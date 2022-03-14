RRB Group D 2022 New Exam Dates Announced: Railway Recruitment Board to hold Single CBT for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies (CEN RRC 01/2019)

RRB Group D 2022 New Exam Dates Announced (CEN RRC 01/2019): Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for 103769 Vacancies under RRC/RRB Group D Level 1 of 7 th CPC Pay Matrix.

RRB Group D 2022 New Exam Dates Announced (CEN RRC 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CBT Exam Schedule and Admit Card will be released at the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Dates, City Intimation Link, Admit Card Release Dates

The applications were invited from eligible candidates for various posts in level -1 of 7th CPC Matrix under CEN No. RRC-01/2019. The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from July 2022 onwards in multiple phases. The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course i.e. 10 days prior to start of exam. Downloading of E-call letters will start from 4 days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam - Railway Committee Decided to Conduct Single Stage CBT

Railway Committee has addresses this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam:

S. No. Railway Committee Decision for RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam 1. CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) will be a single stage exam. There will be no second stage CBT. 2. RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process. 3. Percentile based normalization, which is simple and easy to understand, will be used wherever the number of shifts involved are more than one. 4. Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1. 5. Any available Income and Asset Certificate for candidates, who have applied under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), will be considered as Valid. 6. It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc 7. This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. 8. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards.

RRB GROUP D 2022 EXAM PATTERN (Revised to Single Stage CBT)

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks Note: - The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. - Each question will be of one mark each. - The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. - There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. - The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. - Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for candidates who are aspiring for a government job in Indian Railways with good salary.