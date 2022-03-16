RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment: Ministry of Railways will give Preference to CCAAs, 20734 Vacancies for Course Completed Act Apprentices

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment: Ministry of Railways has notified that Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage under RRB Group D Level-1 Recruitment. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs.

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. In 2019, more than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment as per the official data. Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices). Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:

Ministry of Railways Notice for CCAAs

Ministry of Railways in terms of Order No. ERB-I/2022/23/06 dated 9th February 2022 has decided to include issues of Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways in the “Terms of Reference” of the Committee constituted on 26th January 2022. In terms of Section 22 of Apprentices Act, it has now been decided as follows:

CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage for the training done by them in Railways Establishments in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT for Level-1 recruitment.

CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

RRB Group D 2022 Level-1 20734 Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Vacancies

The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) is separately indicated in the table below:

RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details S. No Railway UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Vacancy ExSM CCAA* PwBD Back-PwBD 1 Central Railway 3597 1398 759 2656 935 9345 1870 1870 449 0 2 East Central Railway 1369 555 325 956 358 3563 713 713 166 0 3 East Coast Railway 1034 412 198 653 258 2555 510 510 105 0 4 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 4926 1461 775 2619 1087 10873 2175 2175 589 5 5 North Central Railway and DLW 2080 678 317 1175 474 4730 948 948 145 6 6 North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO 1570 615 307 1107 403 4002 802 802 157 0 7 North Western Railway 2132 814 384 1393 526 5249 1049 1049 324 0 8 Northeast Frontier Railway 1119 449 226 809 291 2894 575 575 144 0 9 Northern Railway, DMW and RCF 5144 2017 1031 3644 1317 13153 2630 2630 626 0 10 South Central Railway 3663 1432 722 2577 934 9328 1867 1867 125 0 11 South East Central Railway 797 219 115 366 167 1664 333 333 84 0 12 South Eastern Railway 1933 738 361 1305 482 4914 965 965 215 95 13 South Western Railway and RWF 2745 1138 557 2006 715 7167 1433 1433 193 6 14 Southern Railway and ICF 4363 1353 787 2118 958 9579 1914 1914 222 0 15 West Central Railway 0.15 633 308 1080 402 4019 804 804 226 0 16 Western Railway 4287 1647 812 2914 1074 10734 2146 2146 556 0 Grand Total 42355 15559 7984 27378 10381 103769 20734 20734 4326 112 *Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) will be in the nature of horizontal reservation as in the case of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) and Ex-Servicemen. However, unlike in the case of PwBDs, there will be no carry forward of the unfilled vacancies, to be filled by this mechanism. In case of shortfall, the vacant slots shall be filled from others in the combined merit list. The candidate should submit the NAC certificate issued by NCVT during document verification failing which he/she shall not be eligible for reservation as CCAA (trained in Railway Establishment) under this provision.

The course completed Act Apprentices will be eligible to apply for any RRB/RRC irrespective of the railway establishment in which they have been trained subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.

What is Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)?

Indian Railways train apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 in certain designated trades. The Act was enacted by the Government to regulate and control the training of apprentices. Railways engage apprentices in the workshops of the Civil, Mechanical and S&T Engineering Departments, Production Units, Diesel and Electric Loco Sheds, Carriage and Wagon Depot and Electrification Projects.