Railway Committee Report Released: 20 times Unique Candidates will be shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT-1, Single Exam for RRB Group D Recruitment 2022

Railway Committee Report Released: As per the official Notification Released by Railway Recruitment Board, the Railway Committee has decided to Shortlist 20 times Unique Candidates in RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/2019 &Single Stage Exam will be held for RRB Group D Recruitment 2022 Exam.

Railway Committee Report Released: Ministry of Railways earlier constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam. The Committee went through the following issues raised by candidates:

Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019

The Grievance Committee has looked into the concerns and has made the following decision.

Railway Committee addresses the concerns of candidates for Non Technical Popular Categories.

20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted for Non Technical Popular Categories.

Revised results of all Pay Levels to be declared by the first week of April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0dEDfUXiiX — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 10, 2022

Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates was that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB NTPC CBT-1 Results. This means that a candidate might have been shortlisted for both graduate and under graduate posts that reduced the chances of other candidates to get shortlisted for CBT-2. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022.

Railway Committee has addressed this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result:

S. No. Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result 1. 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with Pay Level wise for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC). 2. The candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified. 3. The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each Pay Level. 4. RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done. 5. Revised results of all Pay Levels to be declared by the first week of April, 2022. 6. 2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May, 2022. 7. 2nd Stage CBT for other Pay Levels to be conducted after giving a reasonable gap.

Railway Committee Decision for RRB Group D 2022 Exam

The other concern of the candidates was related to the change in the selection process of RRB Group D Recruitment. Recently, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced a new exam pattern of RRB Group D 2022 Exam and Introduced CBT-2 in RRB Group D 2022 Exam. Railway Committee has addressed this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam: