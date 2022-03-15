JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates OUT: More Candidates to be Shortlisted in CBT-1 against 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways

RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates OUT: Railway Recruitment Board will release revised region-wise RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result & CBT-1 Merit List at its 21 official zonal websites against 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways.

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 13:32 IST
RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates OUT
RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates OUT

RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates OUT: Railway Recruitment Board will release the revised result of RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam at its official regional websites by the first week of April 2022. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam.

Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates were that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB NTPC CBT-1 Results. This means that a candidate might have been shortlisted for both graduate and under graduate posts that reduces the chances of other candidates to get shortlisted for CBT-2. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022.

Railway Committee has addresses this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result:

S. No.

Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result

1.

20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with Pay Level wise for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC).

2.

The candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified.

3.

The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each Pay Level.

4.

RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done.

5.

Revised results of all Pay Levels to be declared by the first week of April, 2022.

6.

2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May, 2022.

7.

2nd Stage CBT for other Pay Levels to be conducted after giving a reasonable gap.

RRB Zones - RESULT

Website

Ahmedabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneswar (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Trivandrum (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Let’s look at the analysis of RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022 Declared on 14th & 14th January 2022:

As per para 13.2 of CEN (Centralized Employment Notification), 01/2019 shortlisting of candidates was done separately for each level based on options exercised and their educational qualifications. Therefore, for second stage CBT of each level, candidates have been called 20 (twenty) times the community wise vacancies notified against each RRB:

Vacancies and No of Candidates (Level Wise) 

Railway is going to revise this result

Qualification

Level

No. of Vacancies

Shortlisted Candidates (Roll No.)

10+2

2

5663

113260

3

4940

98800

Graduate

4

161

3220

5

17393

347860

6

7124

142480

35281

705620*

*ln case multiple candidates have obtained same marks at the cut-off all have been called

- Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT candidates will be shortlisted for third stage exam in which 8 times of the vacancy will be called. Barring few categories, where third stage is not applicable.

- The final result will contain unique list of 35281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post.

- Candidate who has been shortlisted for high level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of lower level post.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

FAQ

Q1. When will the RRB NTPC Revised Result CEN 01/2019 be announced?

By 1st week of April 2022

Q2. Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Revised Result be released?

RRB NTPC Revised Result Will Be Released On The Official Website Of 21 Indian Railway Zones

Q3. How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam
