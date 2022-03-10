JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Railway Committee Report Released: 20 times Unique Candidates will be shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT-1, Single Exam for RRB Group D Recruitment 2022

Railway Committee Report Released: As per the official Notification Released by Railway Recruitment Board, the Railway Committee has decided to Shortlist 20 times Unique Candidates in RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/2019 &Single Stage Exam will be held for RRB Group D Recruitment 2022 Exam.

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 16:34 IST
Railway Committee Report Released for RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam 2022
Railway Committee Report Released for RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam 2022

Railway Committee Report Released: Ministry of Railways earlier constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam. The Committee went through the following issues raised by candidates:

  1. Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates
  2. Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019

The Grievance Committee has looked into the concerns and has made the following decision.

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Check IRMS 2022 Indian Railway Management Service UPSC CSE Recruitment

Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates was that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB NTPC CBT-1 Results. This means that a candidate might have been shortlisted for both graduate and under graduate posts that reduced the chances of other candidates to get shortlisted for CBT-2. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022.

Railway Committee has addressed this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result:

S. No.

Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result

1.

20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with Pay Level wise for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC).

2.

The candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified.

3.

The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each Pay Level.

4.

RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done.

5.

Revised results of all Pay Levels to be declared by the first week of April, 2022.

6.

2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May, 2022.

7.

2nd Stage CBT for other Pay Levels to be conducted after giving a reasonable gap.

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check RRB NTPC Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

Railway Committee Decision for RRB Group D 2022 Exam

The other concern of the candidates was related to the change in the selection process of RRB Group D Recruitment. Recently, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced a new exam pattern of RRB Group D 2022 Exam and Introduced CBT-2 in RRB Group D 2022 Exam. Railway Committee has addressed this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam:

S. No.

Railway Committee Decision for RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam

1.

CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) will be a single stage exam. There will be no second stage CBT.

2.

RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process.

3.

Percentile based normalization, which is simple and easy to understand, will be used wherever the number of shifts involved are more than one.

4.

Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1.

5.

Any available Income and Asset Certificate for candidates, who have applied under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), will be considered as Valid.

6.

It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc

7.

This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible.

8.

Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Updates (RRC CEN 01/2019)
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Changed Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Get Free RRB Group D 2021 Exam Study Material
Check How to Clear RRB Group D 2021 Exam in First Attempt
Check RRB Group D 2021 Preparation tips & Strategy
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam
Practice RRB Group D Mock Tests with Answers
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam Top 5 Daily Routine Practices to crack CBT

FAQ

Q1. When will Revised Result of RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 be Released?

First week of April, 2022

Q2. When will RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam be held?

2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May, 2022

Q3. When will RRB Group D 2022 Exam be held?

CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.