. What are CCAAs?

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) - Indian Railways train apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 in certain designated trades. The Act was enacted by the Government to regulate and control the training of apprentices. Railways engage apprentices in the workshops of the Civil, Mechanical and S&T Engineering Departments, Production Units, Diesel and Electric Loco Sheds, Carriage and Wagon Depot and Electrification Projects.

Q3. What announcement has been made by Ministry of Railways regarding CCAAs Appointment under RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment?

1) CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage for the training done by them in Railways Establishments in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT for Level-1 recruitment. 2) CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.