RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates OUT: More Candidates to be Shortlisted in CBT-1 against 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways

RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates OUT: Railway Recruitment Board will release the revised result of RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam at its official regional websites by the first week of April 2022. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam.

Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates were that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB NTPC CBT-1 Results. This means that a candidate might have been shortlisted for both graduate and under graduate posts that reduces the chances of other candidates to get shortlisted for CBT-2. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022.

Railway Committee has addresses this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result:

S. No. Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result 1. 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with Pay Level wise for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC). 2. The candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified. 3. The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each Pay Level. 4. RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done. 5. Revised results of all Pay Levels to be declared by the first week of April, 2022. 6. 2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May, 2022. 7. 2nd Stage CBT for other Pay Levels to be conducted after giving a reasonable gap.

Let’s look at the analysis of RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022 Declared on 14th & 14th January 2022:

As per para 13.2 of CEN (Centralized Employment Notification), 01/2019 shortlisting of candidates was done separately for each level based on options exercised and their educational qualifications. Therefore, for second stage CBT of each level, candidates have been called 20 (twenty) times the community wise vacancies notified against each RRB:

Vacancies and No of Candidates (Level Wise) Railway is going to revise this result Qualification Level No. of Vacancies Shortlisted Candidates (Roll No.) 10+2 2 5663 113260 3 4940 98800 Graduate 4 161 3220 5 17393 347860 6 7124 142480 Total 35281 705620*

*ln case multiple candidates have obtained same marks at the cut-off all have been called

- Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT candidates will be shortlisted for third stage exam in which 8 times of the vacancy will be called. Barring few categories, where third stage is not applicable.

- The final result will contain unique list of 35281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post.

- Candidate who has been shortlisted for high level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of lower level post.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.